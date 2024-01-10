Readers Say Here’s why so many readers are hitting pause on drinking this month "Drinking alcohol is fine but I think it is too glamourized and established as a part of life you can not live without." People enjoy drinks at the bar at Shy Bird in Boston. With an increasing demand for nonalcoholic drinks, Shy Bird has stepped up their game, now offering several options to their customers. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

We all want to start the new year with our best foot forward, and for many Boston.com readers, that means swapping their weekend cocktails for mocktails — at least until the end of the month.

Dry January, a monthlong sobriety challenge, has become increasingly popular in recent years as many Americans are trying to wean off pandemic-era drinking habits and younger adults adopt sober-curious lifestyles.

We asked Boston.com readers if they’re doing Dry January this year, and of the 242 who voted in our poll, 65% said they were, with most of those respondents saying they were taking on the challenge for the first time.

“Seems like a good way to detox after the bacchanalia of the holidays. I’ve been trying to reduce my drinking in general for better health, but this is the first time I’ve done Dry January,” said Alex from Malden. “Hoping it can really break some of the habits that trigger those desires to have a beer or two!”

Are you doing Dry January this year? Yes - it's my first time. 35% 85 Yes - I do it every year. 30% 72 No 29% 71 Other 6% 14

Most popular New Year’s resolutions boil down to one thing: live better, more fulfilling lives. Drinking less (or not at all) can be an easy way to do both. Periods of sobriety can improve sleep and energy levels as well as reduce the risk of health complications like high blood pressure and liver fat.

The benfits are so plentiful that several readers said they’ve made Dry January an annual tradition.

“This will be my fourth year in a row participating. For me, it is the perfect reset I need to get back into better habits. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve there are so many celebrations that include alcohol. I find that by the end of the year, I start to develop some really poor habits. A month off is a great way for me to get back to focusing on my health,” said Randy from Saugus.

Thankfully, participating in Dry January doesn’t have to mean giving up your social life. As more people experiment with drinking less, the alcohol and hospitality industries have responded by creating more alcohol-free options.

More bars are developing mocktail menus and hosting events to encourage people to enjoy nightlife without the pressure of drinking. This month, you’ll find a number of Dry January events at Time Out Market in Fenway, Long Live Brewery in Roxbury, South End’s new zero-proof bottle shop Dray Drinks, and more.

“I love the emergence of the sober-curious trend,” said Shawn P. from New Hampshire. “Drinking alcohol is fine but I think it is too glamourized and established as a part of life you can not live without. I think more people have been realizing that you can attend social events and go out to dinner, and enjoy it just the same if not more with no alcohol involved.”

Ahead, you’ll find a sampling of responses from readers sharing their Dry January plans and how they feel about taking on sobriety challenges.

Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Are you doing Dry January this year?

Yes, it’s my first time.

“Sober October, Dry January, giving up drinking from Lent — whatever the title — challenging yourself to take some time to improve your health is a good thing. My friend is doing Dry January this year and I offered to do it with them in solidarity.” — John, Beverly

“I want to be healthier and realize that going out for drinks is expensive. I am also curious how much weight I could lose after one month of being dry.” — John, Grafton

“I am giving it a shot with the hope that I can carry it over to the rest of the year and beyond!” — Joe B., Mattapoisett

“It’s always healthy to take a break. Bunker down, let the snow come, and eat more to offset — ha!” — Pico, Newmarket, N.H.

“I feel like my alcohol intake has crept up since the pandemic and I want a chance to reset and rediscover life without it for a while. It seems like alcohol has crept into all sorts of places (primary school events, shopping events, fairs that used to be alcohol-free) and is getting harder to avoid. I’m looking to take a break from all that and see how I feel come February.” — Anonymous, North Shore

Yes, I do it every year.

“Dry January has been a routine for years and I even did a few dry months here and there in 2023. I have regular migraines, especially during winter, but I found out that their frequency significantly decreases when I stay away from alcohol. This time I’m setting out for dry winter and as such I won’t have any alcohol until April 1.” — Ben H., Acton

“Yes, I am participating. It’s a great reset for mind and body and I like to see how disciplined I can be. Plus, local restaurants are really so much better at creating festive mocktails. You don’t even have to feel like you are giving up too much.” — Heidi, Southborough

“I’m a regular drinker, enjoying wine with meals and going out on weekends. By the end of the holiday season, I’ve found that I typically am going a bit too hard and a nice long pause is in order. Dry January fits the bill perfectly. Come February, I’m sleeping better, my skin looks extra good, and my mental clarity is fantastic. Sometimes I keep this going well into February before invariably falling off the wagon.” — Christine, Holbrook

“I started to do it about 10 years ago and have kept it up ever since. It usually gets tough around Jan. 20 or so but the first pint on February first makes it all worthwhile.” — Seán O., Natick

No

“No way! Dry January during the NFL playoffs with games on both Saturday and Sunday, all month long?! Who are you people, are you nuts? If you want to do a dry month, do the month before Easter, like you’re supposed to, or just do March instead. Going dry in January during the NFL playoffs is depressing to even think about. March makes more sense. March is already the worst month of the year; go dry then.” — J.K., Danvers

“Another fad, slogan, agenda, bandwagon that will get some airtime then disappear. I enjoy a beer now and again whenever I want.” — John, Shrewsbury

“I try to do everything in moderation. I don’t have a problem with self-control so there’s no need to start the year off not doing something I enjoy (in moderation).” — Bethany, North Shore

“Just like dieting, this doesn’t really change long-term behavior, in my opinion. I even see some people do it and then binge in February! Better to just cut back or set limits, I think.” — Doug, Lincoln

“I’m all for positive mindsets and being healthy. For me, I’ve begun going to workout classes and hope to keep it a consistent habit in 2024. Although I’ll continue to drink less now in my 40s as I did in my 20s and 30s, I’m not planning on cutting alcohol completely for a given month as I enjoy a nice cocktail a couple of times a week. Dry January is perfectly fine, but I’ll watch it from the sidelines with a martini or old fashioned in hand.” — Dave V., Somerville

