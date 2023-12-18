Readers Say Hear 9 holly jolly holiday playlists from Boston.com readers Including a compilation of their favorite Christmas songs of all time. Kelly Clarkson (center) shows up on our readers' holiday playlists, along with Brian Setzer Orchestra, the Vince Guaraldi Trio, The Pogues, and Frank Sinatra. Kelly Clarkson: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

This time of year you run into two types of people: The kind who love Christmas music, and the kind who pretend they don’t love Christmas music.

But never fear, closet carolers: Thanks to Boston.com readers, you can enjoy some of the finest collections of holiday tunes we’ve had the pleasure of hearing, in the privacy of your house, car, or earbuds. In response to our call for Christmas collections, dozens of readers shared their favorite holiday tunes, with a select few offering up their own personal playlists (or their faves curated by others).

Check them out below, along with their comments about why solstice songs say so much.

Michael T., Roslindale:

Favorite song: “This Time of Year” by Rhys Lewis

Why Christmas music? “Christmas music takes me back to being a kid, the magic of Christmas, and all the joy and sadness that come with it.”

Brendan G., Arlington:

Favorite song: “White Christmas” by The Drifters

Why Christmas music? “It brings warmth and cheer when the weather is cold and the daylight hours are short.”

Sean D., Uncasville, Conn.:

Favorite song: “Nothing for Christmas” by The Reducers

Why Christmas music? “Because it puts me in the Christmas spirit!”

Teri C., Arlington:

Favorite song: Right now, “Here We Come A-Caroling” by Pomplamoose

Why Christmas music? “I have always loved Christmas music as it reminds me of my childhood and of past holidays with my late mother.”

Whitney H., North Andover:

Favorite song: “Glow” by Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton

Why Christmas music? “Christmas music brings so much joy, even when you are stressed out or feeling sad. It brings an instant smile to my face! I have so many cherished memories of singing Christmas music with my grandmother — she embodied everything Christmas spirit is about, and I had the most magical Christmases with her when I was growing up. She passed away at the beginning of this year and the holiday isn’t the same without her, but Christmas music makes me feel like she is still here with me.”

Chris B., Winter Hill, Somerville

Favorite song: “Little Drummer Boy” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Why Christmas music? “I don’t [love Christmas music], especially. I like *good* music, though, and — Joan Jett? The Descendents? Bad Religion? Pretenders? Ramones? Not too damn shabby. This person put together a pretty decent holiday music playlist (minus the inclusion of Smash Mouth and a few other swing-and-miss stinkers).”

Matt, Hyde Park:

Favorite song: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by Frank Sinatra

Why Christmas music? “Christmas songs have a really great ability to be timeless while also grabbing a snapshot of a moment in history. ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ by Frank or Bing captures a sadness and longing of soldiers during the war, whereas a song like ‘Christmas in Hollis’ by Run-D.M.C. paints an equally vivid picture of a completely different place and time that is equally identifiable as Christmas.”

Adam D., Newton:

Favorite Song: “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano

Why Christmas music? “My wife & kids love it!”

Readers’ favorite songs:

Below, find a collection of all the songs our readers mentioned as their all-time holiday favorites, including “The Spirit of Christmas” by Ray Charles (“Comforting,” Buddy H., Foxboro); “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono (“Because it celebrates love and peace and getting along with each other,” Garry J., Lancaster); “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl (“It’s an absolutely beautiful song that originally seems very dark but is actually about hope,” Jason, Manchester, N.H.); “It’s Christmas Time” by The Qualities (Sun Ra) (“Makes the house feel cozy,” Santana, Haverhill); and “Christmas Time is Here” by Vince Guaraldi Trio (“Inspires that ineffable Christmas spirit,” “Peppermint Patty,” Bolton).

And finally one local recommendation: “Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Native Tongue, a Boston band from the ’80s. “As much as I’m an atheist, I do love holiday/Christmas music, as long as it’s played within the month of December,” wrote Kevin N. of Somerville.