More than 300 readers voted: Here’s how they feel about gun violence against youth

A Boston Police officer carries his bullet-proof vest as he passes by a bouquet of roses and carnations that grace the sidewalk in front of the stairs leading to the home on Fessenden Street where a 12-year old boy was shot on Thursday afternoon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Boston has been shaken by gun violence against children in recent weeks. Last Thursday, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mattapan, a tragic incident Mayor Michelle Wu called a “nightmare.”

The boy, Savion Ellis, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home at 35 Fessenden St., police said. He was taken to a local area hospital, where he was declared dead.

A 22-year-old man, Walter Hendrick – revealed to be the victim’s brother – pleaded not guilty to gun charges in connection with the boy’s death.

The shooting comes six months after another fatal shooting in Mattapan in January, involving a 13-year-old boy, Tyler Lawrence. Lawrence lived in Norwood but was visiting his grandparents in Mattapan and was out on a walk when he was shot multiple times. A Dorchester man has been charged in connection to Lawrence’s death.

And in February, an Andover man fatally shot his wife and 12-year-old son before taking his own life.

These shootings do not exist in a vacuum; they are part of a bigger picture of gun violence against children seen locally in Greater Boston and more broadly across the nation.

An analysis by KFF (formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation) found that firearms were the leading cause of death for children ages 1-17 in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, there were 2,571 child deaths due to firearms – an increase of 68% in the number of deaths since 2000 and 107% since a recent low of 2013, according to the analysis.

Jessica Pizzano, director of victims services at Connecticut-based nonprofit Survivors of Homicide, said it’s hard when anyone loses their life to gun violence, but “it changes the entire dynamic” when it comes to children and the families they leave behind.

“It’s important for people to realize, especially for the families, especially for the parents and siblings, this is something that’s never gonna go away. This is something that they’re going to have to live with for the rest of their life. There is no point where things just magically become better,” Pizzano said.

She said change won’t happen until people are reminded that victims of gun violence aren’t “just another person.”

“This is someone’s loved one. It isn’t just another court case or another law enforcement case. This was a person who was loved and who was taken in a horrifically violent way through no fault of their own, just by being in the wrong place and as a result of someone else’s actions,” she said.

Hendrick’s attorney told NBC 10 reporters he has never been arrested before and has a child on the way.

“This is his family,” his lawyer said. “This is something that will take time for all of them to process.”

We asked readers if they had concerns about gun violence against children. Sixty-two percent of the 326 people who responded to our poll said they were concerned about gun violence affecting their children. The remaining 35% said they were not worried. Most respondents have not been affected by gun violence.

Are you worried about gun violence affecting your children? Yes 62% 203 No 35% 115 Other 2% 8 Have you or someone you know been affected by gun violence? Yes 36% 116 No 64% 204

Below you’ll find responses from readers sharing their concerns about gun violence affecting children, and potential solutions.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What readers are concerned about:

“I’m scared for us children. At this point we’re in danger everywhere, whether it’s inside your own home or out.” – Liz, Mattapan

“I’m a young single mother with two children. I’m an immigrant, and back in my country I could not wait to come to the United States thinking it was the safest place to be. Now I’m worried everyday that something might happen to me or my kids. I can only imagine what the mother is going through.” – Isaalda A., Dorchester

“To have to train our children via active shooter drills saddens me more than I ever thought possible.” – Steve, Quincy

“I don’t have kids, but I worry for the kids and families in my neighborhood and in this state, considering the amount of people that have died this year from gun violence – most of the time, from illegally owned guns. I’m not sure what needs to be done, but it has to end.” – Eileen P., Quincy

“The crime is that we have terrible schools, broken communities and little family structure that can inculcate values such as dignity and other virtues. But sure, blame the guns because there’s something you think you can do something about. Where’s the moral courage to address the real culprit in this situation? Poverty, broken families, little respect for human life, failed schools, and no public or private investment beyond gentrification.” – Michael D., Newton

“When I learned of this unfortunate event in Mattapan, it was hard for me to stomach. Mayor Wu used the words ‘nightmare’ to describe this tragic loss. Honestly, nightmare is understated in this context. I would probably use the words ‘devastating’ because events like this can divide families, friends and communities. Not to mention leaving wounds on the survivors that will eventually heal, but the memories, flashbacks, and nightmares which Mayor Wu described will linger.” – Douglas, Bedford

“When I was a kid growing up in rural Texas, there were guns but the thought of being killed at school wasn’t a thing. Now my kids are overly aware that they could be gunned down in their classroom along with their teachers and friends. This has to stop.” – A.J.C., Hudson

“A handgun was brought to my daughter’s middle school this year by a kid thinking it was cool to show off. It seems that we as a society are feeling the need to be more on guard and alert and ready for a fight and it’s our children that are suffering the most.” – Kelly, Quincy

Readers suggest solutions:

“Hold weapons manufacturers liable for the harm their products cause. Then they will have an incentive to prevent their products from being bought and sold illegally to unlicensed people.” – Stephen B., Natick

“I’ve been impacted by gun violence in so many ways. We always blame officials or politicians but most times we need to take accountability for our actions and what our loved ones are involved in. Most of the time we know the shooters very well and are not having real conversations. I had to do a lot of work to make changes and now work to make those same changes with the youth of our community.” – Romilda P., Dorchester

“The only way to get guns out of the hands of criminals is to strengthen and strictly enforce laws that will punish individuals and set very high bail for those illegally possessing firearms and using firearms in the commission of a crime.” – Rick M., Franklin

“Gun violence against anyone is getting out of hand. Let’s have better gun laws to keep them out of the hands of those who could be dangerous.” – Neal G., Burlington

“For the most part this is a USA problem that needs to be addressed yet no one is really doing anything of consequence about it. It’s really an epidemic at this point. You will never completely stop gun violence but laws need to be passed to at least lessen the violence and make these instances and mass shootings fewer and farther between.” – Mikey P., Boston

“Despite the toughening of gun laws, it seems that things are worsening. Maybe it is like driving on ice; when sliding out of control one needs to do the opposite of instinct and turn into the slide. Personally, I think firearm safety courses should be taught to all.” – Louise, Salem

“[There are] way too many people with guns who shouldn’t have them. Enforce the laws we have and make stronger laws regarding gun ownership!” – Kelly F., Barnstable

“The parents of these individuals need to be held accountable as well. As a parent, you should know what goes on in your home. Parents should set the rules along with discipline. Parents should parent, not be friends.” – Karen B., Dedham

“Actual community work, less divisive politics from the Mayor’s office, a DA that will hold criminals accountable, and a better partnership with the police force will drive results and a safer community for our children to play outside without concerns.” – Jimmy, South Boston

“I don’t know what the solution is, but I encourage the BPD to train cops to engage in the community, play basketball) with neighborhood kids and teens. But ultimately, the support and engagement begins at home. Why was there an Illegal gun in the house? How much did the mother or parents know?” – Eddie, South Shore

“It is not just gun violence against youth; it is gun violence in general. Access to guns is too easy. Congress needs to do something to have tougher restrictions to access guns.” – Diane, Arlington

