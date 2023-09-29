Readers Say Over 100 readers voted: Here’s how satisfied they are with Logan Airport "I have never experienced this at other airports." Seen from Winthrop, a Delta airplane takes-off from Boston Logan International Airport. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Airports can be a stressful experience, from the never-ending security lines to searching for your luggage at baggage claim.

For many New Englanders, these experiences occur at Logan International Airport which was recently ranked low in a J.D. Power airport satisfaction study. Logan Airport received 762 points of a possible 1,000, coming in No. 16 out of 20 comparable North American airports.

We asked readers if they were satisfied with their experience. Most of the 106 respondents said they were unsatisfied, with about 50% saying they did not enjoy their experiences at the airport.

Are you satisfied with your experience at Logan Airport? Yes, they've been great! 17% 18 They haven't been perfect, but not awful either. 33% 35 No, I didn't enjoy my experiences. 50% 53

One of the reasons why readers felt unsatisfied was long lines when trying to pass through security.

“Did not make my flight because it was too-long-of-a-line and had to miss a day of vacation,” said reader Scott D. from Medford. “Not very happy with traffic, so backed up that it takes too long to get in and out of the airport.”

Other readers, like Steve from Easton, cited the baggage claim as a reason why they were unsatisfied.

“It always takes too long to get your luggage at Terminal C,” he said. “On numerous occasions we have waited up to 45 minutes. I have never experienced this at other airports.”

About 17% of readers who responded said they’ve enjoyed their experience at Logan Airport. Many of the readers who voted this way, such as Darina C. from Winchester, pointed out some things they do to make the process of getting into the airport more efficient, such as expedited entry and using car services.

“I have TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and Global Entry,” she said. “I choose early morning flights. I do take a car service to the airport so I’m dropped off at the terminals.”

Read below to see what readers had to say about their experiences at Logan Airport.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

No, I didn’t enjoy my experiences.

“Traffic, parking shortage, construction and tunnel situation are the main reasons.” — Shai, Kingston

“Traffic is unreal getting to and leaving. Not enough parking. Prices for food and gifts are too high. Needs better signage to navigate the airport/buses/pickup services. Great food options, very clean, well kept, friendly staff.” — Mark B.

“It always takes too long to get your luggage at Terminal C. On numerous occasions we have waited up to 45 minutes. I have never experienced this at other airports. The cell phone lot is subpar when compared to other airports’ lots which have restroom facilities.” — Steve, Easton

“The long, long waits for baggage claim. No other airport makes you wait so long. I also don’t like the long walks from Uber stops to my terminal. Never seen a system so bad.” — Philip W., Boston

“In August we returned from an international trip and gated at the new red terminal. The walk to passport control felt like a mile. I’m sure it was less in actuality, but with small kids (8 and 5) after an 11 hour trip it took us a solid 15 minutes to walk it at a quick clip. It seems insane that they would build this fancy new terminal without a moving walkway. It just seemed like another example of a very expensive public project that is so impractical.” — Elaine, Dorchester

“For the pre-TSA security line in Terminal B there was only one X-ray machine running and the number of people was more and took longer than the regular security line.” — Neil, Chicago

“Getting in and out of the airport is a nightmare. Also the baggage claim process is awful. They always change the baggage claim number and communication is terrible.” — Bob, North Andover

“Did not make my flight because it was too-long-of-a-line and had to miss a day of vacation. Not very happy with traffic so backed up that it takes too long to get in and out of the airport.” — Scott D., Medford

They haven’t been perfect, but not awful either.

“One can only, truly, vote accurately if they have experienced other airports. My experiences at Logan are, typically, fine. The airport is easy to navigate, clean and organized. Go to Newark, Philly, Atlanta and then see if you have something to complain about!” — Stevie B., North Andover

“Usually I fly domestic three times a year to visit family. With the TSA PreCheck, passing through security takes less time, and isn’t as stressful. Additionally, I try to arrive at the gate at least an hour before boarding. So, planning ahead has helped me. Logan itself hasn’t impacted my travels…yet.” — Susan, Newton

“I drive and park from the Worcester area and my experiences in the garage and JetBlue terminal have been good. Not a fault of Logan facilities if the air carrier hasn’t got its act together.” — John, Shrewsbury

“It’s an airport. The bar is low. Mostly just hoping to arrive to my destination on time and in one piece. And hopefully my luggage will get there too. Expecting high end lounges, thrills or luxury at an airport seems a bit misguided.” — Anonymous

“Logan is just like any other large airport. A perfect visit depends on so many different things that have to happen at the same time. Some of which, one cannot predict ahead of time, and some the airline cannot do anything about. The worst that can happen is becoming upset over something you cannot do anything about.” — J. M., Reading

Yes, they’ve been great!

“Never had any issues! Maybe with the airlines but not the airport.” — Diane K., Medford

“I travel about 40 times per year out of Logan. I have TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and Global Entry: I choose early morning flights. I do take a car service to the airport so I’m dropped off at the terminals. Almost always I am through bag drop and security in minutes. I find TSA staff to be pleasant and efficient, food and coffee options are fine, baggage delivery is pretty swift.” — Darina C., Winchester

“Flew out Sept. 20 in the morning and everything went smoothly. The TSA PreCheck line was seamless and the flight left on time. Returning on Sept. 24 was somewhat disappointing. A flight that was already late leaving Dallas due to bad weather arrived in Boston and they were not ready at the gate for the arriving flight, resulting in an annoying 20-minute delay after what seemed like a long flight anyway.” — JD, Milford

“I travel fairly often in and out of Logan, for a large international airport it can feel much smaller. Central parking, Delta terminal, CLEAR security check and at my gate in a few minutes. Logan is home, yes, but a smooth operating machine.” — Shayden, Concord, N.H.