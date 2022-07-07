Readers Say 1,000 readers voted: Here’s how they feel about a millionaires tax in Mass. "We pay a lot of taxes already and the government can't seem to work with it." A view of the Massachusetts State House. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

An upcoming ballot question could lead to a rise in the tax rate for the wealthiest Bay Staters and while progressive leaders and community organizations in the state are eager to see the amendment pass, many Boston.com readers aren’t so sure it’s a good idea for the state.

We asked readers if they support this proposed millionaires tax and 73% of the 1,273 readers who responded to our poll said they weren’t in favor of the Fair Share Amendment.

“I do not support any additional taxes. We pay a lot of taxes already and the government can’t seem to work with it,” Steve from Danvers said. “Adding another tax when the money we already pay isn’t used properly isn’t fair.”

Advertisement:

Should the amendment be approved, the first million dollars of a Mass. resident’s income would still be taxed at 5%. Any money earned above $1 million would be taxed at a 9% income tax rate. The tax hike could potentially bring the state an additional $1.3 billion to spend on transportation, infrastructure, and public education.

Do you support a millionaires tax in Massachusetts? Yes 25% 326 No 73% 942 Other 1% 18

The amendment is backed by several community organizations like Mass. Jobs with Justice, Black Economic Justice Institute, Cambridge Residents Alliance, and Western Massachusetts Network to End Homelessness. Readers who support the proposed tax are largely in agreement that the money would further benefit Massachusetts communities.

In addition to transportation, infrastructure, and public education, readers also suggested that surplus money should be spent on affordable housing, universal child care, state-run single-payer health care, and more.

“I think that’s a great use of the funds because education and transportation impact everyone. We all benefit from an educated workforce that is able to move around freely and easily,” said Joel R. from Brookline.

Those against the Fair Share Amendment said they’re most concerned about wealthy Bay Staters fleeing the state to avoid high taxes.

“Of course people that won’t pay the tax support the tax. It’s someone else’s money,” Tyler from Needham said. “It’s bad policy that will force high earners to flee the state for lower tax states which will ultimately leave Massachusetts worse off. We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.”

Advertisement:

Massachusetts wouldn’t be the first state to raise taxes for its top earners, and while tax increases on the wealthy have caused some to move to states with lower taxes, studies find that millionaires aren’t as likely to run from higher taxes as some might think.

Readers on both sides of the issue had a lot to say about the legislature’s ballot question. Below you’ll find a sampling of their responses.

Some entries may be edited for length and clarity.

Do you support a millionaires tax in Massachusetts?

No

“Millionaires are the people who can most easily relocate to states which don’t penalize them for their success. After the Commonwealth ramps up spending to take advantage of this new income tax, and the millionaires leave, who do you think is going to be left holding the bag?” — Barry, West Roxbury

“I think it will unfairly target retirees and home sellers. I think it will also have a negative impact on business in the state. We already pay so much in taxes compared to other states and combined with the estate tax, it makes Massachusetts an unfriendly state for retirees. It’s no wonder snowbirds leave for 6 months and a day to avoid the high taxes. A millionaires tax would compound the issue.” — Kathryn, Sandwich

Advertisement:

“There is no reason to tax certain people an additional surcharge. Additionally, Massachusetts is experiencing a massive tax revenue surplus, collecting $4.726 billion more than the same period last year. We have almost always had a surplus Why do they even need more surplus or more taxes? Thank you Charlie Baker for an amazing run.” — Tom H., Boston

“I’m ok with the tax on folks like Robert Kraft who routinely make more than $1 million annually. However, it goes too far in that a couple that sells the home they raised their kids in, or a small business owner who sells his business upon retirement are taxed an additional 4% on a ONE TIME annual revenue of $1 million or more.” — Lucca M., Littleton

“This tax does not affect me, but a million dollars isn’t what it once was, and taxing lower million-dollar incomes at 9% is wrong. I do support an ultra-wealthy tax on a national level, but not within Massachusetts alone. This in-state 4% hike hurts small family businesses and might result in extremely wealthy retirees fleeing the state. I’m a big supporter of education and infrastructure, but taxing million-dollar incomes at 9% is wrong.” — Neil R., South Boston

“We had a surplus this year at the state level. The federal government is still running deficits. Push the tax increases at the federal level where they are needed most. And I personally hate assigning moral value to tax increases. We need to increase them to pay our bills but don’t pretend there is anything ‘fair’ about it.” — Mike, Medford

Yes

“Our state needs great public education and an efficient and safe transit system and infrastructure to be viable and successful. Passage of the Fair Share Amendment will provide long-term transformative investment in two crucial sectors, public education, and transit. For years there has been a lack of investment in public transit. Witness the current service cuts, shutdowns, and accidents on the MBTA. We keep putting bandaids on a system requiring a total overhaul.

Advertisement:

Much has been written about the need for investment in public education and its funding challenges. As we seek to return to a “normal way of life” post-pandemic, there are glaring educational needs. Whether it is an update to deteriorating school buildings, expanded mental health services, or expansion of pre-K slots, among other glaring needs, the FSA can provide needed funding.” — Enid E., Jamaica Plain

“The argument against this law, that it will hurt “the middle class” is saying that the middle class makes over a million dollars a year. That’s not the middle class I recognize. That’s not where most of Massachusetts lives. The argument that this law will penalize people who just happen, somehow, to top a million in income on an unusual year misses out on the fact that most of those people are already doing pretty well for themselves most years. But people aren’t generally interested in the common good, the greater good. Greed is enshrined as a virtue. So I am for this law but I will be very surprised if it passes. Generally, we’re all just temporarily disadvantaged billionaires-to-be who can’t stand the idea of losing any of that hypothetical, delusional money. That delusion keeps us from voting for our own interests. Yes, the rich should pay their fair share!” — Diana, Somerville

“Those making $1 million+ should pay their fair share. They wouldn’t have made that money without the help and support of the community, state, and federal government. Those making the case that it will hurt one-timers with incomes over $1 million, I have no sympathy for. “Small business” owners bringing in $1 million+ in take-home pay should reinvest that in the business, raise wages, hire more people, etc. If they don’t and want to take that extra money home then the amount over $1 million should be taxed to benefit the wider community and provide services that strengthen our commonwealth and democracy.” — Sam, Easton

Advertisement:

“It’s pretty straightforward stuff— public transportation and education need to be better funded and if you’re making more than $1 million per year, you don’t “need” anything more than that, so some of those resources should be redistributed to promote the wellbeing of the society that made accruing that level of wealth possible in the first place. Everyone benefits from a more mobile and educated population.” — Kim, Boston

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.