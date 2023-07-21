Readers Say Nearly 100 readers voted: Here’s how they plan to watch ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ “This is the double header we didn't know we needed.” A movie theater Box Office is pictured announcing the opening of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" movies, in Los Angeles California, on July 20, 2023. "Oppenheimer" is facing off against "Barbie" in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters, with both opening on the same day in a duel the media has dubbed "Barbenheimer". (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Moviegoers eagerly awaiting the release of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” will not have to wait much longer.

The two films hit theaters Friday after intense fanfare from moviegoers, who have named the unofficial double feature “Barbenheimer.”

The two films couldn’t be more different. In Boston.com’s reviews, one is “a fearless foray into the bright pink abyss,” and the other is “the cinematic equivalent of the Manhattan Project.”

And yet, bomb and bombshell have come together to capture the zeitgeist.

Despite being a phenomenon that began online via memes (like this Barbie-Oppenheimer electoral map), Barbenheimer has taken on a life of its own – much like Barbie herself as she travels from Barbieland to the real world in the film.

Whether it’s homemade Barbenheimer T-shirts flooding retail sites such as Etsy and Redbubble, hoards of fan-made mashups and memes on social media, or AMC selling over 40,000 tickets for the opening-day double release, one thing is for certain: “The Barbenheimer phenomenon is real,” Mark Anastasio, director of special programming at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, said in an interview.

The theater, which opened in 1929, has already sold more presale tickets for both films than any other movies in its history, he said.

“I’ve been with Coolidge for 16 years working in programming and I have not seen this level of excitement for movies the way we are seeing the excitement for these presale sales,” Anastasio said.

Across the country, more than 200,000 moviegoers are seeing both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the same day, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The reason why these two films have taken off has eluded Anastasio, but he said it’s exciting to see two movies opening on the same weekend with an equal amount of fanfare, despite their stark differences.

The excitement is a welcome sign for the film exhibition industry, Anastasio said, which is still recovering from the pandemic.

“This kind of puts some questions to rest about whether or not audiences are willing to continue to come out and see films at the theater,” he said.

When asked which order to watch the two films, Anastasio replied, diplomatically, that it depends on the mood moviegoers want to be in on their way home.

“‘Oppenheimer’ is certainly a downer and ‘Barbie’ is an upper,” he said. “If you want a happy ending, see ‘Barbie’ second. If you’re looking to have more of an introspective walk home, ‘Oppenheimer’ should be the closing film of your Barbenheimer double feature.”

When we asked readers about their Barbenheimer plans, a majority (68%) of the 85 respondents to our poll said they are not planning on a double feature with just over a quarter saying they do plan to participate in the nearly five-hourlong viewing experience. Most readers said they will opt to watch only “Oppenheimer” instead.

Are you doing a Barbenheimer double feature? Yes! 27% 23 No. 68% 58 I'm not sure yet. 5% 4 What order are you watching the films? Barbie first, Oppenheimer second 20% 15 Oppenheimer first, Barbie second 23% 17 Barbie only 12% 9 Oppenheimer only 45% 33

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

What readers had to say about Barbenheimer:

“This is the double header we didn’t know we needed.” – Meesa, New York City

“This sort of excitement comes around every few years with several contrasting franchises. Three years ago it was ‘Doom Eternal’ and ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons.’ In 2008 it was ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Mamma Mia!’ It certainly creates a fun environment for discussions that can be presented by both sets of films.” – Anonymous reader

“Excited for Barbie. Don’t care about Oppenheimer.” – Frank B., Malden

“This is the first time in many years that I’ve been truly excited to see a film in theaters, let alone two. While child care plans and other obligations will prevent a release day double feature, I hope my wife and I will be able to make it to screenings of both as soon as possible.” – Joseph T., Chugiak, Alaska

“Great fun to see a favorite medium (cinema) taking such a commanding place in our world at the moment.” – Ed C., North Fort Myers, Fla.

“I plan on watching both movies at my convenience sometime this winter when the weather is crappy and I have an excuse to sit inside for 9 hours on a weekend (Saturday since the Pats will find a way to waste 6 hours of my time on Sundays this fall).” – Brando, North End

“If my friends wanted to do a night out to see Barbie I’d go along, but I have no interest myself. ‘Oppenheimer’ looks like a solid movie with a bit more depth.” – Terri-Lynn M., Boston

“I am sorry ‘Oppenheimer’ has prolonged adult scenes. My son is 14, and when he was much younger, we read a book together called ‘Bomb’ about the Manhattan Project. I will not take my now newly teenage son to a movie with prolonged nudity and sex scenes. His mom and I will just go for a parents movie night.” – R.C., Belmont

“’Barbie’ is day, happy fun times! ‘Oppenheimer’ is evening, dark, self-loathing times.” – Patrick, Watertown