Readers Say We asked readers how the SAG-AFTRA strike impacts them. Here’s what they said. "Summer is historically our busiest season for filming." Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Warner Bros. Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, announced last Thursday afternoon at a press conference that it would be going on strike after they were unable to negotiate a new contract with Hollywood studios.

SAG-AFTRA is joining the Writers Guild of America in their strike against studios that started in May. The goals of both strikes is increased residual checks from streaming services, as series on streaming services are often shorter than television series, and protections against artificial intelligence.

“At a moment when streaming and AI and digital was so prevalent, it has disemboweled the industry we once knew,” said actress and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at the Thursday press conference. “When I did ‘The Nanny’ everybody was part of the gravy train. Now it’s a vacuum.”

During the strike, actors are not allowed to film for movie or television productions, nor can they promote any upcoming projects. For example, the cast of “Oppenheimer” left the film’s U.K. premiere last Thursday as SAG-AFTRA announced the strike.

The SAG-AFTRA not only represents big name actors. The vast majority of Hollywood actors “are just working people just trying to make a living, just trying to pay their rent, just trying to put food on the table and get their kids off to school,” Drescher said. This includes Boston.com readers, too. So we asked readers how they were impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Here’s what nine readers said.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

‘Summer is usually my busiest time of filming‘

“No work, but luckily my husband has a great full time job.” — Eileen H., SAG-AFTRA member, Andover

“I’m an actor. No work.” — Arnold K., SAG-AFTRA member, Boston and New York

“Summer is usually my busiest time of filming. In past summers, I have been working almost every day on a film. The strike means I am not filming at all. This is the way I earn my living. The AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] refused to make a fair deal on television, theatrical and streaming work covered by our TV/Theatrical Agreements. This has left many people out of work and struggling.” — Andrea L., SAG-AFTRA member, Newton

“As someone who makes his living from acting work, the strike will have a big impact on me professionally and financially. Summer is historically our busiest season for filming, and the strike will grind all that work to a halt. The issues will hopefully be resolved, but the AMPTP shows no signs of wanting to make a fair deal. I’ve had the good fortune of working on a number of films and streaming shows in the last decade or two, but that significant part of my income will be shut off for as long as the strike lasts. This affects not only actors like me, but other union members, agents and casting offices, vendors and trades that help in creating these projects. It feels like an extreme measure, but that’s how important it is for our members to earn a living wage and be paid fairly for their performance, their image, and its future use. Studios and streamers know this, but are trying to cut actors and writers out of what is clearly a large revenue stream that is completely dependent on the talents of the creatives it employs. This strike is not about big stars demanding more — when you are a big name you can negotiate well beyond union minimums. This is about the average middle class actor and those who cannot demand a living wage on their own, and I hope people will see that. I am glad we have unions like SAG-AFTRA to help us fight this kind of abuse, or else we’d all be stuck negotiating on our own against employers who would pay us nothing if they could. This is a terrible and completely avoidable situation, and the bottom line is that artists must be paid their fair share.” — Bill M., SAG-AFTRA member, Boston

“It indirectly impacts me because I am a worker, and us workers need to stick together because our power is in numbers. I stand with the actors, writers, and all who want to better their working conditions.” — Kat, non-member, Allston

‘I’m angry at streaming services [and] cable in general’

“This is a tough one because my gut reaction is I stopped caring about actors and mouthpieces long ago yet I’m angry at streaming services [and] cable in general. They’re squeezing them and that hurts many, but this will get settled and the higher payouts will just turn into higher fees for the rest of us. No win!” — John, non-member, Shrewsbury

“The strike has given me opportunities to invest into independent and overseas productions which I find to be higher quality than here in the states. Hope the strike leads to changes in the industry to drive better content.” — James, non-member, Quincy

‘No impact at all’

“No impact at all. I am enjoying my summer — not glued to a screen watching pablum.” — Doug A., non-member, MetroWest

“It doesn’t! None of these people, other than Tom Cruise, have made a movie worth watching in over five years! Every movie shoves the ‘woke’ down your throat, seemingly at the expense of the very movie itself. Worse, they’ve gone out of their way to ruin nearly every existing franchise like [Indiana Jones]. They’ve ‘Bud Light’-ed their entire industry, and I don’t feel sorry for them.” — J.K., non-union, Danvers