Readers Say 10 readers share their thoughts on the Sumner Tunnel weekend closures “We can’t even get around our own city without major impacts, let alone trying to get out of the city.” Trucks are used to move scaffolding to let construction workers grind away at the tunnel's ceiling July 25, 2023. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP

The Sumner Tunnel reopened Sept. 1 after closures in July and August, reconnecting East Boston to the remainder of the city. However, the detours and longer travel times will soon return, as the tunnel will be closed several weekends this fall.

Upcoming closures will take place on the weekends of Sept. 22 and 29, Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3 and 10, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation website. These closures will take place from 11 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays on their respective dates.

We asked readers how they’re feeling about upcoming Sumner Tunnel closures. About 77% of the 39 readers who responded to our poll said they were upset about the closures.

Some readers from areas most impacted by tunnel closures, such as reader Lisa from East Boston, expressed frustration with the inaccessibility to other parts of Boston when the tunnel is unavailable.

“East Boston residents carry the burden of this closure,” she said. “We can’t even get around our own city without major impacts, let alone trying to get out of the city. Our roads are old and way too congested with all the new housing and construction.”

Additionally, other readers pointed out how the tunnel closures are impacting traffic to and from Logan Airport, the largest airport in New England.

“These closures have a ripple effect throughout the entire road network. Anyone needing to get to the airport is especially affected,” said reader Martin G. from Braintree. Additionally, reader Chip P. from Saugus says he is a Lyft driver and has noticed the closure “affects airport traffic.”

I’m upset about the Sumner Tunnel closures

“These closures have a ripple effect throughout the entire road network. Anyone needing to get to the airport is especially affected. These closures ought to be done overnight instead of a complete shutdown for a weekend or longer.” — Martin G., Braintree

“East Boston residents carry the burden of this closure. We can’t even get around our own city without major impacts let alone trying to get out of the city. Our roads are old and way too congested with all the new housing and construction. God forbid there is an evacuation, we are screwed. They need to suspend or better coordinate the two bridges going up and down. They go up 100 times a day, just adding more traffic buildup in the city.” — Lisa, East Boston

“After weeks of closures, it’s gotten impossible to leave the airport when the tunnel is closed. At this point, they need to have a better plan to manage traffic rather than just sending cars into East Boston without any guidance.” — Bill, Newton

“Not upset. I will be greatly inconvenienced but I am very glad that a 90-plus-year-old tunnel is being repaired rather than allowing it to collapse. Might’ve been better to have started this during the Romney administration instead of deferring the maintenance.” — Glyn, East Boston

“Closing the tunnel literally adds an hour to a car trip from East Boston to anywhere West or South. It clogs streets all the way through Chelsea and way back through Logan. Those lucky enough to register a car in East Boston can get a gate card that gives them a bit of a shortcut to Logan or Ted Williams, but lots of us who need a vehicle when in East Boston don’t qualify. I’ll take the train when I can but if I have any kind of cargo, that’s out of the question. If this were any affluent area of Boston, you can bet that the closures would only be at night and the crew would be doubled to get the job done faster.” — Greg

“I’m frustrated with the inaccessibility to the city especially when the Blue Line remains inconsistent.” — Christian, East Boston

“It impacts getting to the airport on time.” — Anna, Rockport

“I’m a Lyft driver, it affects airport traffic.” — Chip P., Saugus

I’m fine with the Sumner Tunnel being closed

“Repairs to aging tunnels and bridges are critical for safety. We all need to advocate for more public transit to reduce traffic.” — Anonymous

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Remember what happened to the couple that were driving in the tunnel and a huge piece of concrete fell on their car and the female died?” — Sandy C., Jamaica Plain

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.