Readers Say Is the new $50 scratch ticket worth it? Readers say yes. "You can't win if you don't play, right?" Nelson Cruz with his lottery ticket at the Elm Street Market in Everett. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

Feeling lucky in 2024? The Massachusetts State Lottery is releasing a new $50 scratch card that could make you a millionaire for life.

Coming to shelves in February, “Lifetime Millions” offers a top prize of $1 million every year for a minimum of two decades, along with smaller prizes including $2 million and $1 million. It’s the second $50 ticket to be sold by the Massachusetts State Lottery, which released the first, “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” last February.

According to research from “The Motley Fool,” Massachusetts residents spend more of their money on the lottery than people in any other state, spending an average of $737.01 per capita on lottery tickets. Our survey of Boston.com readers suggests that these researchers are onto something: We asked if readers planned to purchase a “Lifetime Millions” ticket, and a majority (65%) of respondents said yes.

Do you plan to purchase a “Lifetime Millions” ticket? Yes 65% 177 No 33% 89 Other 3% 7

Many readers told us that the possibility of gaining “millionaire-for-life” status justifies the ticket’s $50 price tag.

“I’m one person that could use it. It would change my way of living life instead of struggling every day of my entire life being a single mom of four,” Nanette G. from Lynn said.

“If you’ve got an extra $50 to spare why not try to turn it into a million a year for life?!” Jacqui B. from Agawam said.

For other readers, however, the tickets are not worth the gamble.

“Too much to lose. I could buy 6 or 7 items at the supermarket for that price!” Allen S. from Feeding Hills said.

“I’m more likely to be in an airliner crash,” Frank B. from Stoneham said.

Several readers critiqued the Massachusetts State Lottery as a whole, suggesting that its new scratch card exploits residents who are struggling financially. A study by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found that in every state, stores selling lottery tickets are disproportionately located in low-income areas, while a survey by Bankrate found that 28% of Americans who earn less than $30,000 a year play the lottery at least once a week.

“The lottery is a burden on the lower income classes. These high inflation times spur lottery purchases out of desperation,” Sal from East Bridgewater said.

Below, see how more readers feel about taking a gamble on the latest lottery.

Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Will you be purchasing a “Lifetime Millions” scratch ticket this February?

Yes

“Looking forward to purchasing in February. I would rather buy one large priced ticket rather than a bunch of small ones!” — Judith M., Marshfield

“Only hope to beat poverty late in life.” — V. M., Springfield

“You can’t win if you don’t play, right? Even though a lot of people consider playing the lottery as another way of paying a tax, I look at it as the occasional way of taking a little calculated risk that could yield a high reward. I don’t play often and I don’t always win, but the money I spend is coming back to Mass., so it doesn’t feel like a waste. I know most won’t agree, but who cares? Sip ya Dunkin’ and mind ya business as my granny says.” — K.S.B.

“I want to win! Not only for myself but to help some people in need.” — Marie F., Enfield

“I’d like to pay off my grandchildren’s student loans.” — Ellen, Chicoper

“Because if I won one of the million for life prizes, I’d know I’d have a steady income for many years to come, and with more chances to win 10 grand it sounds great!” — Damian R., Everett

“I intend to purchase one ticket and never play again. Gambling is a losing game, but fun to play on occasion.” — Anonymous

No

“Because I think paying 50 dollars for one and getting five or ten dollars back on it is not worth it.” — Sidney T., Natick

“Scratch tickets are a slippery slope. The real joke is the government goes right for the taxes on winnings!” — Anonymous

“Because most of us working-class people can’t even afford rent and groceries right now.” — Sara, Malden

“The state lottery should be ashamed at the way it preys on the less fortunate with these scratch tickets. What’s next, the $100.00 ticket? Lottery sales and revenues come largely from lower and middle-class neighborhoods, not Hingham, Weston, Dover, etc. But they feel good about it because they share your losses with 351 cities and towns. What a suckers bet.” — Peter K., Weymouth

“Not in the habit of lighting $50 bills on fire.” — Eileen, West Springfield

“The lottery is enticing desperate and financially strapped people to spend their grocery money on this. It’s like offering an alcoholic a drink. Shame on them!” — Ellen, Salem

