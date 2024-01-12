Readers Say Nearly 2,000 readers voted: It was time for Belichick and the Patriots to part ways "I have profound appreciation and respect for what Bill did." Robert Kraft hugs Bill Belichick during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It’s official, Bill Belichick is no longer with the Patriots.

In an announcement yesterday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss, Belichick and the Patriots were “expected to parts ways.”

Belichick later held a press conference with Robert Kraft where he confirmed that he would be moving on from the team.

“We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football here, and it’s exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations,” Belichick said.

“The amount of success we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and the contributions of so many people. I’m very proud of that, and I’ll have those great memories. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life.”

Belichick joined the Patriots in 2000. Following an unimpressive first season with the team, the Patriots soon after saw success, due to Belichick’s outstanding defense and the talent of quarterback Tom Brady.

The team went on to win six of their nine Super Bowl games, as well as 17 division titles, making Belichick the most successful head coach in modern NFL history.

We asked our readers to tell us their thoughts on the Patriots’ decision to part ways with Belichick and to share their reactions on his departure with us.

When asked if they agreed that it was time for Bill Belichick and the Patriots to part ways, nearly 2,000 readers were almost split on the issue. The slight majority of readers (54%) agreed that it was time for Belichick to leave the team, while 46% believed he should stay.

Do you agree that it was time for Bill Belichick and the Patriots to part ways? Yes 54% 1044 No 46% 898

‘Time to move on’

“It’s not because he sucks which he doesn’t! It’s because he needs/should start to enjoy life off the field. He has done everything and more for the people of New England. I remember 2/3/2001 something I thought I would never see in my lifetime. Thanks Coach Belichick!” —Robert, Quincy

“Bill had so much control for so long that he hasn’t made the correct staffing decisions for the team. That being said I wouldn’t have been upset if he stayed and the organization hired a GM for staffing decisions.” —Bert, Lynn

“While I think that Belichick has enough in the tank to coach a team to another Super Bowl or two, I don’t believe he is the man to build that team (the current state of the Patriot’s offensive roster is testament to that). I believe, that if a GM was brought in, there could be clashes between that person and Bill, which would not be a good situation. All good things come to end, time to move on. But thanks, Bill!” —Ralph G., Holden

“The upside is not having to look at Bill’s picture on every single news feed anymore. Get over it! He’s a good football coach that hung around too long. Everyone retires or gets fired. Why is Belichick any different? He lost his fastball years ago and the proof is in the pudding. This was the worst Pats team since the 70s. It literally hurt your eyeballs to watch them. By any rational measure he should have been fired last year. Can we live in the now and keep the nostalgia to a minimum. It was time for him to go and we don’t have any of the Bill vs. Brady drama to deal with anymore.” —Michael I., Princeton

“His drafting was just horrible and that’s being kind. Would have been ok with him staying if he was stripped of the GM title.” —Michael L., Lowell

“Nothing lasts forever. While Belichick was part of the greatest dynasty during those years with the Patriots, recent years have proved to be non-productive. Patriots fans will always be grateful to him for his leadership and team direction. However, there comes a time when all great things must end.” —Karen M., Lincoln, RI

“I would have been fine if he remained coach only, and stripping him of GM duties. He’s made some really poor personnel decisions.” —Sandy M., Norristown, PA

“I have profound appreciation and respect for what Bill did. Unfortunately, the organization is headed in the wrong direction, mainly due to multiple poor drafts and misguided personnel management. You can’t separate Bill the coach from Bill the GM, so it was time for a change.” —David T., Indian Trail, NC

‘I wished he could have stayed‘

“So that’s the thanks you get for all those championships and loyalty. I really don’t see anyone who is as talented as he is. It will be a monster down turn.” —Chuck F., Winthrop

“Belichick is a great coach, but a terrible GM. His drafting and free agent skills sucked. I wish he would have stayed with the Pats, but as the H/C only. Unfortunately, it’s a business.” —Rick B., Templeton

“Bill gave Kraft everything he had, and made Bill a ‘top dog’ in the NFL, especially where the Patriots were before Bill. Even though the discussion will go on forever, Tom Brady had Gronkowski and other pass receivers he could count on… Jones and Zappe had few. Bill, given the talent, would again have built another Patriots’ powerhouse… bar none in the league.” —Anthony A., Portsmouth, RI

“It’s been said and written a lot lately that Belichick the GM undermined Belichick the coach, and I agree with that sentiment. That said, even this 4-13 team was not as far outside of the playoff picture as their record indicated, despite how poor the roster was. Eight of their losses were by a touchdown or less and they had significant holes at significant positions. It wouldn’t be crazy to believe that with the addition of a Top 5 Draft Pick and return of a few injured contributors that this same team wouldn’t be a 9-8 or 10-7 team next year. But that’s with stability at coach. There are very few other coaches in the league, established or ascending, who would realistically be an upgrade over Belichick. Even fewer who are realistic options.” —Seth K., Norwich, CT

“He’s still the greatest coach in history. I wished he could have stayed to engineer the greatest comeback in NFL history. Many of his assistant coaches have retired or left the organization for career opportunities. Drafting an accurate passing Pro-Bowl quarterback from Alabama was the right pick. After a year, the offensive coordinator leaves, stunting the highly touted QB’s development. A lack of coaching continuity, simplified offensive schemes (easily read by defenses), with a desperation to win, led to a loss of confidence and interceptions.” —John O’Flaherty, Indianapolis, IN

“Bill was the GOAT in coaching. Patriots had a really bad year – the only way is up from here, and I would’ve liked him to go out on a win. I think he could and would have turned it around next season. Having said that, I think it would be great to get Josh [McDaniels] back as head coach. He knows the Patriots Way.” —Fiona V., Belfast, Northern Ireland

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.