Readers Say These are the best groups for Boston-area runners, according to readers This list of 22 running clubs is great for runners of all backgrounds and skill levels.

When you’re struggling to go on that next run, nothing keeps you motivated like hitting the track — or the trail — with a group of runners ready to cheer you on.

As the city gets ready for the 127th Boston Marathon, you might see more runners taking to the streets and feel the urge to get out there, too.

We put together a guide of groups in Greater Boston catered to runners of all backgrounds, ages, and skill levels and asked Boston.com readers to share their own recommendations. Use our running list to find a running community that fits your goals and schedule.

A 🏃 means that this running group was the one of top recommendations from readers.

The laid-back group embraces its namesake, a 1.5 star review of its host restaurant from the Boston Globe in 2015.

“This South Boston-based running group meets at Loco Taqueria on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for 1.5-mi, 3.1-mi, and 6.6-mi loops. Runners of all paces and abilities [are invited] to ‘just show up.’ After getting miles in around Castle Island and the Seaport, stick around to enjoy a fresh margarita and brunch, Boston Globe be damned.” — Jack P., South End

“I’m so grateful to Achilles for connecting me to such an amazing group of athletes with disabilities and volunteer guides/support runners. The Achilles community has introduced me to some of the kindest and most positive people I have ever met, and I always look forward to training with Achilles athletes as a volunteer guide. Saturday morning runs along the Charles River or through the Public Garden with Achilles are one of my favorite ways to start the weekend and never fail to leave me in a great mood for the rest of the day.” — Ciara D., South End

“Self-described as a ‘drinking club with a running problem,’ the Boston Hash runs are a great way to meet new people, let off some steam, and log your miles. They have different sub-groups too that let you run as much (or as little) as you want, as well as a ladies-only group. There are no annual dues. You pay per run which gets you your miles, snacks, and beer. There are ‘Hash House Harriers’ groups all over the world, making this part of a global network of running clubs.” — C., Medford

“Super welcoming and fun group. Inclusive of all levels with various distances weekly so no matter what you are training for there is a run to join. I joined this group when I first moved to Boston and was welcomed in with open arms. I’ve never even thought of joining a different group and will still travel to join runs even if I no longer live in the area.” — Kery, Brighton

Come for the track workouts and stay for the social events. Cambridge Running Club hosts weekly runs as well as mixers, potlucks, White Mountains camping trips, and holiday parties. Join a Thursday night run to see if this group is for you.

“Colonial Road Runners, with members throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, provides friendship, support, and a variety of training opportunities for runners of all ages, abilities, and goals. If you are new to running, joining our club will put you in contact with experienced runners who will help you train effectively and safely. If you are a competitive runner, you will benefit from the camaraderie of like-minded racers and will have the opportunity to participate in intra-club and inter-club competitions. Our club awards offer attainable goals for everyone, by rewarding both competitive success and consistent participation. Our running activities include weekly group training runs, summer and winter fun runs, and track workouts, as well as club-sponsored road races.” — Jill, Abington

“It’s a small, tight-knit team (20-25 engaged members) which means everyone knows each other well. Some of the bigger teams in the area can feel overwhelming, so I think it’s nice to have a smaller group. We have a weekly Saturday morning run. Our meeting spot alternates between Boston Common and Fenway each week, and we run a wide variety of routes (it’s fun to explore different parts of the city). Pacing for these long runs is generally 7:30 to 9:00 minutes per mile, and we usually offer five- and 10-mile routes. The team also has a Slack channel, which makes it easy for members to coordinate workouts during the week.

“We also have a number of fun traditions, including a Christmas lights run in Somerville, a July run to Revere Beach to see the Sand Sculpting festival, and of course a pre-Boston Marathon shakeout and brunch. Full membership is only $30 a year (much lower than other clubs, in my experience).” — Brenton A., Cambridge

“All paces welcome, the absolute best and most friendly crew, and summer runs at the pub! The DRC president, Stefanie O’Shea, is the literal best and will make you feel welcome.” — Laney S., Dorchester

“I’ve been a part of the East Boston Run Club for a few years now and it has been a great way to connect with and learn about such a rapidly evolving part of Boston. It’s great to be able to get a running shoe and a dinner recommendation from the same group! The club meets twice a week, Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Friday mornings at 7 a.m. The running route is along the harbor walk with extraordinary views of Boston and all of the wildlife in and around the harbor. Adjacent to the airport, it is awesome being able to run in plain sight!” — Sara, East Boston

For runners looking for a more competitive space to train, the Greater Boston Track Club offers just that. The group offers its members coached weekly workouts, track and cross country meets, group runs, and more. There’s something for everyone, whether you do track and field, road racing, trail running, or cross-country.

“Greater Lowell road runners is an awesome Merrimack Valley running club. Fun and include and competitive!” — Stacey P.

This group, named after the infamous stretch of the Boston Marathon route, has chapters in Newton, South End, and Cambridge. The group welcomes “beginners, Olympic trialists, international competitors, first-time 5K runners, best-time everything runners.” Join them for free weekly runs, get some gear, or tackle their training plans.

“This tight-knit, yet super-welcoming group reignited my love for running! Informal Running meets on Saturdays for runs along the river and on Thursdays at different locations for three to four-mile runs that end at fun bars across town. I love the running and socializing combination. Since I joined in the spring of 2021, I’ve made lots of friends, gotten in way better shape, and feel like I’ve become a part of the Boston running community. I would 10/10 recommend for anyone looking to run a few miles, meet new people, and explore new parts of the Boston area.” — Monica M., Brookline

“I stopped running with clubs because there was always such an intense culture I couldn’t match. Then I met the KBFR folks, who range from first-timers to annual [Boston Qualifiers], all of whom are way more interested in hanging out afterward over a beer and getting to know you than in what your pace is. It’s exactly this camaraderie (and fun-themed runs, charity fundraisers, and team race days) that makes people forget about running being a chore, and instead, something to look forward to doing with friends.” — Pete N., Medford

“It is a group of different skilled runners — fast, slow, and medium. We do a Walk to Run program every year to bring new runners in. My absolute favorite is our Sunday long seasons. People come all over and for $2, you have volunteers every three miles (water stop) and a wonderful route through various towns and scenery. We meet Tuesdays for group runs and ‘marathon season’ on Sundays.” — Nicole J., Melrose

“The Notch Brewing Run Club is for everyone. It is a free, USATF-registered club with four weekly group runs that are open to all, that we’ve affectionately dubbed ‘Meters for Liters.’ The four runs per week (two at the Brighton Tap Room, two in Salem) are geared toward more casual runners. We also have a competitive racing team with two coached workouts per week. Whether you’re looking to train hard or just enjoy some casual running, Notch has you. Often the first to show up at races and the last to leave, Notch Runners work hard, have fun, and the post-run beers and conversation can’t be beaten.” — Dan D., Boston

“This club may be newer, but it’s a welcoming, community-driven club. They have a consistent run schedule that explores Malden as well as the surrounding areas (Fells, Bike to the Sea path) but also mix it up with track workouts, adventure runs, and community events.” — Julia D., Malden

This Wilmington-based running group is for female runners of all different ages and abilities. With your membership, you’ll get regular group runs, training programs, social events, opportunities to volunteer at the Boston Marathon, and more.

Somerville’s oldest running club offers weekly group runs four days a week, including twice on Wednesdays. Members also have the opportunity to participate in the USATF Grand Prix, an annual series of seven races, ranging from a 5k in Cambridge to the Cape Cod Marathon.

This female-only Boston-area running group celebrates sisterhood through running and other forms of wellness. Members have access to regular runs, workshops, and social events.

“Waltham Trail Runners is a great group! The group hosts runs for all paces and abilities six days a week in Waltham and Lincoln. WTR has over 200 active members of all ages and always welcomes new members. If you live in Waltham and its neighboring communities, this is the running group for you!” — Rich S., Waltham



“Membership in this Salem-based running club has something for everyone: weekly runs, professional coaching with on-site workouts, our own local Wicked Grand Prix and USATF racing, relay events, and social functions. Opportunities abound for volunteering in the club, giving back to our local community, and for the Boston Marathon. Above all, members enjoy the motivation and camaraderie of the best running club on Boston’s North Shore!” — Tom M., Salem