Massachusetts is not the best state to live in, according to readers

Earlier this week, WalletHub released its annual report which determines the state that is the best to live in. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts ranked the best place to be.

The report used five main factors to determine the winner: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. Each of the five main factors had smaller points of consideration that contributed to the score.

New Jersey and New Hampshire took second and third place, respectively. This is the second year that Massachusetts has won over New Jersey, as the Bay State knocked the Garden State out of the top spot for the first time last year.

Although Massachusetts prevailed, other New England States did not. The lowest ranking New England states were Connecticut in 26th place and Rhode Island in 29th place, respectively.

We asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the WalletHub report, and 66% of the 277 readers who responded said they disagreed.

One of the most common reasons for disagreeing with the report was overall affordability as well as housing costs. Massachusetts’ strongest category in this year’s analysis was education and health care (No. 1), and its weakest was affordability (No. 44).

“There is absolutely no way I could afford to buy the house I grew up in Cambridge,” said reader Jennifer from Peabody. “Higher education and healthcare are here, yes, but what’s the benefit when many can’t afford to live here?”

However, about 34% of readers who responded agreed that Massachusetts is the best state to live in. Some reasons why people agreed with WalletHub were the state’s healthcare and the amount of things available to do.

“The Commonwealth offers the most beautiful beaches (Cape and Martha’s Vineyard), a thriving arts and music scene from the Berkshires all the way to Boston, and of course the most spirited fans when it comes to professional sports,” said reader Rachel from Holliston.

Read below to see why Boston.com readers either love or have a rocky relationship with the Bay State.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

No, Massachusetts is not the best state

“I have lived here my whole life and I’m not about to move away now, but the cost of living in Massachusetts is absolutely prohibitive. I don’t know how young people can make a start when a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $1,400-plus. There is absolutely no way I could afford to buy the house I grew up in Cambridge. Higher education and healthcare are here, yes, but what’s the benefit when many can’t afford to live here?” — Jennifer, Peabody

“I wish there was a ‘sort of’ option. Massachusetts is the best when it comes to education, healthcare, access to beaches and mountains, the sports pride, and the people. However, the unbelievably unfortunate downsides are the affordability of housing and so much more. We are a wonderful state, and I don’t want to live anywhere else — but so many may be priced out. It’s just not realistic for so many. In addition, the traffic is horrific, public transportation is a joke, and the weather is — well … variable.” — Katelyn L., Reading

“Cost of living and infrastructure/road quality in my mind are higher ranked in importance. And it ranks MA, appropriately, poorly on both. While I agree on high education grades, I think our healthcare score should get knocked down somewhat by accessibility. Near universal healthcare and immigration challenges have reduced access to timely, quality care. The system is overloaded. Concur with the good grades on property crime. If you lived elsewhere you’d appreciate this. It’s relative and we’re quite good. Overall, I think we’re middle of the pack, most definitely not no. 1. Our cost of living and winters are tough to overcome.” — John M., Marshfield

“It’s still not hospitable to non-white residents, in addition to housing prices out of range for the majority of non-whites. Massachusetts doesn’t equal to equity and ‘leveling the playing field.’” — Gino, Quincy

“It’s a great state but it’s very, very expensive to buy a home. It’s a great state to be a foster parent in. I’m hoping we can move elsewhere in New England and get a nice house with a big yard.” — John O., Ashland

“Massachusetts is a very good state. There is excellent healthcare, good paying jobs, and is reasonably safe (in most areas). But, Massachusetts has taxes that are too high, housing that is too expensive, and has a tendency to have laws that treat adults like children, such as the motorcycle helmet law, total fireworks ban, etc. There is definitely room for improvement. There are more people moving out of Massachusetts than are moving in. If it was the best state, this trend would be reversed.” — Vinca, Worcester County

“It is unbelievably expensive to live here. The closer to Boston you live, the more the prices spike. The average price for a shoebox house that needs severe updates can easily run you more than half a million. All of the good jobs are closer to the city, so residents have no choice but to pay the piper. Winters are brutal. Granted it’s 4 months out of the year, but it’s literally 4 months of straight up hell. I’ve lived here for a long time, and I still am not used to the snow.” — Barbara, Stoneham

“Originally we were trying to stay in Massachusetts, but it just got way too expensive. Honestly, now that we’re moved elsewhere, we’re realizing things around Boston weren’t really that great (cost of living, traffic, food, friendliness of people).” — Alex

Yes, Massachusetts is the best state

“I complain about things like the weather and potholes, but I do know that MA is safe, educated, and has good access to quality healthcare, solid jobs, great educational opportunities, recreational and cultural activities, as well. We also have typically made good policy decisions and are only a medium tax state.” — Lauren, Pawtucketville

“We were originally from California. Arrived 28 years ago, never looked back. First thing that hit us was that New England is laid out on a much more human scale. We don’t see sprawl stretching out in all directions. There is a harmony between town and nature. Even Boston has the Emerald Necklace. We loved the dry, intelligent sense of humor and the basic common sense of the people of Massachusetts. They care for the less fortunate yet keep a firm grip on reality. I was a teacher and taught here, too. Can’t beat the schools. Health care is great, albeit a little slow to kick in at times. And the libraries seal the deal. Massachusetts is so wonderful that we put up with the winters! One of our sons, a snowboarder, would argue that snow is the best thing of all!” — Iris J., Chelmsford

“I’ve lived in Hingham for 28 years, North Andover for 10 years, Ipswich for 11 years and lived in the North End of Boston for one year. Massachusetts is rich in history, has excellent schools, is overall a very safe place to live, nice small coastal towns, a beautiful capital in Boston, plenty of nice beaches, quiet towns in the western part of the state to get away from the grind if one wants, plenty of good dining scattered throughout, Cape Cod if one wants that type of getaway, very competitive sports teams to enjoy too.” — Jimmy P., Ipswich

“Massachusetts is definitely the best state to live in. In addition to having the best education and healthcare system in the country, the Commonwealth offers the most beautiful beaches (Cape and Martha’s Vineyard), a thriving arts and music scene from the Berkshires all the way to Boston, and of course the most spirited fans when it comes to professional sports! In addition, we are lucky to be able to experience the four seasons, and yes, I don’t even mind the snow! Problem is — it is not affordable and for that reason, it is pushing people out. It is almost impossible to retire here and that makes me sad.” — Rachel, Holliston

“I think it’s a great state, depending on where you live, but the state should do more to cut down on prices of pretty much all things, considering it’s nearly impossible to live here by yourself. The price of houses need to come down, medical bills need to come down, and the general retail price of goods needs to come down.” — Eileen, Quincy

“The people, level of education, shopping, restaurants, things to do and see, museums and, for the most part, the weather. I left Mass. years ago and regretted it. Where I am now has much worse weather, (very clammy being next to the ocean) limited shopping, chain restaurants, [locals] or tourists. I’d move back to Mass. in a heartbeat if I could afford it. Miss it every single day.” — Zeke M., North Maine

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.