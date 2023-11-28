Readers Say Micro Plant Studio is ‘the most unique floral studio in Boston’ “The amount of joy this business brings me is unmeasurable.” Micro Plant Studio in South Boston. (Photo courtesy of Julio César Román)

To call Micro Plant Studio just another plant store would undersell the uniqueness of the store and what it means to its devoted customer base.

The boutique is the first Latinx-owned and managed plant business in Massachusetts and in New England, and specializes in tropical and seasonal plants and floral arrangements, as well as 3D printed plant, floral, office, and home decor products. The store also offers custom plant services to commercial and residential customers within a 10-mile radius of the store.

Ahead of the holiday season, we asked Boston.com readers to reflect on the local businesses they most love in and around Boston, and several of our readers named Micro Plant Studio as one of their favorites. Their expertise and great quality plants bring customers to the store, but for some readers, it’s the uniqueness of the store and its offerings that keeps them coming back.

Advertisement:

“It is the most unique floral studio in Boston,” Erica from Brookline said. “The owner 3D prints his own pots. His seasonal window displays remind me of how Downtown Crossing used to be during the holiday season. Excellent customer service, beautiful store, and amazing hand-designed floral pots and sculptures! My holiday go-to!”

Micro Plant Studio, located at 365 West Broadway in South Boston, was founded by Julio César Román in 2017. César Román moved to the U.S. from Puerto Rico in 1997 for college at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, and later, received a master’s degree in public policy from Tufts University.

The beginnings of his entrepreneurial journey, like his store, were quite distinctive. After an unexpected surgery, he started propagating succulents to cope with the recovery process. Two hundred fifty propagated plants later, he had the idea to own his own plant store, and in 2017, Micro Plant Studio was born.

Six years since its founding, César Román told Boston.com he was surprised that his business has survived as long as it has.

“I thought that I was only going to be in business for three years, and then after that the business was not going to do well,” he said.

Advertisement:

The store is the longest standing boutique plant store in Boston, according to César Román.

Micro Plant Studio 3D prints plant pots and home decor in-house. (Photo courtesy of Julio César Román)

When the pandemic hit, César Román knew he had to pivot. So, he tried out a new way to circumvent the production line and supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic by 3D printing plant pots in his studio.

“Now I’m at a point where I have six 3D printing machines. They’re driving me crazy because I’m in a small little studio space,” he said, chuckling over the phone during an interview.

As an artist, he said he was excited to get to create art with the 3D printers, and as a business owner, he said he was grateful to try out a new idea to attract customers and keep them safe.

Julio César Román poses in his studio. (Photo courtesy of Julio César Román)

The business model has been so successful he told Boston.com he is planning to open a second Micro Plant Studio location three times the size of the current South Boston location featuring a 3D printing lab in-store.

“For me, that is the magical part because a lot of people don’t think of technology and plants go together. And more specifically, as part of a business,” he said.

Advertisement:

Many customers, like Philip T. from South Boston, said they love the store not only for its quality plants and expert advice on how to care for plants, but also for its extensive plant care services.

“The plants are super well cared for, the floral arrangements are super cheerful and well designed, they have amazing ceramic pots, 3D pots, and plant care services both at the studio but also they travel to your home or business. You may also reach out for help via their Instagram for technical plant support,” he said. “Such a cool place.”

The store also features seasonal window displays that customers say they love.

“The shop is beautiful and stands out along the street no matter what season it is. The owner puts a lot of effort into the aesthetic of his shop, and the plants inside are the best around,” Nick F. from Seaport said.

Shoney W. from Wakefield said she loves Micro Plant Studio for “its captivating visual aesthetics, inviting fragrances that permeate the store, the warm and friendly demeanor of the staff, and the remarkable, vivid, and colorful arrangements they create.”

Micro Plant Studio’s winter window display. (Photo courtesy of Julio César Román)

“The store’s ability to infuse joy and beauty into people’s lives through their floral arrangements has earned it a well-deserved popularity from me,” she said.

César Román said his background in installation art and nonprofits is what makes his window and sidewalk displays so special, and which informs his business model.

Advertisement:

“In order for you to build a unique experience, but also have a unique product, you have to think about who’s your audience,” he said. “Our business is based in a community setting. So we try to activate the sidewalk by the product that we place outside and the window display,” he said.

Micro Plant Studio also leads workshops to engage with the community, which reader Cole T. from East Boston said is part of what makes him a dedicated customer.

“The amount of joy this business brings me is unmeasurable. Everything from the awesome employees to the thoughtful products and services. Wouldn’t buy plants anywhere else. Not to mention the amount of time the owner puts back into the community.”

Micro Plant Studio is open for business Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and has an online store. Visit the shop at 365 West Broadway in South Boston.

This store is one of the more than 100 businesses in our list, and an interactive map, of the businesses and entrepreneurs in Boston neighborhoods that our readers recommend for this holiday shopping season. If you’re interested in shopping outside of the city, readers have you covered there, too. Find the businesses listed in the interactive map below.