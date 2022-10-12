Readers Say More than 4,000 readers voted, and most say yes on Question 4 A majority of readers polled think Massachusetts should allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. Exterior photo of the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

This Election Day, when voters are asked if they want to keep or overturn a new Massachusetts law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, most Boston.com readers say they’re voting to keep it in place.

We asked Boston.com readers in an informal poll how they plan to vote on Question 4, and 80% of the 4,793 readers polled said they think the state should keep the Work and Family Mobility Act in place and let undocumented immigrants get a Massachusetts license. Like the advocates who support this measure, many readers said the biggest concern should be the safety of Massachusetts roads.

Seventeen other states have already made it legal for undocumented residents to get a state-issued driver’s license and many of those states have seen a decrease in the number of uninsured drivers and hit-and-run crashes.

“A yes vote means safer roads and better tools for law enforcement to do their jobs,” said Franklin Soults from Yes on 4 for Safer Roads. “That’s why this measure is endorsed by over 60 law enforcement officials statewide — including most sheriffs, district attorneys, and all 42 police chiefs in the Massachusetts Major Cities Chief of Police Association.”

Gillian G. from Medford was among the readers who said they would vote yes on Question 4 because it’s “impossible to ignore that these people contribute to the development of this state and this country.”

“Safe transit is important,” she said.

There are an estimated 250,000 undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts, according to research by the Pew Research Center. Inasmin G. from Ashland said she was once among that group and hopes the law stays in place.

“Like me, we have many honest and hard-working people building the [United States] economy and deserve at least to drive with peace in their heart and mind that they won’t be in trouble any minute that they step out of their home.”

Those in opposition don’t think that undocumented immigrants should be rewarded with a driver’s license, which several of our readers described as a “privilege, not a right.”

“We should not reward non-citizens for violating our laws,” Jimmy from Quincy said. “Insanity that we are even considering this.”

When the law was first passed and brought to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, he vetoed it because of concerns that it would enable undocumented immigrants to vote in elections. The state legislature ultimately overrode his veto. Those in favor of the law note that because any undocumented individual attempting to use a Massachusetts driver’s license to register to vote would face automatic deportation, it’s unlikely many would attempt it. Similar laws in other states haven’t led to widespread voter fraud.

“Regarding concerns of fraudulent voter registrations, there are huge numbers of non-citizens who have licenses (green card holders, people with temporary protected status, people here on work visas, students visas, etc.) and we have not heard stories of them attempting to register to vote. Build the necessary safeguards that will ensure only US citizens can register to vote,” Maria M. from Wakefield said. Like many others, Maria’s vote will come down to safety.

“Regardless of your opinion of whether or not undocumented immigrants should be here, the fact is they are here and I want to know that everyone driving on Massachusetts roads has passed a test demonstrating they know the basic rules of the road, are registered and are insured.”

Ahead, you will find a sampling of responses from readers sharing how they plan to vote on Question 4.

Some entries may be edited for length and clarity.

Yes on Question 4

“It is a commonsense law. Not only will it bring peace of mind to Massachusetts voters, but it will also give the immigrant community a sense of safety. Everyone on the road should be tested, licensed, and insured for the sake of everyone’s safety. As a daughter of an undocumented immigrant, I will be voting Yes on Question 4 because I personally know the struggles kids of undocumented folks go through. Not being able to go to the store to pick up supplies for a project, not being able to head to my friend’s house after school, and having to plan weeks in advance when we would be going grocery shopping. Driving without a license is a huge risk undocumented folks take but they have no other choice.” — HB, Malden

“Issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants has been successful — with regard to reducing hit-and-runs and insurance rates — in the many states where it has been implemented, without the negative impacts petitioners claim, such as illegal voting. (And why would that occur here? Have we heard of green card holders or people with DACA or Temporary Protected Status trying to register to vote?) Our undocumented neighbors, who contribute so much to our economy, need to be able to get to work to feed themselves and their families and get to school, supermarkets, doctor’s offices, etc. Massachusetts cannot solve America’s immigration challenges, but we can support our immigrant community and, indirectly, ourselves.” — Fran P., Jamaica Plain

“I think they all need the opportunity to have their license no matter their status. They drive because they need to get to work or take the kids to school and etc. They are normal people like us. I think giving them a license will be much easier for everyone. For example, if they get into an accident they will have their license to solve the issue. If the police stop them for some reason they will have a license to show. They will pay the consequences no matter what so I don’t see the reason to not give them a license to drive.” — Sabrina, North Attleboro

“Undocumented immigrants work many jobs, pay taxes, and are respected members of our society. They deserve the right to have the basic form of ID.” — Joanie P., Jamaica Plain

“Because everything will make it easier for the immigrant. We will be calm about the law, we will have a clear conscience, and respect the state where we live. We want its growth because the state enjoys our professionalism and we need well-being. This becomes a two-way street. — Sylas D., Woburn

“It is simply a matter of safety on the roads. I also want asylum seekers and other neighbors without the necessary documentation to be able to take their kids to school and drive to work without being terrified that ICE will pull them over and break their families apart. I have known people in that situation.” — Ginny Z., Jamaica Plain

“I support for many reasons, but one that always comes to mind is the idea that most people that work, even illegally, pay taxes. Why shouldn’t they be allowed to drive to and from their work and leisure if they are allowed (obligated?) to pay taxes? Naturally, all laws and regulations must be followed to let them have a driver’s license but, other than that, I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t.” — Mackenzie M., Salem

“I support this ballot because this is the land of the FREE! Our ancestors are immigrants. Immigrants contribute to our economy and to our everyday lives. Mass. is a diverse state with people from all over the world. Immigrants in Mass. deserve the right to drive legally with a state license and drive not afraid of getting pulled over as they go to work, go home to their families, and live their lives — just like U.S. citizens. One should be able to have a valid Mass. state driver’s license if they pay their taxes and everything is up-to-date. We should not see this as an issue, but as an advantage for the Commonwealth.” — Aarika D., Rockland

“Undocumented residents are a pillar of our communities and economy and should have the access to resources and work that a license affords. With regards to driving specifically, ensuring that all individuals who drive are licensed increases the safety of our roads.” — Adam J., Waltham

No on Question 4

“The Commonwealth should not award status of legitimacy to those who knowingly and blatantly violated federal immigration laws.” — Paul H., Wareham

“It’s insanely unfair. The RMV isn’t even equipped to handle this.” — Parker N., Littleton

“They have not shown that they will not be able to vote illegally. There must be safeguards to prevent voter fraud!” — Dave, Sudbury

“I support immigration into our country, it’s what made our country great. However, I believe in following the legal process. If that process is too difficult or slow we should look to improve it but not bypass it.” — Anonymous, Tewksbury

“Let’s fix the problem on the front end, have a fair process in place for visas, and not be okay with people skipping the line. What happens if the police pull over an undocumented worker without a license? Why do they not get deported, so only if you register do you risk being deported? 1. Fix immigration. 2. Make driving without a license a criminal offense not only because of illegal immigrants but also for the general safety of removing offenders who are citizens of our streets. 3. Vote no.” — Phil, Essex

“The RMV doesn’t have the capability to certify foreign documents. If someone is here legally, they can apply for an International Driver’s Permit with their home country’s license. We already have a process in place for foreign nationals to drive here.” — Michael S., Lowell

“Although it’s very obvious our immigration system needs a huge overhaul while waiting for that, only citizens should have driver’s licenses and be able to vote.” — Bob C., Hopedale

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinions.