Readers Say New Hampshire to Massachusetts: Keep out! Except for the marijuana, say Boston.com readers. Can you imagine a state with both legal cannabis and fireworks? Marcela García / Boston Globe

Former New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte may want to be careful if she’s really planning to run against Massachusetts in her quest to become her state’s next governor. After all, what if she wins and winds up sitting next to Gov. Maura Healey at the next National Governors Association meeting? Awkward!

You’ll recall that in announcing her bid for the seat, Ayotte said that, “We are one election away from becoming Massachusetts in New Hampshire, and I’m not going to let that happen.” And while publicly insulting your neighbor may seem a bit rude, judging from some of the responses we got to our poll on the matter, she may have a winning strategy.

“Massachusetts is too late to save — the communists have taken hold and can’t be driven out,” opined one reader from Andover. “Do NOT let this happen in New Hampshire.” It was a sentiment echoed by many readers, who in addition to “communists” made, well, liberal use of the word “liberals” (in a derogatory fashion, that is), along with that old reliable go-to, “socialists.” (One reader also referred to Massachusetts as a “dystopian cesspool,” for whatever that’s worth.)

Not that we’re all bad here in the Bay State — there was one aspect of our commonwealth that respondents seemed to be well in favor of importing into New Hampshire. “For the love of God just make pot legal!” wrote Carolyn from Nashua, echoing, well, pretty much everybody. “The money that can be made from it can do N.H. so much good.”

So probably not surprisingly, of the more than 2,000 readers who responded, a fair number — 33% — said they’re concerned about New Hampshire turning into Massachusetts. But what was more unexpected was that even more — 58% — said they’d be most worried about Massachusetts turning into New Hampshire. Which, granted, would require a lot of adjustment.

Which of the following New Hampshire/Massachusetts scenarios would most concern you? New Hampshire turning into Massachusetts 33% 671 Massachusetts turning into New Hampshire 58% 1192 Both 2% 32 Neither 7% 139 Other 1% 22

Also somewhat unexpected is that there weren’t that many suggestions of New Hampshire assets that people would like to see in Massachusetts, but there were a ton of Massachusetts things people from both sides of the border said they’d like to see in New Hampshire, from wider highways to better libraries to more health care options. (But not communists.)

Maybe, though, Tom from Revere said it best in noting that the two states might not be that different after all. “We have more in common than state borders and knee-jerk politics would make you think,” he wrote. “We are all New Englanders, and if we can’t unite behind that, how can we expect the rest of America to?”

Check out a sampling of what readers had to say about the New Hampshire/Massachusetts dynamic below.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Keep Massachusetts out of New Hampshire:

“N.H. has already been infected with parasitic Mass. policies and residents. Southern N.H. is essentially Mass. North.” — Frank, Exeter, N.H.

“Moved to N.H. in late 2017. Love the conservative and mix of the liberal side here. I’m a ‘reformed Masshole.’ Was born and raised in Seekonk. Now in my mid-50s. Was in elected and appointed office for 20 consecutive years in Seekonk as well as a candidate for state rep. as a Democrat. I voted for and support Sununu. High property taxes, but it’s a wash with no income or sales tax. Also roads are nearly perfect, and less congestion and crime where I live. Don’t miss Massachusetts for the life of me.” — John W., Fitzwilliam, N.H.

“Keep Taxachusetts in Massachusetts … Those of us who live in N.H. are fully capable of caring for ourselves and others, thinking and solving problems on our own with solutions that fit the people — not the bureaucrats — and living very nicely without government breathing down our necks.” — Howard T., Nashua, N.H.

“With Crane Beach being the exception, there isn’t anything about Massachusetts that would be an improvement to New Hampshire.” — Bill S., Newmarket, N.H.

“Liberals vote liberal, thereby causing high taxes and overreaching government. The liberals then become unhappy and move to a close-by neighboring state, and then unwittingly proceed to vote for liberal candidates. This then results in the new state becoming another liberal state with high taxes and an overreaching government. New Hampshire is doomed. I would like to see all of Massachusetts become like N.H. one day, when snowflakes don’t melt in hell.” — Rob B.

“None! To be truthful I’m tired of the influx of people from Mass. moving into N.H. because they claim it is a better quality of living, then want to change everything that N.H. is. They demand sidewalks and garbage pickup in our small rural towns. They want shopping malls and all their amenities they have in Mass. That is not what N.H. is all about. We who live and love N.H. the way it is don’t want to be commercialized. If you desire all these aspects of your life in Mass., just stay there.” — Beth, Franconia

“Keep Mass. in Mass. Keep your drivers. Maybe consider finding a way to lower your taxes to keep people from coming up and pricing locals out of the real estate market. We’ll send driving instructors. Some maple syrup. Maybe you can have a couple folks from Nashua or Manchester, if you’re looking to mix up your ranks.” — “Concerned New Hampshirite,” Hookset, N.H.

Bring these New Hampshire assets to Mass:

“I would like to see Massachusetts have more than one political party — the single party rule by either party is never good. You end up with rubber stamp approvals instead of having the other party check and balance some of the extreme measures. I would also like to see Massachusetts move less extreme toward the center.” — John, Woburn

“Massachusetts is the most liberal state in the country. I would like to see a diversity of opinion and more conservative views expressed and followed. 50/50 would be great for the state.” — Beverly

“I would love to see the Massachusetts House of Representatives get a salary of $100 instead of $100,000 — then you would get people who are interested in public service instead of making it a career.” — Harry J., Woburn

“I would like to see the freedom that New Hampshire has with respect to gun laws, fireworks, and conservatism come into Massachusetts.” — Bob F., Plymouth

Bring these Mass. assets to New Hampshire:

“I’d like to see New Hampshire having tough gun laws like Massachusetts. Liquor sales should be controlled by private enterprise, not by the state. I’m struggling to come up with something Mass. could take away from N.H., and I’m not trying to be snarky. Yes, they don’t have a sales or income tax but they also don’t have the same amount of social services that Mass. provides.” — Nancy J., Dorchester

“Better libraries in N.H. No more open carry for guns in N.H.” — Jill S., Kensington, N.H.

“New Hampshire has no services for kids and families that need extra help in school and living life.” — Jerome, Woburn

“Think about it, allowing people to ride on motorcycles without helmets? Not requiring insurance coverage for vehicles? It took them years to ever create public kindergarten, if they’ve done so yet? Property taxes there are over the roof, and medical facilities can’t compare with Mass.” — Amelia, Ipswich

“I live in New Hampshire but am from Massachusetts. I would like to see more liberal women’s rights and LBGTQ rights.” — Nancy G., Goffstown N.H.

“Better, more progressive taxation creating the funding for better public education, more funding for drug and alcohol rehabilitation (which is almost non-existent for most working class folks) which is plaguing our communities causing crime, health costs, and making community spaces unsafe … We need better protection for women and a real effort made to enforce the existing laws at women’s health clinics to protect women from being harassed by religious fanatics and right-wing men … In other words, we need progressive, courageous leadership just like we need on the federal level.” — Kathryn T., Nashua and Enfield, N.H.

“Rational thought, belief in science, and adherence to the foundational principle that no one is above the law would be great to see move into N.H.” — Gergesh, Natick

“1. Recreational dispensaries (how does that NOT fit with ‘Live Free or Die,’ given that we’re throwing away tax revenue to surrounding states?). 2. Securing reproductive rights so we are not told by others how to run our personal business (Live Free or Die, right?). 3. A clear and easy (lawful) path for immigrants so that our service industries and small businesses can be propped up! (Again, an opportunity for more tax revenue for N.H. — a good thing, one would think.) ‘Independent’ voters like ourselves CAN see a broader reasonable state that doesn’t have to be extreme on either side.” — M. & C.S., New Hampton, N.H.

“A modern tax structure for N.H. More support for clean energy. Non-disposal-based resource management policies. More mass transit and public transportation. Forward looking public investment. More like Massachusetts? Sounds like a good idea.” — “N.H. Native”

“Kindness, intelligence, respect. All needed in New Hampshire.” — Joanne, Boston

“Better wages for nursing, teachers, police, and firefighters!” — Robin O., Epping, N.H.

“I would like to see Massachusetts social programs in N.H. It would also be nice to have some industry to drive up income for those living in N.H. So many N.H. people drive to Mass. for work and have to pay Mass. income tax. If we had more high-paying jobs in N.H. the people and state would benefit.” — Sandown, N.H.

“I’d like to see Massachusetts highways in New Hampshire. Wider lanes, true breakdown lanes on both sides (allowing sliding around in winter without crashes that shut the whole highway), turning lanes on left and right sides in small towns instead of a stupid back-up every day at 4 p.m, and so on.” — Jeff, Danvers

“The independent ice cream stands in Mass. are incredible.” — Todd R., York, Maine

“Fewer Trump supporters. Being ‘free’ should not allow anyone to be disrespectful, arrogant, and mostly ignorant.” — Nina, Cambridge

“I would like to see better and more available services with children and adults who are differently abled. Massachusetts is a top state in the country for such services. I think N.H. needs to have other tax revenue sources other than relying solely on property taxes to fund such services.” — Louis, Southern New Hampshire

“If we could have the Cape, I’d give this more thought!” — Dorothy N., Campton, N.H.

Tit for tat:

“Trade some New Hampshire mountains for some Massachusetts beaches, plus a second-round draft pick.” — Nik, Massachusetts via New Hampshire

“I grew up in N.H. and have lived in Mass. for about 30 years. I’d like to see more focus on individual responsibility here in Mass., instead of a ‘the state/commonwealth will take care of it’ attitude … For N.H., I’d like to see a more equitable distribution of the tax burden so it is not solely focused on property owners.” — Greg, West Brookfield

“From Mass. to N.H.: economy and colleges. From N.H. to Mass.: maple syrup and clean water.” — Mark B., New Boston, N.H.

“Mass. to N.H.: More liberal policies, female reproductive freedoms, fewer rednecks who’ve never left their state in N.H. N.H. to Mass.: Legal fireworks and state liquor stores.” — Meg, Boston

“Mass. would benefit from N.H.’s much, much, much lower cost of living, separate from the tax thing. N.H. needs a real city. Not the little fake ones.” — Alfred B., Dover, N.H.

“Politics aside, Kelly Ayotte seems to be hyperfocused on New Hampshire no longer being able to ‘live free or die,’ but I think the distinction between the two states runs deeper than this. Massachusetts is one of the leading states in health care, including prenatal and fertility care, so New Hampshire could learn a lot in this regard. New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate in the nation and is considered one of the safest and healthiest states. I’d like to see Massachusetts adopt New Hampshire’s slower paced, more peaceful way of life. And I’d like to see New Hampshire improve its access to women’s health care. For what it’s worth, the lines between Massachusetts and New Hampshire are becoming ever more blurred as more Massachusetts natives move north of the border.” — Adam, Manchester, N.H.

“N.H. is just as pro-choice and pro-LGBTQ as Mass., but it is a bit more low key about both. That might be something to emulate to lower temperatures south of the border. Both states benefit from immigration since the Northeast is aging and fewer people are having kids, but Mass. seems a lot more welcoming to immigrants than N.H. Both states are parochial and NIMBY and need to be more regionally integrated and YIMBY (which is more free market and innovation oriented). More affordable child care and better transit in either state. More cooperation and less competition. Working together makes New England better.” — James C., Danvers

