Readers Say Paige Khosla is running Boston to support America’s service members "As a lifelong runner and a native New Englander, the Boston Marathon has always been a dream." Paige Khosla is running to raise funds and awareness for the USO. Paige Khosla

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Paige Khosla

Age: 39

From: Springfield, VA

As a lifelong runner and a native New Englander, the Boston Marathon has always been a dream! I am beyond honored to be running with Team United Services Organization (USO) in the 127th Boston Marathon to raise funds and awareness for the USO. To say that we owe our service men, women, and their families a deep debt of gratitude for their contributions and sacrifices would be an understatement. I cannot adequately express the appreciation I feel that there continue to be Americans who choose to protect and defend the freedoms and liberties we all hold so dear.

Advertisement:

The support that I can provide to the USO through my participation in the Boston Marathon may be a drop in a bucket in terms of what our service men and women deserve, but I appreciate the opportunity to do a small part. I have an aggressive fundraising goal of $20,000, all of which goes directly to the USO to support programming and resources for America’s service members. Please join me by donating generously to this amazing cause to allow the USO to continue its important service in providing much-needed support to our troops and their families!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.