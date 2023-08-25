Readers Say Photos: 51 readers share dog photos for National Dog Day National Dog Day honors all dogs, from pets to working animals, and shed light on the many dogs in animal shelters in need of homes. Rudy loves being on the water almost more than anything, said reader Lisa K. in Andover.

Dogs are one of the most common and loved companions. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million households in the United States have a dog.

A day dedicated to these beloved furry friends returns Saturday. National Dog Day is celebrated yearly every Aug. 26. Started in 2004, the holiday honors all dogs, from pets to working animals, and sheds light on the many dogs in animal shelters in need of homes.

“National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort,” says the National Dog Day website.

To celebrate National Dog Day, we asked readers to share photos of their dogs, and what makes them the best dog. Fifty-one readers responded, sharing photos of their canine companions, both big and small, younger and older — and all good dogs.

See some adorable dog photos below, as well as what readers had to say about their beloved furry friends.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Bailey, fighting crime one squirrel at a time

“Bailey loves to dress up as super heroes and protect the yard from squirrels. She is 4 years old and loves people so much that she hugs them when she sees her friends.” — Barry P., Boston

Bennett, a Golden boy

“This is Bennett he is a Golden Retriever and the best boy ever!” — Daniel D., North Andover

Brody, living his best life

“Brody the Beagle, was found by animal rescue in Virginia, chained up in a yard, he’s now loving life in Massachusetts, living indoors, curled up on the couch on his favorite blanket.” — Tiffany T., Weymouth

Moose, a multifaceted Frenchie

“Moose has the quintessential Frenchie personality…hilarious, entertaining, and smart as a whip. He can do zoomies like no other, but he also enjoys his relaxation/cuddle time, which typically involves a whole lot of snoring! He’s the best sidekick and shadow a person could ask for (well, with the exception of his noxious gas). ‘Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong,’ W.R. Purche.” — Kathy, Sandwich

Mona, a New Hampshire girl

“My girl Mona. We adopted her 4 years ago.” — Shayden, Concord, NH

Charlie, the king of Beverly

“Charlie is our 10-year-old pug and my soul dog. We treat him like royalty, as he deserves. You can follow his adventures @thispugslife on Instagram. ❤️” — Meredith K., Beverly

Wallace, a guard dog by day, momma’s boy by night

“Wallace (aka Wally) is a 100 lb. chocolate Lab/Weimaraner mix. He is 3 years old and loves his mother (and rest of the family) beyond words. His bark is extremely loud so he does his job protecting the house, and we love him!” — Ron D., Framingham

Ollie, a true ride or die

“Her name is Ollie and she is an Old English Bulldog, 8 years old, and simply stated she is the BEST dog in the universe. My ride-or-die partner who can never ever be replaced.” — Justin, Salem, NH

Bruno, catching some z’s

“Bruno is a 3-year-old Mini Schnauzer. He’s cuddly, friendly, and a bundle of energy. Here he is in a moment of rest.” — Katie W., Needham

Stella, who’s definitely a lap dog

“Stella is a 8-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer. Thinks she’s a lap dog.” — Steve F., Framingham

Nelson, one of the friendliest pups

“This is Nelson. He is the best pup! He is a Basset Hound. He absolutely loves children, adults and other animals. He is always willing to give you a kiss, and when he gets extra excited he affectionately gives out love nibbles while he is licking you. He is happiest when he is getting belly rubs and he always is willing to have a child play with his long ears. We call them his mini velvet blankets. He is the sweetest boy even when he is trying to eat all the toilet paper he can find.” — Amy S., Concord

Dexter, a Frisbee fanatic

“Dexter is a 2 and 1/2-year-old Australian Shepherd who absolutely loves to play Frisbee! He’s accurate 90% of the time 🙂 He loves snuggles, and even though he weighs about 58 lb he thinks he’s a lap dog!” — Amanda K., Chelmsford

Dusty, who got his name from a beloved Red Sox player

“This is Dusty, named after Dustin Pedroia. He shows all of his emotions on his face. He makes me laugh every day and is the best companion — he can sleep 20 hours a day or go on a tough hike. He just likes to be included!” — Abby, Waltham

GiGi, a girl so good it’s in her name

“GiGi is a rescue from Georgia. She’s such a good girl — hence her name ❤️” — Kate D., Framingham

Earl, the best buddy

“This is my dog Earl, I got him after getting released from the hospital and he’s my best buddy.” — Liam K., North Quincy

Karl, whose siblings still need homes

“Karl is a mixed breed (Lab/Terrier) that joined my family when we adopted him two months ago from Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. He is now seven months old. He came north from Atlanta, GA with four siblings from the same litter — Kevin, Kamille, Kyra, and Kayla. All four siblings are still available for adoption! He is healthy and has a great temperament! Check out his sibs if you’re ready to adopt!” — Jay G., Hopkinton

Daisy, riding in style

“Daisy is a 3-year-old English Bulldog that loves going for rides in her Radio Flyer Wagon around town.” — Janine, Danvers

Marley, 110% Irish

“Marley got her name because the Weimaraner breed is often referred to as the ‘Grey Ghost’ and who was a more iconic grey ghost than Jacob Marley of Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol.’ She is also a major part of our Irish family, hence the outfit!” — Kevin M., Nahant

Jameson, who doesn’t believe in personal space

“Jameson Jeffery L. — Boxer mix rescue from Sweet Paws. He thinks he’s a lap dog and will sit right on top of you.” — Colleen L., North Andover

Jazmin, a sweet girl from the South Shore

“Jazmin is the sweetest thing. Everyone who meets her loves her. She just turned 7 and is in her prime, living her best puppy life with a younger brother Moki also a Cocker Spaniel and Mischa (the cat in charge).” — Dan R., South Shore

Freida, a vegan Muppet

“Meet Freida…our vegan Shih Tzu. We adopted Frieda about 15 months ago from Vintage Pet Rescue in Rhode Island…as a companion for our pug Sophie (unfortunately Sophie decided to travel over the Rainbow Bridge in this past June). Freida is a deaf and blind but that only exuberates the free spirit Muppet in her who loves to snuggle and is a bit fussy about food. Hence, she is now only eating veggies and non-meat products. But that doesn’t stop her incredible cuteness to shine. She loves her backyard and enjoys sniffing every blade [of] grass. Freida spends time cuddling with her humans and loves her belly rubs. We are longtime pet adopters of senior dogs and while we know our time with Frieda may be limited, we have been giving her a warm and happy home.” — Michelle C., Nahant

Cupcake, having the sweetest of dreams

“8 week old Pomeranian puppy named Cupcake, dreaming under the stars of her little kitchen tent.” — Brian H., South End

Noodles and Pickles, siblings who can’t quite figure out who did it

“’I didn’t do it, you did!!!’ Noodles and Pickles are our babies! Princess Pickles is constantly causing trouble. Noodles, on the right, thinks he is her guard dog. Never a dull moment!” — Tom and Amy C., Winchendon

Instagram influencer and mayor Barkley A. Dog

“The Honorable Mayor Barkley A. Dog (as registered with the City of Boston) is a fairy tale story of a girl who once wandered the streets of TN and is now a resident of the Ritz-Carlton. She is pure magic whose wit and sarcasm entertain 3,000-plus friends around the world on Instagram via @Barkley.A.Dog” — Janell C., Downtown Boston

Kenny G., whose snores might make him an instrumentalist

“Kenny G is a ladies’ man, but he doesn’t play a musical instrument, although when he snores at night some might think he does. He use to roam around the Back Bay in Boston for a number of years before we moved north to New Hampshire. He misses his long walks through the Commonwealth Ave. Mall, but the beach seems to do fine.” — Jason L., Greenland, NH

Lucy, a Cavachon who loves exploring

This is Lucy! She is a 6-year-old Cavachon with the cutest attitude! When she is not sleeping he day away, you can catch her at the breweries around Boston. Depicted here is her in her backpack on her way to explore the city.” — Taylor, Medford

Piper and Augie, a dynamic duo

“Labs Piper (top) and Augie (below) are best buddies! They are 10 months and 2 years old respectively. They love every dog and every human, no exceptions!! Here they are getting some air time going to their favorite store, Dunkin.” — Carolyn O., Needham

Mojo and Duncan, who love to help with gardening

“Mojo (left) is a 7-year-old Great Dane/black Lab mix who loves chasing squirrels and her little brother, Duncan (right), a 2-year-old chocolate Lab mix. They love eating cucumbers and carrots out of the garden and like and bouncing pears down the driveway. Mischievous! They are great buddies who nap through their mom’s work meetings.” — Eileen W.

Charlie, who can be found barking at mail carriers

“My dog’s name is Charlie, I really love him, sometimes I call him my very bestest friend. He always barks at the mailman and I sometimes sleep with him in my room. I like to take him outside and feed him and clean up his business. I love him soooo very very much. =)” — River R., Shreveport, LA

Sybil, a professional at sniffing

“Sybil is a 10-year-old 15-inch Beagle. She’s the soul of our family and best companion any human could ask for. She loves walks and snuggles and most importantly the scents she smells on her walks. Sybil is our favorite 4-legged friend!” — Brian M., Easton

Bella, who could just keeping walking

“I’m a volunteer with the non-profit SeniorCare in Gloucester. I walk dogs for people who no longer can. Bella is one of my favorites. Look at that smile!!! She’s 9 and never wants our walk to end. She adores people and loves to lick everyone.” — Emily N., Ipswich

Fred, 12 years young

“Fred came to us when an elderly neighbor was unable to care for him any longer. At 12-plus years old, he still enjoys playing actively with his puppy neighbors. Perhaps his most famous talent … staring you right in the eyes and, without flinching, audibly passing gas like a teenage boy. We love him dearly and are thankful he has become such a big part of our family.” — Dawn and Paul O., Yarmouth Port

Kora, relaxing with her mini me

“Kora is our fun loving Cavapoo that loves to cuddle and take lots of naps. She is sad if we travel, but otherwise a very happy pup.” — Emily D., North Easton

Wesley and Terra, best friends who love to get a snooze in

“Wesley (left) was a pup from a rescue litter from VA. We’d had him for a few years when we started feeling as if he was getting a bit depressed (we’re both in our 70s, both work full time), so we inquired about a companion. Terra was kind of thrust upon us — she was a street rescue from Corpus Christi — and spent the next year learning about how to live in the country (and live with us as well). Took a while, but they’re buds now — even go on walks together, with the cat.” –— David G., Chelsea, VT

Ella, who’s always lighting up the room

“Ella lights up every room she’s in. Ella expresses her love in licks and cuddles. She loves to swim, roll around when she’s happy, and go on hikes on all the local trails.” — Emily R., Hopkinton

Jake, lover of sunrise strolls

“Jake, 11 years old, walking at sunrise on Salisbury Beach (this July). He was found roaming the streets in our development. Brought back to his owner who really didn’t want him. I said I’d take him till we could find him a home. That was 9 1/2 years ago so I guess he’s home! We were vacationing at the beach as we do each summer. Formerly of Methuen.” — Kathleen O., Ocala, FL

Izzy, a poodle mix from Marshfield

“This is Izzy. She’s a Poodle mix.” — Donna M., Marshfield

Bishop, the therapist and director of the house

“Bishop shed the effects of a neglected and unloved past when he took over as Therapist and Director of our household eight years ago. He demands long walks and very serious cuddling and play every day, and tries his best to keep delivery trucks and deer from approaching the house. He is also a firm believer in sartorial splendor, as evidenced by his favorite striped bowtie.” — Patricia C., Pittsford, NY (formerly Needham)

Ramona, small but mighty

“Ramona is an 7 month mini Cavapoo. She’s one fiery, sassy lil red head spitfire who loves to play with her big brother Tucker … wrestling and playing tuggy are her favorite things to do!” — Andrea M., Winthrop

Lucy, a fabric connoisseur

“Lucy has been part of the family for almost 11 years now! She loves long walks and trips to Joann Fabrics! She can hear a whipped cream can from miles away and is always happy to see her family.” — Megan H., Tewksbury

Dexter, who loves a good stretch

“Dexter is a high energy 1.5 year old male black tri-color Corgi. He has consistently kept us on our toes since we got him as a tiny 8-week-old dinosaur, as we fondly referred to him. He loves destroying all toys, going on long walks, and eating frozen fruits and vegetables. In true Corgi fashion, you can see him here ‘splooting,’ which means to lay in a spread-eagle position.” — Victoria C. and Daniel P., Quincy

A sweet girl with a lot to say

“She is the most precious, loving, sensitive, attentive, fun, gorgeous, happy girl in addition to being ‘wicked smaht.’ My husband says her vocabulary is bigger than his!” — Gypsy R., Haverhill

Humphrey, an energetic pup with the floppiest ears

“Humphrey is now an 8-month-old German Shepherd, this was him a couple months ago when he was a puppy. He is an amazing dog with fantastic intelligence and a great energy. He is very loved by his family and every dog he meets!” — Julia J., Newton

Rainey, a Golden Retriever and high achiever

“Rainey is our fourth Golden Retriever, and she is nine years old. She has helped watch over three grandchildren from babyhood to school age. She makes friends wherever she goes, and she charms many people with her smile. She has also earned AKC Canine Good Citizen, Companion Dog, and Rally Excellent titles. She currently trains and competes in scent work, and that’s what those ribbons are for! Most of the time, though, she’s happy to be hanging out with her people and going for walks.” — Mary M., Marion

Rex, whose speed is off the charts

“His name is Rex, he’s a 2-year-old European and American Doberman mix and the bestest boy ever! He enjoys long runs at full speed, chasing rabbits, and lots of treats.” — Anonymous

Walter, originally from Texas

“Walter is from a Houston, TX shelter and is now happily living in Marshfield.” –— Anonymous

Cucciolo and Laney, cuddling siblings

Noche, a bilingual Yorkie and Schnauzer mix

“Noche is an adoptee of Tennessee. A mix of Yorkie and Schnauzer. I include three [photos]: Noche when she was a puppy, Noche in her glory, playing fetch in the park, and Noche with her ball, which she loves. I could not decide. Noche is smart, bilingual (understands English and Spanish), ball obsessed — LOVES to play fetch (as you can see from the second photo — a series taken while playing fetch), LOVES peanut butter (smooth or chunky), and has a discerning taste towards cheeses — Manchego, please! Noche is love!” — Anonymous

Rudy, who loves to take in the water views

“Rudy is an almost 3-year-old Yellow Lab who is a true Lab. He loves his family, food and being outside❤️ he loves being on the water almost more than anything.” — Lisa K., Andover

Mookie and Cora, sisters who are bundles of joy

“Mookie (lighter, 4 years old) and Cora (darker/redder, 2 years old) are the perfect, little Golden Retrievers (both are girls). They bring my fiancé (Jen) and I happiness every day and are adored by all of our friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues as well. Two very different personalities (Mookie is 100% food driven and has some sass, whereas Cora loves her toys and snuggling as much as possible), but both are incredibly playful, get along with everyone, and are cute as can be!” — Dave V., Assembly Row, Somerville

This pup named after an iconic character

“Indiana Jones.” — Anonymous