Readers Say Here’s why readers agree with new gender policies at Worcester Catholic schools "If you don't like the policy, don't go to the school, simple as that," one of the more than 300 respondents said. Catholic Bishop Robert J. McManus says the blessing before the annual Bishop's Christmas Dinner, Dec. 25, 2012, at St. Paul's Cathedral in Worcester, Mass. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

A new policy put in place by Robert McManus, the bishop of the Diocese of Worcester, mandates that all Worcester Catholic school students dress and use pronouns and bathrooms consistent with their sex at birth. In a recent survey, Boston.com readers say they approve of the new rules.

The policy, called “Catholic Education and the Human Person,” makes updates to student handbooks with new rules on sexuality and gender identity, effectively banning students from same-sex relationships and expressing themselves in a way that is inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth.

McManus approved the policy in late June and sent it to all Catholic schools to incorporate into their school handbooks beginning this fall.

But some schools have already pushed back; The all-boys St. John’s in Shrewsbury and the all-girls Notre Dame Academy in Worcester, have decided not to incorporate the new policy into their student handbooks, Patch reported.

In the policy, students are banned from “advocat[ing], celebrat[ing], or express[ing] same-sex attraction in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events,” and they are also “expected to conduct themselves at school in a manner consistent with their biological sex.”

Students can even be expelled if their gender expression, sexual identity, or sexuality “should cause confusion or disruption at the school,” according to the policy.

The policy covers 21 schools with more than 5,260 students, Ray Delisle, a diocesan spokesperson, told the Boston Globe.

In a Boston.com poll, the majority (52%) of the more than 300 readers polled said they agreed with the diocese’s ruling. “They [Worcester Catholic schools] are private and can set their own policy,” K. from Boston wrote.

J.K. from Danvers agreed. “The church is the church, and society has no business pushing the church around,” he said.

Still, a large portion of readers (47%) said they disagree with the policy, saying it fails – and could harm – LGBTQ+ students. “The adoption of policies like these show that the Diocese of Worcester does not care about the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth,” Eric S. from Melrose wrote. “This cohort is already at a greater risk of depression and suicide, and numerous studies have shown that lack of support from their communities makes these outcomes even more likely.”

Lisa from Jamaica Plain agrees. “Measurable statistics show that positive acceptance of LGBTQ+ identity (and expression) can decrease suicide. This should be of central importance to the schools.”

“If you don’t like the policy, don’t go to the school, simple as that. Everyone tries to change the church to fit the modern world.” – Rodney G., Worcester

“It is a ‘private’ religious school. It’s not proper for the state to dictate how the school is to manage its student body. We need to continue to support the separation of church and state. It is not about attacking LGBTQ+ rights. It is about not discriminating against the church and what it wishes to practice.” – L., Falmouth

“As religious schools, everyone going there has a choice to go there or not. And the schools should have a choice to set their doctrine.” – Fred, Auburn

“Freedom of religion. No one is forced to go to Catholic Schools. It’s a free choice. If you don’t agree to their policies, then don’t go! Very simple.” – Anonymous user, MetroWest

“A private school has the right to create a code of conduct. The staff and students who identify as LGBTQ do not need to work at or attend a Catholic school. The expectations for behavior are the same for all students and staff.” – Mary S., Dracut

“Those are their beliefs, so this shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. If you don’t like it, don’t practice Catholicism. It really is that simple. I am no longer affiliated with the Catholic Church because I don’t agree with their beliefs. This is a nonissue.” – Anonymous reader

“Freedom of religion is the right of every American. The bishop is the leader of the Catholic Church in that diocese and therefore he can set policy as he sees fit to advance the aims of the Church he runs. In the same way, a Jewish school should not be made to serve ham sandwiches or allow girls to wear immodest clothing. He is simply upholding long-standing beliefs of the Catholic Church about human sexuality. Just because the secular world has decided to embrace more liberal positions does not mean the Church should stop stating what it stands for. In fact, stating what they stand for may be more helpful to people to decide if the religion is the right one for them.” – Becky, Newton

“I think this sort of policy is abhorrent. The adoption of policies like these shows that the Diocese of Worcester does not care about the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth. This cohort is already at a greater risk of depression and suicide, and numerous studies have shown that lack of support from their communities makes these outcomes even more likely. Instead of reacting with compassion and understanding to some of their most vulnerable students, the Diocese of Worcester has chosen the rhetoric of hate and bigotry. While I am not surprised that a diocese of the Catholic Church has put forward this inhumane and discriminatory policy, I am heartened to read that two schools have chosen to leave the policy out of their handbooks. If only the decision makers of the diocese had the kindness and compassion that the schools are showing, at least so far.” – Eric S., Melrose

“If this is the hill the church wants to die on, they should continue this policy. With dwindling enrollment and mass attendance, they need to make important choices. Personally, I would never work for the Catholic Church or enroll a child there given their track record and the way they refuse to foster healing.” – Meg, Roxbury

“The church needs to embrace and support all children of God. This policy refuses to accept children who are dealing with their gender identity. A Church that continues to fail to recognize the harm caused to children who were sexually abused by clergy has no moral authority to judge these children. The Bishop is simply wrong; he is using his moral authority to reject and hurt children.” – Anonymous reader

“This ruling will cause some students and staff to question who and what God really is – if He created us all (complete with minds of our own), and loves us all, then why are His representatives treating some of His children as less than instead of embracing them in all the complicated humanity which The Father instilled in us? If God is love, then the Honorable Bishop and Diocese should act accordingly.” – Anonymous reader

“I agree with this quote from Joshua Croke: “If the Catholic Church fails to prioritize preserving life, affirming our youth, and celebrating their authentic identities, they’re failing to create safe environments for learning and contributing to the violence we face daily as LGBTQ+ people.” Even standing inside the framework of the Catholic faith, measurable statistics show that positive acceptance of LGBTQ+ identity (and expression) can decrease suicide. This should be of central importance to the schools.” – Lisa, Jamaica Plain

“I am Catholic, but I think this policy is overreach in targeting children. To me, gender is biologically determined and not necessarily consistent with outward appearances. There have been trans people forever as it is not always possible to neatly label a person as male or female. I can understand the Catholic church not wanting teachers promoting homosexuality in Catholic schools, but I do not think permitting a child to follow the gender inherent to them is equivalent to homosexuality. Catholic teaching is that sex outside of chastity commandments is a sin, which would include homosexual acts and heterosexual acts outside of the marriage of a man and a woman. Chastity doesn’t include acting as a particular gender or another, just sexual actions and thoughts that are unchaste. Most people with trans kids probably wouldn’t send their children to these schools anyway.” – Anonymous reader, Allston