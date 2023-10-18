Readers Say Readers are split on efforts to remove Native American mascots. Here’s why. “For better or worse it is part of Massachusetts history, but I’d be open to letting the leadership of the regional tribes make the decision,” one of the more than 360 respondents said. People took part in a communal dance during an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Newton on Oct. 9, 2023. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Earlier this month, as Massachusetts celebrated Indigenous People’s Day with celebrations and activism, members of the Foxborough community were debating whether or not to phase out the use of a Native American mascot.

At a school committee meeting on Oct. 3, school committee members Richard Pearson, Brent Ruter, and Rob Canfield voted in favor of phasing out the logo, arguing that the school should set a goal to “be for everyone, all the time.” The committee unanimously voted to keep the “Warriors” name, however.

At a forum held by the school committee, several Foxborough High School students voiced their opinions on changing or keeping the logo.

Among them was Cayden Hui, a junior who started a petition calling to change the mascot. At the forum, Hui pointed out that the Foxborough logo is nearly identical to the now-defunct logo of the Washington Redskins, and perpetuates stereotypes of Indigenous people.

“We believe that this mascot objectifies and perpetuates one-dimensional stereotypes of Indigenous people,” he said. “The image is of a Blackfeet chief. The Blackfeet Nation is not located in Massachusetts or even New England. They are located in Montana. We do not have any local historical ties to this image.”

We asked readers if they agreed with efforts by the Foxborough School Committee to phase out their Native mascot, and readers were split 50-50 on the issue. Of the more than 360 respondents to our poll, 50% said they did not agree with efforts to remove Native mascots and 50% said they did agree.

“The Native American mascots are steeped in racism,” reader Christine from Holbrook said. “It’s long overdue that this changes.”

Similarly, Lisa from the MetroWest region said the use of Native American mascots is “insulting,” adding that “groups of humans are not ‘mascots.’”

Do you agree with efforts to remove Native American mascots? Yes 50% 181 No 50% 184

The National Congress of American Indians, the nation’s oldest, largest, and most representative advocacy organization for Indigenous peoples, “strongly opposes the use of derogatory Native sports mascots,” according to their website.

“Negative Indian stereotypes — especially those perpetuated by sports mascots — affect the reputation and self-image of every single Native person and foster ongoing discrimination against tribal citizens,” the organization said.

Some readers, however, argue that the removal of Native American mascots erases local history.

“To change these logos and names that have been a part of the town for generations just to arbitrarily replace it with a meaningless substitute because a small number may object does nothing to teach the historical value of these traditions,” reader E.S. from Norwell said.

Others said Native American mascots honor Indigenous people and shouldn’t be removed.

“It has always been a tribute to Indigenous people’s fighting spirit,” Mark from Fall River said.

Tribal advocates have succeeded in eliminating over two-thirds of derogatory Native American sports mascots and logos over the past 50 years, according to the NCAI. Today, there are fewer than 1,000 of these mascots left, the organization said.

But despite the inroads made to address the issue – such as guidelines issued in 2005 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing body of college athletics, formally condemning the use of disparaging mascots and banning the use of Native names, logos, and mascots during its championship tournaments – Native mascot names or iconography remain.

The “Warriors” name is one of the five most common Native mascots, according to the NCAI’s national database tracking Native school mascots at the K-12 level. Massachusetts has a total of 23 high schools with Native mascot names or iconography, according to the New England Anti-Mascot Coalition.

Read below to see what readers had to say about the removal of Native American mascots.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Do you agree with efforts to remove Native American mascots?

Yes

“I didn’t pay attention until my son’s little league team all started taking off their hats during a team photo. The photographer kept telling them to put their hats back on, but they would take them off again. I asked him after why and he said because the image of a Native American was hurtful to one of his classmates and he didn’t want to wear it.” – Margaret, Foxborough

“When we know better, we do better. Proud of the Foxboro school committee.” – Amanda, Foxborough

“A person’s culture, especially a historically marginalized person, should not be used in such a degrading way.” – Caitlin, Roslindale

“Without their permission, tribes have been subjected to appropriation since the Pilgrims got here. Massachusetts set the stage for mass exploitation of the Indigenous tribes here and across America which led to almost complete annihilation of our Indigenous people. We, of all states, need to set an example of respect for all our history and not use (despite our horrific past) other people’s culture for our entertainment without their endorsement.” – Damian M., Plymouth

“It plays on stereotypes and it is hurtful to a group of people, it’s a no-brainer.” – Marshall, Somerville

“I live in a district where the local tribe asked specifically in writing for the use of the mascot to be stopped back in 2016. After students asked for it to change in 2020, the mascot was retired and students chose a new one. School spirit has never been stronger, so it was a win-win. I hope all districts listen to the wishes of their local tribes.” – Amy M., Grafton

“The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and Indigenous tribes in Massachusetts have told us that these images, logos, and names are not respectful, do not honor them, and are harmful to them. That’s enough for me.” – Cat, Western Massachusetts

“I don’t want my children seeing these offensive representations on school buildings.” – Allie, Danvers

“I am an Indigenous person and I can promise you it is dehumanizing to see these symbols and more dehumanizing to see people argue that I have no right to feel that way, I should get over it, because they played high school with this symbol 10 years ago and it would hurt their feelings to see a new mascot.” – Anonymous reader, Plymouth

“Clearly the vast majority of Native Americans consider them offensive. I believe that their wish to eliminate them should be respected.” – Dennis N., Foxborough

No

“I am a proud Foxborough High School graduate who played softball and field hockey. My varsity jacket is a symbol of hard work and school spirit.” – Karen D.

“The discussion on this alone is raising a lot of awareness of U.S. history. Removing this will make everyone forget. Having this in history books alone is not enough. Although the country’s history is not perfect, we should not just choose avoidance as it will lead to ignorance of history and the lessons from that history. Live with the past, learn from the past in order to create a better future.” – Cuong T., Braintree

“It is a show of respect to Native Americans. It is not, and never was, a sign of disrespect or belittlement. My town mascot is the Sachem and I was honored to wear the logo while playing soccer in high school. People need to stop trying to create a problem that never was a problem.” – Mike A., Middleboro

“For better or worse, it is part of Massachusetts history, but I’d be open to letting the leadership of the regional tribes make the decision.” – Dave, Winthrop

“The mascot is a school icon and represents strength, teamwork, and integrity” – Linda N., former Foxborough resident

“It’s a distinguished and proud logo and goes with The Warriors name which is another respectful name versus ‘redskins.’” – Mark, Foxborough

“Many schools have Native American mascots. It is a wonderful way for kids to learn about Native American culture and I think it shows pride in our country. Native Americans are a huge part of American history! The fact that schools have chosen Native American mascots shows that there is Admiration for the Native American history.” – Bonnie Y., Angelica, N.Y.

“We should be proud of our Native American history.” – Kevin H., Groveland

“The Indigenous mascots are there to honor Indigenous people, just the like the Patriots mascot.” – Timothy R., Milton

“I think most local residents don’t view their local school mascot negatively. However, they will go along with a small minority in order to be politically correct. I wouldn’t be surprised if some Native Americans are proud that many schools pay tribute to them. I applaud Foxborough’s decision to compromise and keep the Warrior name while gradually phasing out the logo.” – Jeff, Framingham

