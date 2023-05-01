Readers Say ‘He has no chance’: Readers aren’t optimistic about Biden’s 2024 odds "I'm tired of holding my nose when I vote." President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Washington. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The 2024 presidential election is on the minds of many Americans after President Joe Biden announced that he would seek reelection.

Before Biden confirmed his 2024 plans, Boston.com readers expressed strong reservations about Biden serving a second term because of his age, and it seems his announcement hasn’t made our readers warm to the idea.

We asked readers to share their thoughts about his plans to run and most of the 359 people polled, or 78%, said there was no way he’d win the White House in 2024. Once again, readers cited his age as their primary reason. Even readers who do think he’ll manage to get reelected said they were concerned that he is too old for the job. Biden will be 82 by the time a potential second term would start.

“Biden is doing a good job and I support his presidency, but I think he’s too old to be running again and I wish there was a strong Democratic candidate to run instead,” said Bari P. from Southborough. “But who? And what does it say about the Democratic party and our political situation that there isn’t one other viable Democratic candidate?”

Do you think Joe Biden will win reelection in 2024? Yes 22% 80 No 78% 280

When pressed about the concerns over his age, Biden told reporters that he felt confident about his campaign.

“I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good,” the president said.

Still, his low approval ratings suggest that many Americans share the same concerns as our readers. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll, one in five Americans pointed to the economy as their biggest issue with the current administration. Biden will have to answer for those concerns as he faces off against the yet-to-be-determined Republican candidate.

As of now, the field consists of former president Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, businessman Perry Johnson, “Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy and radio host Larry Elder.

“Tired of the same candidates. It’s looking like a Trump vs. Biden again. Do we not have any other people?” Margaret S. from Billerica asked.

Below you’ll find a sampling of reader reactions to the news that President Joe Biden is making a bid for a second term in office.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

No

“He has no chance. His reputation of how he ‘runs’ this country proves everything. I’m not a Democrat, but I’d rather have Kennedy as president before him.” — Alberto, Easton

“If he were to win another term in office, he would begin that term at 82 years of age and conclude his term at 86 years of age. Think of that! The right thing to do for the country, as well as for himself and any legacy he hopes to have, would be to not run for another term and pass the torch on to a younger more competent person with the necessary leadership capabilities and experience to lead the free world. Secondly, by choosing to run for another term with Kamala Harris as his vice president, he is putting our country in a very untenable situation in the very likely scenario where he cannot serve out his term and she becomes president. This would truly be a disaster based solely on her performance to date, as well as, her overall lack of experience and capabilities she has displayed in her current role. It is time to do the right thing for the right reasons and step aside.” — John M., Osterville

“I love Joe Biden but for the sake of the future of our country, he needs to put personal wishes aside and let someone younger run. The odds are just too strong that at the very least Joe might become intellectually disabled by January 2029.” — Hope, Sudbury

“I wish he’d retire after this term. It’s time for new faces in all the parties. This country needs fresh perspectives from those who are leaders of their party.” — John E., Worcester

“He is doing a good job but I hope there will also be some other viable contenders within the Democratic Party.” — Stefanie C., Lawrence

“Biden was a weak candidate in the last election but still managed to eke out the win. Ditto for his ‘word salad’ vice president. Once Biden is off the teleprompter one never knows what he will say. I am hard-pressed to understand what he has accomplished in his time as President. Currently, I am greatly concerned with inflation, the high cost of money, the lackluster economy, the idled stock market, and a pending recession. This list is endless and I haven’t taken the time to talk about the ‘free monies’ and ‘free programs’ he has released into the economy that has relentlessly fed inflation. Enough is enough. It is time for Biden and his administration to go. And can we secure our borders, please?” — L.W., Falmouth

“It’s clear that he is not physically or mentally able to lead the country. His running again, and winning the nomination, would surely lead to a Republican in office in 2024.” — Dave, Central Massachusetts

Yes

“If there was a strong, younger candidate I would have liked that but other than his age, Joe is a great candidate and honest, politician who has gotten stuff done.” — Tamsen, Arlington

“He’s old but alternatives are unacceptable. He has done a lot and I believe he can still govern effectively.” — Joyce, Walpole

“Biden will win in 2024 if Trump is the Republican nominee. If DeSantis is the Republican nominee, the race will be tighter and the outcome will be harder to predict.” — Cal, Assonet

“It’s time for the Democratic party to listen to the voters and encourage Biden to pass the torch to the next generation. His age, along with the baggage of decades in office, make him a polarizing and unappealing choice. Although I believe he would beat Trump, the Democratic position becomes much more uncertain if the Republicans field a more palatable candidate. I’m tired of holding my nose when I vote.” — Sarah S., Westwood

“I feel great about a second Biden run. If we look at his legislative record, he’s a highly accomplished president whose success in office comes down to relationships and understanding the rules of the game. Internationally, his popularity with our allies strengthens America’s standing in an increasingly high-stakes global landscape. Electorally, he is our best chance to once again rebuke the Trump/MAGA threat, which continues to be an anchor on American society. He will never be an orator on the level of an Obama or a Kennedy, but I couldn’t care less. With age comes wisdom, and Biden has more than earned a second term.” — Peter B., Newton

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.