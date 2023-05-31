Readers Say Readers aren’t sold on View Boston’s $34.99 sticker price "I've already seen the view, from many vantage points." Boston 365, a three-dimensional model of the city, can be seen at View Boston in the Prudential Center. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

View Boston, the city’s newest attraction, is selling a birdseye view of Boston along with drinks, shopping, and a fine dining experience. But with tickets starting at $34.99 per person, Boston.com readers are saying no thanks.

The new observatory at the top of the Prudential Center is three stories of panoramic views, eating and drinking, and an interactive neighborhood discovery tool about Boston neighborhoods. It opens to the public on June 15 and takes the place of the now-closed Top of the Hub.

For $34.99, visitors get access to the observatory but a $54.99 ticket gets you priority entry, a voucher to drink or shop, a guided tour, and flexible arrival. We asked Boston.com if the new attraction was worth the sticker price and 75% of the 103 readers polled said the cost was too high.

“Been there, done that. Great for tourists — I’ve already seen the view, from many vantage points,” said MB from Readville.

Others said they’re excited for a chance to see the city from a new perspective and look forward to enjoying the floor-to-ceiling windows and other amenities.

“I am looking forward to seeing a great view,” said Harry J. from Woburn. “Boston needs View Boston. It will be a great attraction.”

Is View Boston worth the price of admission (and then some)? Readers weigh in and share their plans to visit below.

Would you pay $34.99 for a ticket to View Boston? Yes, that's a fair price. 20% 21 No way, too expensive. 76% 78 Other 4% 4

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Are you looking forward to visiting the new View Boston space?

‘At that price, no thank you’

“Huge money grab. Only the privileged will be able to afford this cover charge. Just wrong.” — Sean H., Hyde Park

“It should be free! $100 for a family. This place will be shut down in a year.” — Sam J., South Boston

“Not interested. I would prefer a restaurant with great views like before. I don’t think this will be popular.” — Anonymous, Brookline

“I mean, honestly, they couldn’t come up with a price that would allow families up to the deck? $20-$25 range? Total overkill, if you ask me. Greed, plain and simple.” — Audrey, Boston

“If it were reasonably priced I’d consider it but at that price, no thank you. I’ll instead enjoy the views from Mass General as a free bonus to my doctors’ appointments.” — Anonymous, Medford

“Not with a cover charge to go to a bar or restaurant. Not going to spend $35 and then spend money for dinner and drinks.” — Allen, Back Bay

‘I have tickets for the opening day’

“It’s like going to the space needle in Seattle! But way cooler because Boston is better and the Pru is taller.” — Michelle I., Canton

“Iconic. I have tickets for the opening day. It is expensive but there’s nothing else like it in Boston. The improvements look great.” — Peter, Hyde Park

“Yes! I hope it’s like going to Top of the Rock in New York City. Amazing views that make any trip special.” — Lynn B., Braintree

“Already bought tickets for August. I bought the most expensive ticket option for the convenience of flexibility and priority entry. Since you also get $12 back towards a drink, it’s not really that much more expensive than the cheaper option. We’ve lived here for almost a decade but never got to experience The Top of The Pru before it closed. We’re interested in seeing the city from a different perspective at least once. If the food, cocktails, and service are high quality, we’d likely go back when we have visitors from out of town as a way to get them acclimated to the layout of the city.” — Starr, Dorchester

