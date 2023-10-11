Readers Say When it comes to casting Tom Brady for TV, Boston.com readers have a clear favorite "He has done a football movie before and actually would be believable at the position." Tom Brady's Patriots days are slated for the TV miniseries treatment. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

So it turns out that Boston has a clear first-round draft pick when it comes to who should play Tom Brady in “The Patriot Way,” the upcoming TV limited series currently in the writing stage. And he’s a hometown favorite.

“John Krasinski for Brady makes sense because he has done a football movie before and actually would be believable at the position,” pointed out Tony B. of Stoneham, referring to 2008’s “Leatherheads,” directed by George Clooney. “Movies often pick actors who clearly don’t know how to play sports and it comes across on screen.”

In total, the “Office” star and Newton native secured 26% of the votes registered by more than 350 Boston.com readers, easily besting second-place finisher Henry Cavill, who got 16%. But competition for other roles — Bill Belichick, Gisle Bündchen, Bob Kraft, and Rob Gronkowski — was a lot more competitive when it came to reader responses. One was even a tie!

See below for the final results, and comments from readers as to why they picked these particular thespians through which to relive the Patriots’ glory days. (Which seem sadly behind us, at least for now.)

John Krasinksi as Tom Brady

Second Place: Henry Cavill

Most mentioned “Other” options: Chris Evans and Alexander Skarsgård

Several people pointed out the need for a “real Bostonian” to play Brady, even though he’s actually from California.

Mel Gibson or Woody Harrelson (tie) as Bill Belichick

Third place: Tom Hanks

Most mentioned “Other” option: Paul Giamatti

The two top actors each got 81 votes, although we think Gibson might be more realistically surly.

Margot Robbie as Gisele Bündchen

Second place: Gal Gadot

Most mentioned “Other” option: Blake Lively

Let’s face it, Robbie’s good in everything and has “Barbie” momentum. But Gadot was just a hair shy, with 118 votes to Robbie’s 122.

Dustin Hoffman as Robert Kraft

Second place: Henry Winkler

Most mentioned “Other” option: Danny DeVito

Hoffman can play anybody, but we admit to being more intrigued by those other two options.

Rob Gronkowski as Rob Gronkowski

Second place: Channing Tatum

Most mentioned “Other” options: Alan Ritchson and John Cena

Apparently readers feel like no one can be as Gronk as Gronk himself, although Tatum comes close.

Here’s how readers voted:

Who should play TOM BRADY? Henry Cavill 16% 59 Ryan Gosling 13% 46 Josh Hartnett 15% 54 Liam Hemsworth 14% 50 John Krasinski 26% 96 Other 16% 58 Who should play BILL BELICHICK? Steve Buscemi 10% 38 Mel Gibson 22% 81 Tom Hanks 20% 71 Woody Harrelson 22% 81 Mark Wahlberg 15% 56 Other 10% 36 Who should play GISELE BÜNDCHEN? Cara Delevingne 11% 39 Gal Gadot 33% 118 Stacey Keibler 10% 36 Adrianne Palicki 8% 30 Margot Robbie 34% 122 Other 5% 18 Who should play ROBERT KRAFT? F. Murray Abraham 4% 15 Billy Crystal 15% 53 Dustin Hoffman 38% 137 Wallace Shawn 5% 17 Henry Winkler 36% 130 Other 3% 11 Who should play ROB GRONKOWSKI? Austin Butler 2% 7 Nicholas Hoult 1% 3 Will Poulter 3% 11 Channing Tatum 44% 161 Himself 45% 165 Other 4% 16

Readers make their casting case

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

“I think (Liam) Hemsworth makes sense from the build and the hair. But who could play Gronk? I mean, he is his own character.” — Bradley W., Westford

“Ansel Elgort IS Tom.” — Keri R., Burlington

“I could not believe the resemblance of Casper Van Damme in ‘Starship Troopers’ to Tom Brady. He is the only possible choice to play the role. Anyone else just wouldn’t work. Only Gronk can play Gronk.” — Carl V., Cape Cod

“Let’s have some real Bostonians play these individuals. Tom could probably play himself but if not, Ben Affleck should do it.” — Audree, Boston

“Mark Wahlberg NEEDS to be in this movie — seriously, make a character for him!” — Kelly B., Milford

“Mark Wahlberg will cast himself in all three facets of the game.” — Eddie D. on Facebook

“Only the Gronk can play the Gronk. The Gronk should also be the newest live action He-Man (opposite Margot Robbie as Barbie or Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman). Dream casting.” — Anonymous

“Cast Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.” — roeser3 on Instagram

“John Krasinski has that TFB wholesomeness and fire inside his chest. He could totally pull it off. … I don’t think any actress could pull off Gisele successfully. That woman is a total package of grace, class, and heart. She would have to project sexy, maternal, and devout loyalty. I guess it would have to be someone who has chemistry with John Krasinski. Is Jenna Fischer available? LOL!” — Matthew T., Dupont, Washington (from South Hadley, Mass.)

“Find the grumpiest old guy in the SAG for BB!” — Michael D., Norwood

“Richard Schiff played a good ‘owner,’ albeit not a team owner, in ‘Ballers’ and I think he could do Kraft well (with a wig).” — Tony B., Stoneham

“For Brady, see the movie ‘The Break-Up’ starring Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston. When I saw this movie I thought that Ivan Sergei actually was Brady.” — Anonymous

“Matt Damon looks like Tom Brady. The others don’t have personality enough to be played by top actors.” — DAHO33, Arlington

“Ryan Gosling has the right sort of jawline and I assume he is highly pliable. Looks like he has never had Frosted Flakes. I would want Woody Harrelson to reprise his role in Oliver Stone’s ‘Natural Born Killers’ but in a hoodie.” — Freddie, San Francisco, Calif.

“Kip Pardue is a dead ringer for Brady and played college football for Yale. He also is very fit and takes excellent care of his body. He played Sunshine in ‘Remember the Titans’ and knows as much about football as any actor in Hollywood.” — Drew K., Brookhaven, Ga.

“Some castings should be doubled up to account for younger and older versions of the characters. Dylan Sprayberry has that young Brady look down but perhaps sub in Henry Cavill for late-stage Brady. (Plus this would be a Man of Steel reprise!)” — Stephen C., Chelsea

“Chris Evans is the only one that can pull off the accent and good looks of our boy Tommy. Tommy Lee Jones can easily play the curmudgeonly Belichick. Bridget Moynihan for Gisele because that is some great irony and a must-see. Gronk can only be Gronk. Danny Devito buys some white sneakers, puts on a suit, you got Kraft!” — Al, Topsfield

“Steve Guttenberg as Brady, Danny Devito as Belichick, Dylan Mulvaney as Gisele, Idris Elba as Kraft, Gronk as himself. There should also be a dog as a villain.” — John, Bellingham

“Wes Welker: Cillian Murphy. Randy Moss: John David Washington. Julian Edelman: Tom Hardy. Vince Wilfork: Craig Robinson. Kevin Faulk: O’Shea Jackson Jr. Roger Goodell: Steve Buscemi/Andy Serkis/Alec Baldwin/Robert Englund/Voldemort.” — Marty, Norton

“Bill Murray for Robert Kraft would have been a good option. Or maybe Walton Goggins. With his white hair in ‘Righteous Gemstones’ he might fit the bill.” — Joel, Parker

“Tom Hanks will win an Oscar for Belichick, who this series should be about.” — Colin K., Southie

“Will Ferrell = Tom Brady, Jon Lovitz = Bill Belichick, Kristen Wiig = Gisele Bündchen, William Shatner = Robert Kraft, John Cena = Rob Gronkowski.” — u84six

“Cast it? I wouldn’t even watch it!” — John Joseph G. on Facebook

