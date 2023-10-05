Readers Say Readers have mixed feelings about four-day workweeks. Here’s why. "It’s time employees get treated with the same respect as shareholders." UAW members cheer as employees walkout from the General Motors' Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Roanoke, Texas. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP) AP

Workers are increasingly turning to labor action to get better pay and benefits from employers. Currently on strike are auto workers, whose list of demands includes wage increases, pensions, ending the tiered employment system that disadvantages workers in similar roles, and a four-day workweek, among other requests.

Most Americans say they support the auto workers strike, according to Gallup, and they’ve received public support from President Joe Biden, who last week became the first sitting president to join a picket line. Their call for a four-day workweek is catching attention on either side of the issue.

Auto workers are asking to work 32-hour weeks and get paid for 40 hours, with anything over those hours counting toward overtime. Union leaders say many workers have had to work “60, 70, even 80 hours a week just to make ends meet.”

Advertisement:

We asked Boston.com readers how they felt about the four-day workweek becoming standard and readers were mixed on the idea. Of the 389 readers who responded to our survey, 48% said they don’t support a shorter workweek. While 44% said they do support the four-day workweek and another 8% said they support it, but only for some industries.

Many readers said they were skeptical companies can stay competitive if workers are putting in just 32 hours a week.

“Not all industries can operate on a shorter workweek and keep our economy functioning,” said Jeff W. from Framingham. “A four-day workweek in the automotive industry could lead to even more vehicle shortages and fuel higher inflation.”

Do you support a four-day workweek? Yes 44% 170 No 48% 187 Yes, but only for some industries 8% 32 Are you a union member? Yes 18% 70 No 82% 313

Research suggests that workers are actually more productive when they work shorter weeks. A four-day workweek trial in the United Kingdom involving 2,900 workers from 61 companies found that having Fridays off “significantly increased” job satisfaction, improved work-life balance, and reduced employee stress. And the companies benefited too — the result was “improved product quality and customer service, and a significant reduction in absences and sick days.” Similar results were seen in pilot programs in Iceland and Spain.

Readers said work-life balance was a big reason to support companies allowing employees to work fewer hours.

Advertisement:

“It’s old fashioned to count work in hours instead of output,” said Jamie from Lynn. “Some people will balk at the idea of 40 hours pay for 32 hours of work, and I don’t think it’s their best strategy for getting the point across, but we are an overworked, over-stressed, and underfunded society that needs a major overhaul. Why not this?”

It was 20th-century autoworkers who introduced the 40-hour, five-day workweek that’s become standard in the United States. Could they lead us to another major reform in the way we work? Boston.com readers shared their thoughts on whether that would be a good idea for the workforce.

Some responses have been edited for length or clarity.

Do you support a four-day workweek?

‘I don’t believe that should be the standard’

“I will never support a four-day workweek. In case people have not noticed, we have foreign competition. In many cases, they have much lower labor costs and they are not working four-day workweeks. When I saw the demands of the UAW I swore to myself to never purchase a car made by UAW labor ever again. I’m not getting a four-day workweek. I’m not getting a 40% raise or even the 20% being offered to the UAW by the big three. There are a lot of people I know who feel the same way. The UAW is cutting their own throats.” — Carl V., Cape Cod

Advertisement:

“I would love to work only four days a week, however, I don’t believe that should be the standard. Working 10 hours a day for four days would not give most people the time necessary for normal daily activities, especially families with children. Dropping off and picking up children, helping with homework…etc. Our work-life balance would be thrown off maybe to the point where families are unable to even eat dinner together. There have been many studies that show children who have dinner with their families regularly do much better. I think an optional four-day workweek for those people who are able to manage it would be better. Single parents may be excluded from great paying jobs like the UAW if four-day workweeks are the only options so as not to hurt their children.” — John, Woburn

“Four-day workweek does not work well with factory utilization. The UAW is going to take another hit as more firms move plants to the South, like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz. I’m a strong supporter of open shops and the right to work without dues going to Democrat PACs.” — Mike, Seacoast N.H.

“Four-day workweeks are fine if you are working 10-hour days. But why should a business pay for 40 hours if a person works 32? This will open a floodgate that will have a negative impact on smaller business owners, non-profits, etc. if the trend trickles down to them. Bargain for fair wages all you want, but nobody is entitled to a paycheck. It has to be earned or the whole system fails. There are plenty of ‘bad guys’ in the business world, but they are the exception. Stop vilifying all businesses and punishing hard work and success!” — Shawn H., Westminster

Advertisement:

“Many industries, including automotive, have moved jobs overseas to reduce payroll expense. If the hours worked reduce to 32 while workers still get paid for 40 hours, that just increases payroll and makes robots and moving jobs overseas for manufacturers necessary to be competitive.” — Tom B., Eastham

‘The four-day workweek can be an equalizer’

“I never supported unions in the past. However, with all-time high corporate profits and executive salaries, while workers are told they should be happy to have a job, my opinions regarding unions have changed. It’s time employees get treated with the same respect as shareholders.” — Nick M., Pelham

“I just feel that in today’s busy life where families often have two parents working, it would be best to have a four-day workweek. It would be less stressful and truly allow you to focus more on the four days you are working.” — Michael C., Kittery, Maine

“The idea that life should include as much time as possible at work is antiquated and actually ridiculous. Modern European countries understand this. Time to enjoy life with family and friends, time to develop oneself as an artist or athlete or volunteer in a cause — these are things that give life quality and deeper meaning. It’s a no-brainer. Life isn’t about money. It’s about love and creativity.” — Robert B., Cheshire

“I don’t believe in 40-hour pay for a 32-hour workweek, but if they were willing to work four 10-hour shifts a week, I don’t see an issue with that. Everyone needs more time to take care of their home as well.” — Matt, Foxboro

Advertisement:

“Mental health. Instead of embracing the rewards that come with technological advances and the ability to provide quicker services and experiences, the corporate world remains steadfast in increasing shareholder value at the cost of the well-being of their employees. The four-day workweek can be an equalizer at very minimal cost to the employer.” — Dave V., Somerville

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.