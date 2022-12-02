Readers Say ‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. Cheri Lindsey, owner of Lindsey's Family Restaurant. Globe Staff/Barry Chin

On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in.

The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing shortages brought about by the pandemic, as well as increasing wages, food costs, and a decrease in consumer spending. Owner Cheri Lindsey shared with Boston.com that she felt deeply saddened but also touched by the support she’ has gotten’s received from patrons of the restaurant.

“It hasn’t really hit me, like I know it’s going to, because we’re doing busy work right now,” Lindsey said to Boston.com. “I’ve never had to close up a restaurant before. It’s so much work. Right now, I’m just handling people’s emotions. Customers are calling up crying. It’s crazy. It makes me feel very proud.”

We asked readers to share their memories of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant and received an outpour of responses from over 90 people. Scroll down to read about what the East Wareham spot meant to the community.

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Readers reflect on the closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant

“I grew up in the suburbs west of Boston. Every summer, my family would travel down to North Truro to spend time. My folks didn’t have a lot of extra money, so it was always a treat when we were lucky enough to stop for dinner along the way. On those occasions, the restaurant of choice was Lindsey’s. The waitresses (that’s what they were called back then) were always warm and friendly. Our family of eight would usually have to wait a little while for a table, but the food and hospitality were always worth the wait. I recall once how proud my parents were of a compliment paid them by another customer regarding the exemplary behavior of their children. What I recall most clearly was the comment of the waitress who was serving us and overheard the comment; she whispered in my ear, “Aww, I bet you’re always this good!”

I was probably 4 or 5 years old at the time, which means all of that happened more than 55 years ago. Such a wonderful set of memories. So sad to see the place close. Best of luck to all, and thank you for the many years of wonderful food and service.” -John M.

“This is so sad. The end of an era in the Cape Cod area. My best memory is on a spring day in 1966. Then, it was a little seafood shack. A very large sweet man dressed in white chef’s attire with a huge white apron was behind the ordering window, covered in what looked like flour. It essentially made him look like a ghost, especially to a ten year old. I recall his smile and his ability to [be] what seemed at the time running the whole show. We ordered fried clams of course, and when he saw how enthused I was watching him prepare everything, he slipped me a fried clam, which I devoured immediately, making his smile even more. He said, ‘That guy is a real Cape Codder,’ with a chuckle.” -James P., Bourne

“I am heartbroken to hear this. I have been going to that restaurant since I was a little girl, with my parents. Now, I go all the time with my family. The food and atmosphere is the best. When I go, I have great memories of going with my parents. They are both gone now, so it was just nice going there and eating great food and remembering great times. Thank you for all the years of memories. This breaks my heart to see such a great family restaurant close.” -Lori E., Berkley

“I have been going to Lindsey’s since I was a child. I am devastated to hear this news! We live just outside of Boston and make the trip for special occasions and all throughout the summer. My son has a summer birthday, and we spend a whole week and every single day, he always requests their amazing chowder. We have family that live year round at the Cape, and when we go to visit and they are closed for the season, it is always disappointing, but we count down the days until they reopen! Sending best wishes to all the employees. We truly felt at home in your restaurant and appreciate all the amazing food you have fed us over the years. The clam chowder and corn chowder were definitely favorites. The Lindsey Lagoon was popular with our crew too!” -Amanda R., Framingham

“Lindsey’s has been a favorite restaurant for my son and I. We had our go-to dishes, but due to the diverse menu and specials, we often mixed in delightful variety. When my father was alive, he and his pals would invite me for a Saturday lunch. I often liked to sit at the lunch counter and enjoy the hustle and bustle of the kitchen. I shall cherish the memories, as will countless masses of happy clientele.” -Scott N., Plymouth

“I grew up across the street from Lindsey’s and knew the parents who started this wonderful restaurant. I remember sitting at the counter with nothing more than a couple of dollars, and Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey made sure all of us neighborhood kids had our fries and our ice cream. Later, I knew Buzzy who would be so kind to the community. Hard to believe it is done, but grateful for all the years and the memories.” -Linda F., formerly Centerville

“In the early 80s, I took my soon-to-be wife to Buzzards Bay to see my grandparents, whom I loved dearly. I remember taking them to their favorite place for dinner…Lindsey’s. I always smiled whenever my wife and I returned to Lindsey’s over the years, as I remember how my Grampy would tease my Nana to hurry up, as she took extra time to enjoy her scallops. They often had these loving ‘spats,’ and it’s what made them such an endearing couple, as we could always tell how much they loved each other. Thanks, Lindsey’s, for the memories.” -Tim, Rockland

“It meant a lot!! I used to go there all the time before my husband passed away. We enjoyed all the delicious dishes. I LOVED the clam cakes! We also loved the clam chowder. My daughters had started going there with me. We just went with my 94 year old mother, who was enjoying every bite. We will miss you immensely!!! Thank you for being there. We will miss you!” -Sandy W., Plymouth

“When I was a teenager, every spring, lunch at Lindsey’s was my ‘reward’ for cleaning out the gutters at my aunts’ summer cottage on Buttermilk Bay in Buzzards Bay. It was always a treat to eat there and continued to be my go-to place when friends come to visit.” -Royster, Buzzards Bay

“So sad to hear this news. I have been going to Lindsey’s since I was in my mother’s belly!! My parents were friends of Mr. and Mrs. Lindsey from the ‘Clam Shack’ days. I remember my dad bringing home quarts of clams, fries, and, of course, the clam cakes!! Growing up, I remember ‘Buzzy’ cooking behind the counter. We celebrated MANY Mother’s Days, Father’s Days, and birthdays. In all of the years I have dined there, the food was always great, fresh, and consistent. Oh, and of course, we ALL know their famous bisque!!

Really going to miss this fine establishment.” -Susan A., Buzzards Bay

“I have very fond memories of picking up my boyfriend (now husband of 38 years) from Mass Maritime, and we would stop at Lindsey’s for food. We especially loved the clam chowder and always brought some home. My parents loved Buzzards Bay, and as a small child, we camped under the bridge. We always made a trip or two to Lindsey’s when we camped there. Now our grown son lives nearby with his family, and we’ve gone there with him and his family. We are all so sorry to see you close, but will cherish the memories of what your restaurant meant to our family for many years.” -Lisa, Norwood

“Best soups I’ve ever had! I’m just heartbroken, Lindsey’s was my favorite restaurant and felt like family!!!” -Maggie, Plymouth

“Lindsey’s was easily my favorite restaurant in town. Their seafood bisque was unmatched, their chowders were always delicious, and we always asked for extra alfredo sauce. We loved that they had a pick up option for those busy nights when we wanted a great meal to take home. They will be missed, and I hope that if they can’t reopen, they make a book about their history and include some of their great recipes.” -Jess P., Wareham