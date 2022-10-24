Readers Say ‘I can’t wait to stop by!’: Readers react to Wally’s Cafe reopening The jazz club reopened in September. Wally's owner Elynor L. Walcott outside long-time Boston institution Wally's Cafe on Massachusetts Avenue in the South End. Globe Staff/Lane Turner

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club, a historic music venue in the South End, reopened on Sept. 12, after having been closed for two and a half years during the pandemic. The spot is hosting three bands a night, playing blues, funk, jazz, and Latin jazz salsa.

“Luckily, due to our history, the 75 years that we’ve been in business, a lot of our customers have come back,” co-manager Frank Poindexter said. “Also, [we have] new customers. We’re really, really fortunate to keep our customer loyalty. … We’ve come back, and things have been working out, so far.”

Advertisement:

We asked readers to share their reactions and any special memories from Wally’s Cafe. Ahead, readers recounted unforgettable nights at the club and shared their excitement on the reopening.

“I worked as a waitress at Wally’s in the late 90’s. What a time! I’m happy they are re-opening and plan to show my support to a long-standing Boston gem.” —Lori C., Hyde Park

“When I was presenting jazz on WERS at Emerson College, I regularly went to Wally’s to scout talent for live music on our jazz shows. There were so many great musicians, we couldn’t fit them all on.” —Art R. Hawaii

“My favorite memory is the bartender whose presence told me to wait my turn. He [had] it all under control. Watch, learn, be ready, and represent myself well to him. He [was] a professional. My other thought was, every spice is in this stew. It is a place where the space deserves respect.” —John M., North End

“Haven’t got one favorite memory, just a bunch of great ones. Glad Wally’s is back!” —Jeff K., Belmont

“I had just turned 21, and my group of friends who were in their mid 20s took me here, and man, was it a blast! I had never experienced jazz funk live in person. I was blown away by the amount of electricity that took the whole crowd. The amount of self-expression. I recommend this place to anyone who asks me where’s there a place to let loose and go wild!” —Jon H., Quincy

“With two world class music schools in the same neighborhood as Wally’s, I guess [it’s] no surprise that I have seen musicians from conservatory orchestra pits jamming jazz at Wally’s. A true music landmark in a historic hood.” —Charles R., Cambridge

“Unbelievably tight, every Tuesday night.” —Darren, North Andover

“I remember seeing Ra Kalam Bob Moses, the great jazz drummer (Lew Soloff was in the band), there. At one point he picked up two small boxes of Nerds candy, one in each hand, and proceeded to perform an amazing percussion solo by shaking them in funky rhythms.” —Jason R., Malden

“Going to see Jack Mcduff at Scullers Jazz Club, then going out and hanging with him at Wally’s after the show!” —Justin M., Allston

“Many good memories, but two that stick out are the same. Jamming out in there both nights Obama won. Man, that was some energy! All hail, Wally’s!” —Matt B., Back Bay

“I am not sure when this happened, but there was a major power outage in Back Bay when the transformer blew at the Hilton near King’s. Probably sometime in 2012. I was working as a restaurant manager at Brasserie Jo in the Colonnade and the whole neighborhood lost power. We had to comp every table in the dining room because we had no way to get payment; we didn’t even have lights. Our GM got a refrigerated truck to come and we took all of the food we could out of the walk-ins and freezer to try and save it. I was wearing a suit, and I will never forget how tired and sweaty I was working for hours to try and save all the food we could. After that chaos, we tried to serve guests in the bar by candlelight offering whatever food we could without heat or gas. It was a chaotic night to say the least. We were able to get a massive generator that showed up on an 18 wheeler to power most of the hotel; it was a miracle. I think we finally had done all we could do by about midnight, and we were all desperate for a drink. The GM of the hotel’s first thought was Wally’s and we headed straight there. He has been going there for longer than I have been alive, and he knew everyone. It is a truly welcoming place to go and always a good time. I will never forget that night for many reasons, but going to Wally’s is definitely the highlight. Glad it is back! —Mark T., South Boston

“So excited!!!! I can’t wait to stop by!” —Verona, Roslindale