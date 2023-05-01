Readers Say Boston.com readers feel good about the Celtics-Sixers series Ninety one percent of voters picked Boston to top Philly in the second round. Sixers center Joel Embiid has never beaten the Celtics in a playoff series. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

With the Celtics set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. Monday night, Boston.com wanted to ask readers how they thought the second round NBA playoff series would go.

In a poll posted Friday, readers were asked how they thought the series would go and why.

Who do you think will win the series? Celtics 91% Sixers 9%

The majority of respondents picked the Celtics to win, with ninety one percent taking Boston over Philly.

The responses ranged from the Celtics sweeping to Celtics in seven to the Sixers winning the series in six games.

The reasoning for some of the predictions can be found below, with attribution to the authors when available.

Celtics

“Tatum and Brown should lead the way defensively and offensively to neutralize Philly making it difficult for them to score enough to match the Celtics. Further, it will be a challenge for Embiid to dominate if he is not 100 percent.” – Richard

“They won’t lose at home this time around, only will lose one in Philly. Defense at the guard positions and high-scoring wings spell advantage Celtics.” – Ed A., Santa Fe

“Their playoff road numbers are spectacular the past two seasons, including 3-0 in road close-out games. My guess is the series follows a very similar path to what happened with Atlanta.” – Mark V., Norwell

“Celtics win in five games as long as our Coach stresses defense with our superior depth.” – Gary M., Philadelphia

“It will be hard fought, Embiid will kill us under the glass. But we have a deeper team and bench, don’t expect a sweep but we should win in 5 or 6.” – Johnny, Medford

“Seven because nothing is easy for this team.” – Jerry, Natick

“7 games because Celtics will continue their propensity to go into cruise control when lead is in double digits.” – Bob S., Walpole

“Celtic in six, Boston has the better defense with Robert Williams healthy.” – RCC, Stoneham

“We have more heart and drive than the 76ers. They shouldn’t have trusted the process. Celtics in 5.” – T. Smith, Raynham

“Celtics win 4-2 Celtics have the best duo in the league in Tatum and Brown, plus better bench and better defense. They should go all the way to the NBA finals and win the championship.” – Annie H., Boston

Sixers

“Two words. Mental toughness. Sixers have that this year. Celtics still searching for that intangible but necessary element for a championship run.”

“As James Harden and Joel Embiid make the ultimate pick-and-roll duo the NBA has ever seen I think the 76ers can win in 7 games.”

“Each game will be tight, but the Sixers will get a different player each game who will either win it on a defensive play, or a big offensive play. The Sixers should be tired of the Celtics beating them all the time, and I guarantee you the Celtics are overconfident.” – Bill Irving, Melrose Park