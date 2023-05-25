Readers Say Readers are split on the comeback potential of the Celtics At fifty three percent, a narrow majority of respondents said they believed in a 3-0 comeback. On Tuesday, Jayson Tatum beat Jimmy Butler head to head, scoring 33 points and adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics will attempt to keep hope alive for an unprecedented 3-0 series comeback vs. the Miami Heat.

No team has ever completed the task in NBA history, but the city of Boston saw it in another sport when the Red Sox upset the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Following Tuesday’s win in Game 4 to avoid the sweep, Boston.com asked its readers if they thought these Celtics could make history in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The poll posted on Wednesday simply asked readers to say whether or not they thought a 3-0 comeback was possible and then explain why or why not.

Can the Celtics complete the comeback from down 3-0? Yes, it won't be easy but I believe they'll do it. 53% 41 No, they've dug themselves into too deep a hole. 47% 37

In the poll, a narrow majority said they believed in the Celtics’ ability to come back in the series. Examples of the full responses from both sides can be found below.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why the Celtics will make history.

“I’ve seen the Celtics do the impossible many times over the last 60 years. It won’t be easy but they can do it.” – Mary F., Eastham

“Because the Celtics are the better team and a hot three point shooting team that maybe has rediscovered their shot and defense.” – A Boston.com reader

“Because the Celtics are better than how they play. I believe if they put in the effort and make their shots, especially from three point range, they will be unstoppable. One game at a time, that’s all it takes to win a championship. The Celtics have what it takes to win the next three games. Will it be easy? No, but it is doable. Let the best team win.” – Andrea C., Rochester, New York

“They have tons of talent and have an off and on switch. It’s been off the first 3 games.. watch out if the switch is back on!!” – Matthew V., Burlington, Vermont

“I believe that the talent and will of the team can overcome the less-than-stellar coaching of Mazzulla.” Annie C., Huntington Beach, California

“Celts, while playing awful the first 3 games, are still the better team – win Game 5 and this can be done.” – Patrick B., Napa, California

“Tuesday’s win showed how it can be done if they stick to a game plan on both ends, move without the ball and score points in the paint, and keep up the pace and intensity for 48 minutes.” – Jim, Boca Raton, Florida

“The Celtics have experience and grit with their backs against the wall. I trust that Tatum will come through when it matters most!” – Michael, Allston

“Miami’s historic streak has to end somewhere and Boston can offer the matchups than can make it happen.” – Jay K., Newfane, Vermont

“They operate best in dire circumstances, and possible elimination every single game in this series is the utmost in motivation. They are also adjusting plays/players to the Heat’s method of play.” – A Boston.com reader

Why the Heat will finish off the series.

“The two J’s are not ‘killers.’ They play for themselves, when it suits their egos, on irregular schedules. As they go, so go the C’s. So, surprise me.” – Tom R., Conway, New Hampshire

“Too many bad habits this season, they’re not consistent playing defense, rely too much on 3s and coach who has no idea.” – Heather, Australia

“Celts put themselves in too deep of a hole. Like a crevasse inside a crater inside a chasm inside a valley inside a deep deep dark sea with off-season sharks circling.” – Chris, Seattle

“They’re inconsistent. If they could play like they did Tuesday night for several games running they could come back, but they won’t. They’ll start turning the ball over, and/or putting up quick threes.” – Edward A., Santa Fe, New Mexico

“The stars are highly talented but are just not clutch.” – A Boston.com reader

“After hearing JT’s ‘humble’ interview after his 51 point performance last series, I thought this is not a team leader, rather a self promoter. Compare his on-the-court, post-game interviews to Butler and Jokic, who would you want as your teammate. Celts lose in 5 and let the off-season chaos begin.” – Rob M., Castle Pines, Colorado

“I don’t think this team can stay focused on defense for three consecutive games, and even a short mental lapse — a single bad third quarter, for instance — will doom them.” – Bill, Salem

“Don’t think the C’s have the heart to fight hard enough to win it.” – A Boston.com reader

“Inconsistent shooting. They also seem to tighten up many times in the fourth.” – R.M., Easton

“This team can’t be counted on all year. Coaching gap is too wide.” – Matt, Hudson