Readers Say Readers share their favorite memories of Bill Belichick’s career "Coach Belichick put the New England Patriots on the map." New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Patriots recently announced that they were parting ways with head coach Bill Belichick.

The announcement was made following the last game of a poor season which resulted in the Patriots finishing at 4-13, tied for the second-worst in the NFL.

Belichick’s departure from New England marked the end of his 24 seasons with the team, in which the Patriots won six of their nine Super Bowl games, 17 division titles and appeared in 13 AFC championship games, making Belichick’s career one of the most successful in NFL history.

Former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo was hired as new head coach on Friday. Mayo had served as the team’s inside linebackers coach since 2019.

Belichick recently completed his second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, and is expected by NFL insider to soon become the Falcons’ next head coach.

We asked readers to react to the news of Belichick’s departure from New England and over 100 responded sharing their best memories of his successful coaching career with us.

Ahead, see a sampling of reader responses of the best memories of Bill Belichick’s career with the Patriots.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with coaches Jerod Mayo and son Steve. – Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“You made the rest of the football world hate us, and we will always love you for it! Many little kids grew into adults with you making their dreams come true and our victory parades a joyful expression of community. Thank you!” —William S., Boston

“Where do I start? He is the greatest coach I have ever seen coach the game! I love how he handled the press and players, but most of all he always had a great defense. He was a mastermind when it came to stopping the other teams best players. I will always remember the first Super Bowl victory when Adam Vinatieri made a game-winning 48-yard field goal to win the game just before time ran out, upsetting the Rams with their high-flying offense. If Belichick was as good of an offensive coach as he was a defensive coach, we would have won every Super Bowl.” —Chuck W., North Adams

“I fondly recall a press conference before the Super Bowl against the Panthers. Belichick was asked about his politics, and he remembered caddying for former Vice President Spiro Agnew, when Agnew was governor of Maryland, and Belichick was growing up in the state when his dad was coaching at Navy. Belichick was asked what he remembered about Agnew, and he said simply: ‘He was a better golfer than a politician’. When the interviewer suggested that Agnew must have been a pretty good golfer, Belichick shot back, ‘No, he was a terrible golfer.” —Bill E., Salem

“Thank you Bill for 24 great years! I wish you would have stayed and stepped down as GM and concentrate on what you do best, coach. I love you, man. I hope you get your 15 wins you will always be a Patriot to me no matter where you go. Good luck!” —Matt P., Lakeland, FL

“Too many memories! The end of the 3rd quarter in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons, Madden on TV saying Brady should sit on the ball and play for OT against the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, the Malcolm Butler interception against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. If I had to select one… sorry can’t do it!” —Bill C., Westfield

“Thank you Coach Belichick! I still remember the feeling I had, sitting in my living room in Yonkers in 2001 and watching [Vinatieri’s] field goal pass through the uprights with no time remaining against the Rams. The shock and delight that against all odds the Patriots were champions. Throughout the following two decades what became the norm for me was knowing that with you coaching this team, we always had a better chance than our opponent. I’m truly sorry to see you go, and under these circumstances. But life is about evolution and change, and I hope this ending is the catalyst for a new beginning in your life. I’m so grateful for all the great memories your coaching provided. Bless you, coach!” —William L., Newton

“I heard the news this morning, and although I was expecting things to change, I was still a bit surprised. Coach Belichick put the New England Patriots on the map. I’ve been a life long fan, and I remember the days when you could walk up and buy tickets on game day, because the team was so horrible. Once Coach B arrived, the culture changed. I hope he ends up somewhere where he can break the total wins record. Coach Shula made many offensive comments about the Patriots over the years, and it would be wonderful if Coach B could replace his name as the record holder. Thanks for everything Coach, and best of luck in your future endeavors.” —Janice C., Midland, MI, previously Watertown

