Readers Say Readers say sex education in Mass. schools is ‘long overdue’ "The fact is, youth are talking about it, asking about it, and having it. It's time to give them factual, science-based information." A classroom at the Pickering Middle School. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Massachusetts is a national leader in student success and quality public education, but when it comes to sex education, the Bay State’s curriculum is lacking.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill want to finally pass legislation that would create guidelines for schools that offer sex education and require that the curriculum taught be medically accurate and age-appropriate. Boston.com readers think the change is overdue.

The “Healthy Youth Act” will make sure that students receive instruction on human anatomy; how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, AIDS, and unwanted pregnancy; abstinence and delaying sexual activity; effective use of contraceptives; how to safely discuss sexual activity in a relationship; skills to identify and prevent sexual violence and relationship violence; and age-appropriate and affirming education on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Advertisement:

It’s a push for comprehensive sex education guidelines that’s been a decade in the making for Beacon Hill. Previous versions of the bill have passed in the state Senate four times, but never the House, according to State House News Service.

We asked our readers if they want Massachusetts to require all public school districts to offer sex education classes and 74% of the more than 800 respondents said yes. Sixty-four percent of readers said they would allow their own children to participate in sex ed programs from elementary school age and up.

“Knowledge is power, and by having medically accurate sex ed, kids have a better chance at making informed choices and safer decisions. From the perspective of a parent with elementary-age children, I want them to know about their bodies, what consent means, and be familiar with a spectrum of gender identities so they never feel alone or embarrassed to ask important questions,” Krisanne from Hopkinton said.

Like many readers, she said these topics should be discussed both at home and in the classroom.

“There shouldn’t be some dark, taboo stamp on these topics,” she added. “While our family also discusses these topics at an age-appropriate level at home, I also support leveling the playing field for classmates who may not have a home life where these topics are openly discussed. An informed child is a safer, happier child.”

Should Massachusetts require all public school districts to offer sex education classes? Yes 74% 597 No 25% 200 Other 1% 5 The Healthy Youth Act would require sex ed programs to be based on "medically accurate and age-appropriate information." Would you let your child particpate? No 15% 123 Yes, in high school but not younger 4% 33 Yes, in middle school or older 8% 62 Yes, in elementary school or older 64% 510 I'd have to review the curriculum in detail before deciding 9% 73 Other 0% 1

Current sex education curricula in Massachusetts put it on par with states like Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota, according to an analysis by Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts.

Advertisement:

Notably, the proposal would require public schools that teach sex ed to tell parents about lesson plans and give parents the right to review the curriculum or withdraw their child from instruction if they so choose.

Still, for the 15% of readers who said they wouldn’t let their children of any age participate in sex education, the biggest concern is for parental rights. Joe from Arlington told Boston.com that he and his wife would “strongly prefer to be the ones to decide what is appropriate” for their children “without interference from highly politicized teacher’s unions.”

“Even in my own household, our three kids are different and we find there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to anything, let alone sex ed where their level of discomfort is noticeably different,” he said. “When it comes to matters of personal intimacy, each to their own.”

Ahead you’ll find a sampling of responses from readers sharing why they think sex education matters and how they think schools should handle the sensitive subjects it may bring up.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Should Massachusetts require all public school districts to offer sex education classes?

Yes

“Human bodies and sex shouldn’t be seen as shameful or sinful, especially if students are taught correctly about it and how to be respectful of one’s self and others. Learning about human reproduction should be taught just as learning about plant and animal reproduction is in science. Teaching students about how and why their bodies may change helps them better navigate this change with hopefully a bit more confidence and clarity. We must teach students how to keep themselves, their bodies, and their minds safe while navigating developmental changes, and relationships with peers, parents, and other role models. Learning the risks of drugs and alcohol, nutrition, and exercise will help to develop a well-informed young person.” — Cynthia, Hamilton

Advertisement:

“Sex education is essential for keeping children and young adults safe and informed. It prevents [child sexual abuse] and sexual assault, helps young people make healthy choices, and encourages those who will be engaging in sex — no matter what their parents think — to do so safely and consensually.” — Jane, Allston

“Sex education is an umbrella term that includes puberty education, child abuse prevention, reproductive anatomy, healthy communication, healthy relationships, boundaries, refusal skills, pregnancy, and STI prevention. Massachusetts is so behind on providing this basic, age-appropriate, and necessary education to all students. So many parents falsely assume that students are getting this information at school. Of course, they should be having conversations at home AND at school. The conversations at school make it much more likely that the conversations at home actually happen in a low-stress way. That was definitely true with all of my children.” — Megara B., Newton

“Children have a right to the education. To assume that children will learn this in a loving family environment is naive and absolutely a point of view of the privileged. I think the Healthy Youth Act is long overdue!” — Dominique R., Upton

“I work in higher education and students are woefully undereducated on core issues like sexual health, consent, and healthy relationships. Young people are getting their sexual education from pornography…and not from folks with expertise in medicine or healthy relationships. I would very much support enhanced education for Massachusetts students for their sexual health, their future relationships, and the well-being of others.” — Kelly D., Dedham

Advertisement:

“The fact is, youth are talking about it, asking about it, and having it. It’s time to give them factual, science-based information. It is just as important that they receive comprehensive sex education including consent, dating violence, and gender identity. The ‘look away’ mentality is outdated and dangerous.” — Abby L., Milton

No

“Sex education isn’t a school responsibility. This should be discussed and talked about at home with parents who decide when and what to teach their own children.” — Barry C., North Reading

“Schools should teach skills, not matters with varying values and moral standards. It disempowers families if the school oversteps this boundary. They should provide families with the resources for medically accurate sex ed and trust the parents to teach it at a pace that is right for their own child.” — Erin, Dunstable

“The state already requires schools to teach material that is not academic and, I consider, harmful to the children. Information about moral issues is best taught in the home by the parents. I don’t want to see more of it and would rather see it cut back.” — Anne F., Needham

“Unless one knows the detailed content they can’t give an honest assessment. Not the government’s place to dictate to school districts what to teach.” — John T., Merrimac

“Honestly, this entire discussion has become too politically charged and I just don’t trust any politician to have the best interests of my children at heart. I want to teach them tolerance, nuance, and acceptance at the pace I feel best for them, and without the political noise.” — Willy S., Duxbury

Advertisement:

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.