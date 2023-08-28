Readers Say Readers say these are the ‘most Boston’ places to get married “Dunkin Donuts…Because Boston runs on Dunks!” Jason Roy and Valerie Sneade say their vows in front of friends and family at the Dunkin' Donuts on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Worcester, Mass. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP) (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)

Kowloon Restaurant hosted a wedding party on Aug. 19 to much fanfare from the internet and with much Boston pride from the bride and groom.

The Saugus restaurant’s closure to host “Kayla and Jon’s Wedding” was the first time in 73 years the Route 1 landmark closed its doors for a private event, and it sent Bostonians into a frenzy. The announcement received more than 500,000 views on X (formerly Twitter).

Bob Wong, one of the family members who owns and operates the restaurant, told Boston.com the announcement was probably the most engagement they’ve ever received on social media.

“We’re always surprised at the response,” Wong said. “Having people comment in a light-hearted and fun way, I think that’s what makes the business fun.”

We asked Boston.com readers for the most “Boston” place to get married, and they responded with a variety of unique, wickedly Boston places off the beaten path (much like the Kowloon wedding).

Recommendations ranged from more traditional venues such as the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum or the Boston Public Garden, to more eccentric spots like Dunkin’ Donuts, Fenway Park, the duck boats, and even two bridges.

“I chose many,” said J’Elaine from Boston. “As a Native Bostonian, many places would be perfect in Boston.”

When it comes to Route 1 as a wedding venue, the two newlyweds have reigned supreme, having been crowned “Route 1 royalty” by an X user.

The “Kowloon Wedding” became so famous one X user said it upstaged the celebrity wedding of actress Margaret Qualley and record producer Jack Antonoff, also held on Aug. 19 in New Jersey.

Last night's Kowloon wedding was better. https://t.co/moW5it1F8t — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) August 20, 2023

Read below to see the quintessential places readers recommended to tie the knot.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

On a duck boat “The Pats, Sox, C’s and B’s celebrated their championships on a duck boat and what’s a more celebratory life moment than getting married…ok, maybe the second most celebratory behind the birth of a child, but if I ever suggested my wife give birth on a duck boat she would suggest I get run over by one first.” – Anonymous reader

The Common “Because the common is for the people.” – E.R., Lawrence

The courtyard at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum “It’s beautiful in all seasons! It’s historic! Put musicians for the processional in the gallery above, reception tables among the halls. Much more interesting than the regular sites. And there’d be plenty to talk about at the Gardner, meaning no torturous small talk! Runner up, on swan boats in the Public Garden, with guests all on swan boats too. Process to a reception at a nearby hotel.” – D., Somerville

Dunkin Donuts “Because Boston runs on Dunks!” – Kate S., Medford – Kate S., Medford

The Boston Public Garden “That’s where my wife and I got married in July, 1999. I applied to the Governor to have my wife’s brother appointed a Justice of the Peace for a day. I arranged for a Park Ranger to stand by for safety sake. I picked a beautiful grassy spot across from the swan boat dock for a ceremony written by my wife and I. It was a hot day that Saturday, July 24. After a 20 minute ceremony, all in attendance moved to a small reception we held at the then Ritz Carlton (corner of Arlington and Newbury). Now that’s Boston!” – Harvey S., Bonita Springs, FL

Fenway Park “It’s the Cathedral of Boston.” – Marcia, Quincy

Kings Chapel “My 5th Great Aunt has a very small apartment in the basement!” – Anonymous reader

The Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge “Because they would have to close I-93 and inconvenience an entire city because of my selfishness.Top that one John and Kayla you sons of b******.” – Rudy, Medford

Four Seasons Hotel “I chose this venue because of its historic charm and elegance in the heart of Boston!” – Lisa A., West Bridgewater

Cheers Boston “Everyone needs to dress as a Cheers character from the TV show. The ceremony would be at North Church and the couple would be paraded through town in a duck boat.” – Jay M., Salisbury

Cape Cod “It’s the non-destination destination wedding of choice for the Boston bourgeoisie. Want your wedding to be a minor-flex to show you got some extra scratch but really don’t got extra scratch? Check out any of the many beach spots, yacht clubs and galleries the Cape has to offer!” – Jason, Lexington

The Pour House “Cold beer and good burgers.” – Cederick B., former Brighton resident