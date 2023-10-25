Readers Say 10 readers share adorable photos of their pets dressed for Halloween Some of the costumes included a feline Bruins player and the queen of pink.

Halloween is next week, which means people will be taking to the streets in their most exciting and scariest costumes as they go trick-or-treating.

Some of the most popular costumes you can expect to see this Halloween are Spiderman for kids and a witch for adults, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). There’s a good chance you’ll see some Taylor Swift clones going door to door as well.

However, chances are many families will bring their furry friend along for trick-or-treating. If you see a dog walk by in a pumpkin costume next Tuesday, don’t be surprised — NRF said it’s the most popular costume for pets this year.

In the spirit of Halloween, we asked readers to share photos of their pets in their Halloween costumes. We received submissions from readers showing off their pets in costume, from a feline Bruins player to the queen of pink.

Read below to see 10 pets dressed to the nines for the spookiest day of the year.

“Yoda is the Pug Police Dog from the annual Lowell Folk Festival. He is 11 years old and loves wearing costumes for the neighborhood kids that choose his Halloween costume every year. Yoda loves attention and is known for chasing women Downtown Lowell to kiss their hand and hopefully get a bacon treat.” — Paul F., Lowell

“Brant the Basset is pulling Santa’s sleigh!” — Melissa G., Danvers

“Wilson Charles Daniel O’Neil (11 years old) #wilsontheenglishbulldog I don’t always fly planes, but when I do I prefer to fly Air Wilson!! ✈️” — Kelly O., Charlestown

“Hakuna Matata.” — Kloe, Cumberland, RI

“Rocky wearing a Pope costume.” — Fionna M., Roslindale

“Leo is going as a Big Bad Bruin! He loves watching the games and following the puck on TV! He also has an Instagram account @leonidasvonkittenstein.” — Mike, North Andover

“Attached is a picture of my 10-year-old Llewellin setter mix, Kennedy Janetka, as Barbie — she was the pumpkin in last year’s Boston.com article. Although Kennedy had surgery on October 6th, she was still able to strike a pose for Boston.com. Happy Halloween!” — Roseann B., Wildwood, MO

“I wanted to share some photos of my 11-year-old Boston Terrier, Bugsy, in some of his finest Halloween costumes ” — Lindsay R. (credit: Armani Thao)

“Leader of the band!” — Anonymous

“Marcello as Rafiki from The Lion King!” — Tia F., Norwood