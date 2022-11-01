Readers Say

On fire! Boston.com readers share their flaming T and otherwise Boston-related costumes

The Orange Line, shuttle buses, Dunkin', Boston sports, and parking tickets are all represented.

Revellers dressed as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" pose on Halloween in Salem. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

By Peter Chianca

With another Halloween in the books, it’s pretty safe to say that in Boston this year, the MBTA was the premier inspiration for locally-based costumes — and the Orange Line in particular.

You may have seen our pre-Halloween post collecting the costume homages to the Orange Line and the challenges its had staying, well, not on fire. We also also asked readers to submit their own photos, T-related or otherwise, and they did not disappoint.

See below for some of the shots readers shared, including several more MBTA efforts, some more generally Boston-related, and a few that are just plain spooky — or goofy.

This Halloween was all-MBTA, all-the-time for this Boston couple. – Courtesy Photo
Simoni of Boston and a companion got into the flaming T craze this Halloween. – Courtesy Photo
Anne J. of Charlestown went full Dunkin’ for her Halloween getup. – Courtesy Photo
Holly V. of Arlington shared this spooky family portrait. – Courtesy Photo
Woman and man in costume from Zoolander
Chelsea C. (@chelsea.eastcoast) shared this Zoolander-ish shot.

Also, below you’ll find some more Boston-centric costumes that have turned up on social media since our last post. Frankly, we envy their creativity.