On fire! Boston.com readers share their flaming T and otherwise Boston-related costumes
The Orange Line, shuttle buses, Dunkin', Boston sports, and parking tickets are all represented.
With another Halloween in the books, it’s pretty safe to say that in Boston this year, the MBTA was the premier inspiration for locally-based costumes — and the Orange Line in particular.
You may have seen our pre-Halloween post collecting the costume homages to the Orange Line and the challenges its had staying, well, not on fire. We also also asked readers to submit their own photos, T-related or otherwise, and they did not disappoint.
See below for some of the shots readers shared, including several more MBTA efforts, some more generally Boston-related, and a few that are just plain spooky — or goofy.
Also, below you’ll find some more Boston-centric costumes that have turned up on social media since our last post. Frankly, we envy their creativity.
