Readers Say On fire! Boston.com readers share their flaming T and otherwise Boston-related costumes The Orange Line, shuttle buses, Dunkin', Boston sports, and parking tickets are all represented. Revellers dressed as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" pose on Halloween in Salem. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

With another Halloween in the books, it’s pretty safe to say that in Boston this year, the MBTA was the premier inspiration for locally-based costumes — and the Orange Line in particular.

You may have seen our pre-Halloween post collecting the costume homages to the Orange Line and the challenges its had staying, well, not on fire. We also also asked readers to submit their own photos, T-related or otherwise, and they did not disappoint.

See below for some of the shots readers shared, including several more MBTA efforts, some more generally Boston-related, and a few that are just plain spooky — or goofy.

This Halloween was all-MBTA, all-the-time for this Boston couple. – Courtesy Photo

Simoni of Boston and a companion got into the flaming T craze this Halloween. – Courtesy Photo

Anne J. of Charlestown went full Dunkin’ for her Halloween getup. – Courtesy Photo

Holly V. of Arlington shared this spooky family portrait. – Courtesy Photo

Chelsea C. (@chelsea.eastcoast) shared this Zoolander-ish shot.

Also, below you’ll find some more Boston-centric costumes that have turned up on social media since our last post. Frankly, we envy their creativity.

I have seen 100 variations of this costume but Liz takes the cake😂 pic.twitter.com/0r40AlKjJl — Kendraaaaah! Real Monsters!😱 (@CllrKendraLara) October 31, 2022

Boston, where we use our unpaid parking tickets as Halloween costumes…



🧡 pic.twitter.com/4b1YWY6LNZ — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) October 31, 2022

Look out Minnesota kids, it’s Boston Sports Fan!!



My Halloween giving-out-candy costume made me sadly aware that I need some @celtics gear. pic.twitter.com/42WOUFPuSm — Ted Grevelis (@tlgrevelis) October 31, 2022