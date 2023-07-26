Readers Say Readers say this source for weather updates is ‘quick and to the point’ "TV news weather broadcasts are way too much information." Beachgoers at M Street Beach in Boston in July 2020. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Rain or shine (or dangerous heat), Boston.com readers have spoken, and they have one trusted source for checking the weather.

We asked Boston.com readers where they go for their weather updates. Of the nearly 70 people who responded, 58% said they use an app on their phone to check the weather.

“I want the most up-to-date possible forecast when I’m on the go. A phone app is the best option for that,” an anonymous reader said.

Those who said they watch the TV news for their forecast and those who consult a website on their computer were tied in second place at 17% each.

Where do you go for your weather updates? TV news weather broadcast 17% 11 App on my phone 58% 38 Website on my computer 17% 11 Word of mouth 0% 0 I don’t check the weather 0% 0 Other 9% 6

Kathy from Holbrook said her go-to is checking the weather forecast on her computer because it’s “easy, always available, changes [are] made in real time, [and it’s] accurate.”

Advertisement:

And John T. from Braintree said he enjoys getting the weather report from TV, specifically Channel 5 in the evening.

Many respondents even had specific meteorologists they are “faithful” to, such as NBC 10’s Matt Noyes or GBH’s Dave Epstein.

Others, such as Frank from Auburndale, said the obsession with local weather station “personalities” is passé.

“C’mon, it’s not 1989 anymore,” he said.

Check out responses from Boston.com readers about where they go for their weather updates.

Phone app

“[I use an app] because I need to know the weather immediately to know how to dress myself and kids, or how it may affect my day.” – Steve, North Shore

“A phone app is the easiest way to check weather. Especially, if you’re out and about and the skies look iffy.” – J.M., Taunton

“TV news weather broadcasts are way too much information, often a performance and fashion show. TV weather reports come in two parts, first part is a tease, they tell you more details coming; to get there you have to sit through several minutes of negative news and commercials. The phone app is quick and to the point.” – Bob, Andover

Advertisement:

“I go to the Weather Channel app, but if I want accurate, local weather and trends, I seek out David Epstein – he’s ‘my guy.’” – Miriam B., Manchester-by-the-Sea

Weather Underground website

“When the forecast is some percentage chance of showers and I really want to know how far/how long away they are from me, I look at a radar loop. Currently, my favorite is Wunderground because it is always current and the number of ads is minimal.” – Jim C., Westborough

“The Weather Underground site has very reliable hourly and 10-day forecasts and a good radar app. Other sites and apps don’t have the same level of detail.” – E.M., Walpole

“I take a consensus of three websites: Accuweather, Wunderground, Weather.com because they can sometimes be completely contradictory. I’m curious who’s got the best accuracy statistics, but if they’re all saying the same thing then that’s what’s coming. Regarding local station weather ‘personalities’ c’mon it’s not 1989 anymore.” – Frank, Auburndale

Local meteorologist or TV news

“Faithful to Mike Wankum Channel 5. Used to go by Dave Epstein in the Globe. Both know their stuff and are great teachers!” – Louise M., Medford

Advertisement:

“Local TV meteorologists are the most knowledgeable about local weather in New England. Often national weather people don’t understand our unique quirks.” – Joseph Z., Boston

“Matt Noyes ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️” – Athena, Beverly

“NECN is top notch accurate weather – well explained and thorough.” – Dan N., South Dennis