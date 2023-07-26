Readers Say ‘Waste of time and money’: Readers share their thoughts on ‘Barbie’ A majority of respondents gave the movie a one-star review. A scene from Barbie, featuring Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Warner Bros. Pictures

If you don’t keep up with the film industry and went to a movie theater this weekend, you might’ve been confused by the sea of pink when you entered. Many of those who went to see “Barbie,” which premiered over the weekend to record-breaking success, dressed in pink to celebrate the titular character’s signature color.

“Barbie” received generally positive reviews from critics, with a “Certified Fresh” score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Boston.com staff writer Kevin Slane gave the film three out of four stars in his review of the movie.

Advertisement:

“More than anything, ‘Barbie’ is one of the most subversive, unexpected summer blockbusters in recent memory,” he wrote.

We asked Boston.com readers to review “Barbie” out of four stars. A majority (57%) of the 43 respondents gave the movie a one-star review using the same four-star scale.

How many stars would you give 'Barbie' ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (I loved it!) 29% 12 ⭐⭐⭐ 7% 3 ⭐⭐ 7% 3 ⭐ (It was awful) 57% 24

Some readers wrote in with split feelings on “Barbie.” Those who loved the film, such as Joan H. from Northampton, brought up how the film showed a variety of emotions in its two-hour duration.

“It was silly and ridiculous and funny, and then, wham! It was meaningful, soulful, important … and very, very moving,” she said.

Others who who didn’t like “Barbie” disagreed with the message the film sent about feminism and female empowerment.

“Two hours of man-shaming and feminism forced down your throat. I understand empowering women, but not at the expense and embarrassment of men,” said reader Julie from Newton. “I felt uncomfortable seeing this movie with my boyfriend and brother. There are better ways to accomplish the goal and communicate a message — in a positive, constructive way.”

Boston.com readers on Facebook had similar thoughts, with many differing views of the film. Some found the film to be better than expected.

Advertisement:

“Was it what I expected? No. It was so much more than I could’ve ever anticipated,” one user wrote.

Other Facebook users also mentioned their disagreement with the message the movie was sending, and one person said Ken was their favorite character, which was ironic since the movie is about Barbie.

Readers also had their favorite moments of the movie. One of the most popular scenes for Boston.com readers was America Ferrera’s monologue detailing the near-impossible expectations of women in today’s world. At some theaters, such as reader Jen M. from Braintree’s, her monologue garnered praise before anyone had even left the building.

“When America Ferrera went on her rant about being a woman in today’s world. I clapped at the end of it,” she said.

Below are some readers’ reviews of “Barbie” with various star ratings, as well as some favorite moments from the film.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4-star reviews

“I smiled the whole time. Just felt so amazing to be able to laugh about things that get me down in real life and see all those beautiful women get their Barbie moment. Greta never misses.” — Claire S., Allston

Advertisement:

“Great acting, loved the story, it was fun and serious at the same time. And it made me think. The hallmark of any good movie.” — Jen M., Braintree

“The many themes of this one movie overwhelmed me … in a good way. My thinking changed multiple times throughout the film as to what Barbie is supposed to represent. Ryan [Gosling] was a very pleasant surprise and added so much to the story. And, yes, Gloria’s monologue was brilliant! I am a 76-year-old mother and Granny to a daughter and three granddaughters and every single word she spoke was absolutely true. And, yes, I cried as Ruth held Barbie’s hand and spoke to her about mothers and daughters. An incredible movie I never expected to love so much.” — Beth G., Columbia, Ct.

“The movie was much much better than I expected. And it would have gotten an easy 4 stars from me just for the satire/comedy; but the poignant/tearful/gut wrenching scene(s) — I counted two of them — ratcheted it right up to 5 stars. America Ferrera’s monologue on the contradictory expectations foisted on women by society and Typical Ken’s plaintive soul searching monologue after the beach wars are both award winning performances.” — Sissy, Midland

⭐⭐⭐ 3-star reviews

“It was creative and stylish with a message. On the downside, it was too long and at times, I lost interest.” — Mike, Watertown

⭐⭐ 2-star reviews

“The plotting did not make sense because Barbie left Barbieland because of her feet and her visit to Mattel was contrived. Also, Ken was made to look stupid, and the message was that women can manipulate men — nice.” — David K., Newport Beach, Ca.

⭐ 1-star reviews

“Horrible — horrible — waste of time and money. Didn’t know I was paying to be preached to about feminism, patriarchy, etc. Awful!” – Dee D., Westwood

Advertisement:

“Two hours of man-shaming and feminism forced down your throat. I understand empowering women, but not at the expense and embarrassment of men. I felt uncomfortable seeing this movie with my boyfriend and brother. There are better ways to accomplish the goal and communicate a message — in a positive, constructive way.” — Julie, Newton

“This should be a movie for little girls and it is an overproduced movie for grownups. The messages are indoctrination inappropriate for children. People, please grow up and seek entertainment proper to your age. Leave the children alone.” — Ralph, Brockton

“I hate pink and stupidity. Too woke and underplayed both Gosling’s and Robbie’s skills.” — Cris, Middletown

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.