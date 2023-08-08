Readers Say Boston.com readers share their thoughts on space aliens About 61% of readers who responded to our poll said that “they exist and have been on or close to Earth.” This illustration provided by the American Museum of Natural History depicts the planet Earth, center, with the Sun in the background. OpenSpace/American Museum of Natural History via AP

Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch testified before Congress July 26 that the U.S. government is hiding a program intended to capture UFOs, meaning there’s a chance we aren’t alone in this universe.

Most people on social media didn’t particularly care about the hearing, though. With various problems Americans deal with each day, the possibility of space aliens is low on their priority list.

“Are aliens going to fix inflation, cancel student debt, end worker exploitation, pay any of these bills, turn the temp down on this planet; and all around bring happiness to me and my friends miserable lives?” asked one X user.

Advertisement:

We asked Boston.com readers how they felt about the possibility of extraterrestrial life and if the hearing surprised them. For the most part, readers think space aliens exist. About 61% of the 107 readers who responded said that “they exist and have been on or close to Earth.”

What are your thoughts on intelligent extraterrestrial life forms? No such thing, they don't exist 10% 11 They probably exist, but have never visited Earth 18% 19 They exist and have been on or close to Earth 61% 65 Other 11% 12

People also shared their thoughts about space aliens’ existence on Facebook. When asked if they believe in aliens, many users had comical responses, such as one person who quoted the Journey song: “You know what they say … ‘Don’t stop believin’, hold onto that feelin’.” Another user who believes they exist said, “I bet we’re the Florida of the universe.”

Other Facebook users, instead of discussing whether they believed in aliens, asked an important question regarding the extraterrestrials’ self-esteem.

“What matters is — do the aliens believe in themselves?”

Some of those who responded to our poll were frustrated that Congress chose to focus, citing other issues they could prioritize.

“I’m annoyed that they’re spending time on this,” said reader Jonathan from Newburyport. “It seems like one of the lowest priorities now with the impact of climate change, crappy health care, threat to democracy, etc., … this is just political theater and I think a waste of time and resources.”

Advertisement:

We also asked readers what they would first show, say, or share with an alien. One reader who responded would have an alien try a classic New England food.

“Take him to the Cape for some chowder and a lobster roll,” said reader Mike P. from Provincetown.

Read below to see what readers had to say about the July UFO hearing and what the first thing they’d share with an alien.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Readers share their reactions to the UFO hearing

“A little. I say that because if it’s all true and they have been able to keep it this quiet for this long why have it come out now. I also feel that if aliens really have actually landed on Earth, it would be one heck of a spectacular event, there would be a lot of video or other proof.” — Steve, Quincy

“Not surprised at all. With the Webb Telescope showing us how incredibly huge the universe is firsthand, it’s completely unrealistic to think we’re alone.” — Mike P., Provincetown

“No, something else to distract people from the most relevant issues in life.” — Dan S., Merrimack

Advertisement:

“No, because our solar system is so vast we are only beginning to see and measure what is closest to us. Mathematically life should exist many times in our own solar system.” — Simone, Somerville

“I’m annoyed that they’re spending time on this. It seems like one of the lowest priorities now with the impact of climate change, crappy health care, threat to democracy, etc., … this is just political theater and I think a waste of time and resources.” — Jonathan, Newburyport

“Yes, Congress should not be wasting taxpayers’ money on foolishness.” — Tom M., Framingham

“I was a little surprised, but I don’t believe the U.S. has captured any space aliens or their spacecraft.” — Anonymous, Hyde Park

“No, there’s no new information at all. Storm in a teacup. Of course alien life exists but we will probably never encounter one another.” — Anonymous

What readers would first say or share with a space alien

“Take him to the Cape for some chowder and a lobster roll!” — Mike P., Provincetown

“A laugh. It’s ignorant to think we are so special in this universe. We already know multiple humanoid ape species existed and that we were the lucky ones to survive. But to think that only this planet had that phenomenon is just wishful thinking. People need to stop fighting against each other and work together to make this thing we call life better for everyone.” — Jen, Dorchester

Advertisement:

“Where are you from in relation to earth?” — Dan S., Merrimack

“Classical music and food.” — Simone, Somerville

“My iPhone.” — Bob T., Medford

“Hello. Welcome to our home. Where are you from and what brings you here? And hope they understand me.” — Steve, Quincy

“I would ask where they are from and what their goal/purpose is on Earth. I’d also ask if there was any way to get assistance for the existential threats we currently face on this planet.” — Rick N., Lincoln, R.I.

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.