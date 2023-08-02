Readers Say 15 readers share their thoughts on the upcoming Patriots season “Everything starts with the offensive line.” The Patriots held their first workouts at the training camp at Gillette Stadium July 26. JuJu Smith-Schuster (no 7) leads players in a drill. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The stands of Gillette Stadium will soon be filled with excited fans, as the Patriots start their preseason next Thursday against the Houston Texans.

This year’s annual training camp comes to a close next Tuesday, and memories of last year’s season still hang in the air. The Patriots failed to make the playoffs after losing to Buffalo in their last regular season game in January. The team went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

We asked Boston.com readers how they feel about the upcoming season, and if they’re optimistic about how this year will go for the Patriots. Readers’ feelings were split between optimism and fear, but one common concern was the Patriots’ offense.

Advertisement:

“I think we are in good shape, but I’m worried about the lack of an elite receiver and the quality of our O line,” said reader John from Freetown. “We need some serious help there. We also need a quality RB behind Stevenson.”

Since last year’s disappointing performance, the team hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator in January. The experienced coach has already received praise from Patriots players. Additionally, Mac Jones has had “back-to-back” strong days this week in training camp.

Below are responses from 15 readers about whether or not they’re optimistic about the Patriots’ 2023-24 season.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Yes, I’m optimistic about the upcoming Patriots season

“If Jones steps up to the plate and does his job, I feel the Patriots will have a great chance of making the playoffs. If he doesn’t then Zappe should run their offense.” — Clifton M., Barrington, N.H.

“I like this year’s draft class, especially with the emphasis on defense.” — Frank, East Providence, R.I.

“They are better than last year, talent wise, and coaching wise.” — Ray S., Manchester, N.H.

Advertisement:

“I wouldn’t be a devoted fan to the Pats if I didn’t hope they would win some games. I’m in this for the joy of rooting for my team, the ceremony of the football season is a little like my church. Hope and joy and cooking good food for my loved ones. I think Mac will surprise us a bit this year, just give him a little time to shake off the nonsense of last year. He’ll be okay. There was nothing to give a chance last year, it was defunct. Let’s go.” — Mike G., Mattituck, N.Y.

“I think the addition of Bill O’Brien and some of the new offensive players will go a long way to correcting the sins of last year. If the defense returns to last year’s form (if not better) and the offense finds a rhythm by pounding the rock to set up the pass, the Patriots, I believe, will be a dark horse to make a deep playoff run. Even Brady had a rough second season as a starter, and he had competent play callers and coordinators behind him. Stability behind Mac Jones will do wonders for this team.” — Christopher H., East Greenbush, N.Y.

I’m somewhat optimistic about the upcoming season

“They need to go at least 500 in the division to have a hope at a playoff berth. As far as the difficulty of the schedule, many years it seems daunting and by the end the prognosticators were proven wrong. I’m guessing 9-8 or 8-9, but Mac will surely play better this year. Top end, I see a 10-win team, and they have the coach to get them there.” — Mark, Norton

Advertisement:

“I think they are treading in the right direction. The defense is poised to be a menace against anyone they play and will keep them in games, even when the offense struggles. The offense will be a work in progress, but will be better than last year. O’Brien will bring out the best in Mac Jones and Co., and there are several additions to the roster that will give Jones the outlets he needs to keep drives alive. Remember, he won’t need to win games by himself, but manage the game and keep drives alive like early Brady used to. I envision the Pats being somewhere on the 9-8 to 11-6 continuum with an outside possibility of being both better or worse than that (12-5, 8-9).” — Doug F., Barnstable

“I think we are in good shape, but I’m worried about the lack of an elite receiver and the quality of our O line. We need some serious help there. We also need a quality RB behind Stevenson.” — John, Freetown

“Not too sure about the offense, even though there’s a real offensive coordinator this year. Hoping Belichick will let O’Brien do his thing and not interfere. An above .500 season (10-7) will be positive and progress.” — Gino, Quincy

“I feel it’s still a work in progress. After last year, they showed they need a lot more work to get back to the Patriots standard, a standard of excellence and not beat yourself up and stay disciplined. ‘The Patriot Way.’” — John L., Manchester, N.H.

No, I’m not optimistic about the upcoming season

“Offensive line is weak and Mac Jones’ performance will suffer greatly as a result.” — Steve, Dedham

Advertisement:

“I just think the draft was subpar, and Bill does not make good general manager decisions at all … we are leaky at best on offense, with no truly scary receivers.” — Greg L., Ludlow

“Everything starts with the offensive line. Had the chance to acquire Pro Bowl offensive linemen in free agency or get a stud during the draft. Did not do it!” — Phil C., Plymouth

“We did nothing during the offseason, with $18 million in remaining cap space! Rookie QB contract, yet no one for Jones to throw to. And now, even with the chance of shoring up our RB … they are doing nothing. Our entire division is building, and we are just hanging on.” — Roger D., Hinesburg, Vt.

“Offensive line and lack of no. 1 receive and lead RB besides Stevenson.” — Mike S., Bristol, R.I.

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.