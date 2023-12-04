Readers Say Here’s what Boston.com readers had to say about skipping their lunch breaks It turns out that many don't have time for a midday meal. Many Boston.com readers are not breaking for lunch during the week. Globe Staff/Devra First

Lunch might be an important meal to get workers through their days, but many aren’t too keen on pressing pause to eat. In November, ezCater, an online marketplace for business catering, released a 2023 “Lunch Report” that revealed that the practice of taking a lunch break is on the decline. The company surveyed 1,000 full-time employees nationwide and 4,000 workers across 10 major U.S. cities for their workplace eating habits, specifically how often and why they skip lunch. Bostonians are the “most likely to never take a lunch break away from their workstations,” with 20% meeting this trend, according to the study.

When this news came out, Boston.com asked readers whether they skip their lunch breaks while at work. More than 100 readers responded, with 56% saying that they usually do not take a break. Twenty percent said that they always take time to eat, while 13% said that they occasionally miss out on scheduled time for a meal. Of the readers who said that they do not take a lunch break, many said that they eat at their desk, while others said they skip lunch to make their commute to work worthwhile. Shawn from Topsfield said that balancing an active job with family life prevents him from setting aside time in his day.

Advertisement:

“I try to stick to an eight hour day, to maximize the amount of time I can spend with my family,” Shawn said. “I eat while working, so I can be done early, or at minimum, on time. I have a high impact role that I like and care about a lot, so to meet both demands, small sacrifices, like not stopping work to eat for 30-60 minutes, seem like a good tradeoff to me.”

Below, find the results of our poll, and see what Boston.com readers had to say about their workplace practices.

Do you skip your lunch break while you're at work? Yes, usually 56% 62 From time to time 13% 14 No, I always break for lunch 20% 22 Other 12% 13

Do you skip your lunch break while you’re at work?

Yes, usually

“Because in addition to working a full day, I spend at least two to three hours commuting. That’s a lot of time to spend away from home. Why would I prolong the day an additional hour, when I can either eat at my desk or skip lunch altogether? All I can think about when I’m at work is the horrible commute I’ve just done and the one ahead of me. It was different when I was younger. Now anything I can do to shorten my day makes [me] less stressed, more productive, and a better worker.” —Aaron, North Andover

“I work through lunch about 75% of the time, sometimes when I am super busy, and sometimes because I forget to bring lunch. There are few options to purchase lunch near my office. I do keep peanut butter crackers in my desk, so I don’t starve. I don’t eat a big breakfast, but I do try to eat something. What I dislike are people who take an hour to walk around and do errands, then come back and spend another 45 minutes eating.” —CM, Boston

“I have a lot of work to do and don’t want to be at work longer than I have to. I’ll skip lunch, bathroom breaks, [and] water breaks — anything so I can spend a few more moments at home with my family each evening.” —Michelle O., Newton

“Since the pandemic, the Financial District is a ghost town. With no good lunch options left or only over-priced ones, it makes more sense just to power through the day.” —Mike, Downtown Boston

“I do eat a big breakfast, and I also eat lunch, but it’s at my desk, while continuing to work. I usually feel great, plenty of energy. And I’m nearly 70.” —Bud S., Maine

“My schedule is so packed that I never get a break, even though it is scheduled into my day.” —Oluyemisi O., Stoughton

“I skip lunch to make the work day shorter, because the commute is so long.” —Anonymous

“I’m an ER nurse. No such thing, where I work.” —Tammy, Boston

No, I always break for lunch

“I generally never skip a lunch break, but if I do, it is because I have had a late, big breakfast after I have done my morning calls and done my workout. I am a new mom, and [I’m] breastfeeding/pumping, so it is mandatory to eat throughout the day. I am grateful I work fully remote for a biotech company that enables me to eat during the day and take a lunch at my leisure. I just turn my Teams on to red, or ‘be right back,’ and take my time to cook something for myself in the comfort of my kitchen.” —Tamara W., Cambridge

“Need to refill energy, so [I must have lunch] and can’t stay hungry. [A] lunch break helps me to think clearly and be more productive and efficient on projects, when [I’m back at my] desk. Often have lunch break alone, to catch up with personal texts and daily news on the phone.” —Anonymous

“I find that eating lunch gives me more patience, which is really a win-win for everyone in the office.” —Jacci D., Somerville

“Since the pandemic, I [have been working] from home and [planning] my own hours. I usually take a long lunch break, around two hours, sometimes, so that I can run errands or take my mom to doctor’s appointments. Before, when I worked in an office, I often skipped my lunch break and ate at my desk while continuing to work. Regardless of how I use my break, I always eat lunch!” —Lisa, Quincy

From time to time

“Even when we get catered lunch in the office, I just eat at my desk while working simultaneously. It’s the only way to get my hours in and be home at a reasonable time, due to my commute.” —KK, Franklin