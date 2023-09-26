Readers Say Salem residents have the following 3 tips for October visitors "Respect the place — people actually live here, it’s not a theme park." Salem has become one of the biggest hot spots to celebrate Halloween. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The seaside city of Salem, famous for its witch trials and synonymous with Halloween, attracted nearly 1 million tourists for last year’s monthlong Haunted Happenings festival.

As the city gears up for yet another busy Halloween season, we asked local residents what folks should keep in mind before descending upon the historic city this year. The most popular tip: Don’t even think about driving.

Ahead, check out three tips from local residents.

Take public transportation

Leave your cars at home, Salem residents pleaded in no uncertain terms.

“As a Salem resident, I implore you all, please — and I mean Please — utilize public transportation,” wrote Wayne C. of Salem. “PLEASE. Take the commuter rail line in to Salem. Park at any train station along the Rockport/Newburyport line and cruise into the city. Or if you want to literally cruise in, take the ferry from Boston in the centrally located Salem Wharf.”

Advertisement:

An anonymous reader who lives in Salem pointed out that “the infrastructure is already overwhelmed without adding thousands of non-locals.”

Tourists sightseeing from their vehicles only further plug up the roads, the reader noted.

Some felt so strongly, they wrote the tip in all caps.

“DON’T DRIVE IN. TAKE THE TRAIN,” wrote SK from Salem.

“If you don’t know the city, don’t drive there,” wrote Andrea from Salem. “And there’s never enough parking.”

“Have a plan and reservations,” wrote Eric H. of Salem. “Don’t drive — take the commuter rail or the ferry. Respect the place — people actually live here, it’s not a theme park.”

Be respectful and kind

“A smile goes a long way — our small businesses are working hard, and kindness is truly appreciated!” wrote Lee from Salem.

“As a native and someone that lives downtown my family loves it,” wrote Zac from Salem. “Sure, getting to the store or kids to soccer games on the weekends can be a pain, but by and large we look forward to it every year. All we ask is be respectful of resident parking, pick up your trash, and be nice to service employees. Being nice goes a long way with everyone. Big tip…come during the week. It’s much more manageable and you can actually enjoy yourself more. Also, take the ferry or the commuter rail (or take the ferry and and commuter home).”

Advertisement:

“BE KIND to the people who work during Haunted Happenings — it’s a good time but it’s ROUGH,” wrote SK from Salem.

Think twice about visiting in October

“Please DON’T come to Salem,” wrote Christopher P. from Salem. “We don’t need the tourism. It only benefits a small portion of our community while the quality of life for residents plummets during September, October and November. Tourism affects traffic, housing availability and even something as simple as walking down the street in one’s own community.”

“Stay home,” wrote Stephanie from Salem.

“Don’t come during October,” wrote an anonymous reader from Salem. “It’s a wonderful place to visit all year.”

Responses lightly edited for clarity.