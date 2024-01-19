Readers Say Should there be a ban on funny highway signs? Readers say no. "I can't imagine our state without them." The Massachusetts Dept. of Transportation posted a message "Changing Lanes? Use Yah Blinkah" on I-93 in Boston. Ap Photo/Michael Dwyer

Humorous messages will begin to disappear from electronic highway signs in the wake of new regulations, and readers are not finding it funny.

The Federal Highway Administration has given all states until 2026 to implement the new guidelines for traffic control devices as outlined in its newly updated 1,100-page safety manual. One of these guidelines states that “safety and transportation-related messages…should be clear and direct, and meaningful to the road user on the roadway that the message is displayed.”

According to the manual, it is not recommended for highway signs to display messages that are overall “intended to be humorous,” either through references to “popular culture” or “obscure meanings,” because they can be confusing to drivers and reduce the effectiveness of the sign.

We asked Boston.com readers to tell us whether or not they agreed with the ban and share their reactions to the new highway sign restrictions. Of the 189 readers surveyed, 78% said that they disagreed with the ban on funny highway messages. Twenty percent of readers agree that humorous signs on highways should be banned, and only 2% of readers were neutral on the issue.

Do you agree with the ban on humorous highway signs? Yes 20% 37 No 78% 148 Other 2% 4

Below are select reader opinions on the new restrictions and some examples of the best signs readers have thought up, heard of, or seen while driving.

Readers favorite highways signs

“The sign on Route 291 in Springfield on New Year’s Eve 2021 read ‘Drink and drive.’ Cheers!” –Mary L.

“Stahm coming” –Wendy H., Providence

“It’s a wonderful life, drive safe” –Dan J., Reading

“Next rest stop: Coffee. Because adulting is hard.” –Anonymous

“Turn signals: It’s not a mystical relic, use it.” –Anonymous

“Texting and driving? Don’t make us LOL at your insurance claim.” –Anonymous

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

‘Life is way too serious as it is’

“The object of the signs is to get as many people to follow the law as possible. Humorous signs give us a gentle reminder without sounding like Big Brother, and they are well-understood by locals, who are the majority of drivers in most areas.” –Zahava S., Carlisle

“Everything in life is so ‘by the book’ and ‘boring.’ I see no problem with introducing humor on signs to make a lasting impression on people with the hopes that they will remember and obey the messages presented to them.” –Chris, North Andover

“I think the humorous signs are paid attention to and talked about. Life is way too serious as it is.” –Viesturs U., Boston

“The kitschy signs draw attention to important safety matters, and if the same old boring signs come back – they will fade into the background and not have any effect!” –Stephanie, Mission Hill

“Drivers (and passengers) who see those signs remember them, because they have humor and relevance. I’ve been driving in and around Greater Boston and on the Cape for almost 40 years. Many younger drivers now aren’t even looking at the road–they’re glued to a dashboard screen. Half of them don’t know where they’re going, and the other half don’t know (or ignore) the rules of the road. Give them a jolt! ‘Use yah blinkah’ has always been my favorite. Because they don’t.” –Jacqueline L., Brighton

“If the message is clever, it’s more likely to stick with me. None of the messages I have seen are confusing, and I appreciate the creative talent behind them.” –Margot, Boxborough

“Using common terminology or a light-hearted phrase to get people to pay attention would only benefit the driving public.” –Steve, Pembroke

“I just love them. I know when I’m back in MA from NH and I feel right at home. I can’t imagine our state without them.” –Jessica L., Wayland

‘Nothing about driving is a joke’

“They’re confusing, inappropriate, and give a negative impression of locals —many of whom don’t speak that way and certainly NEVER write that way. Worst, they require explanation — all of which is embarrassing. Shame on MA for allowing this nonsense.” –Paul J., Norwood

“They create traffic delays unnecessarily on already-clogged highways and detract from the urgency of truly important messages.” –EP, Andover

“Highway signage should be clear and concise. Nothing about driving is a joke. Driving is a privilege and should always be taken very seriously, keep signs free of any distractions and actually report important messages on them.” –Derek, Attleboro

“I’ve never laughed at them, but they do distract me for longer than a straightforward sign.” –Andy, Watertown

“I consider myself to have a very good sense of humor, but I would prefer that, in a society where people drive like maniacs and many many are killed in serious crashes, signs be serious and to the point. Advertising is one thing — signs on the side of the road that are funny or whatever — but the purpose of signage on the roads is to make them safer, and to make some of them funny or not to be taken seriously, doesn’t help anything, and probably perpetuates people’s ignorance of driving laws and regulations. I love humor, all kinds, but our official highway signs are not the place for it.” –Brenda R., Somerville

“I very much love the Boston/New England flavor in ‘Use ya blinkah.’ But what I like about it is precisely what could be dangerous — someone who is not from the area might take a few more seconds to read and understand the message. Those few seconds do make a big difference when a 4,000-lb object is moving on the roads at 60+ miles an hour.” –Suze, Central MA

“There’s nothing humorous about highway safety.” –Robert M., Dorchester

‘A blend of serious and humorous would work just fine’

“If there’s proof that they’re distracting and causing accidents, then yes. Otherwise leave the regulations as they currently exist.” –Mark M., Chester Springs, Pa.

“It’s easy to understand the FHA mandate for clarity and unambiguous messaging and also to establish a nationwide standard that ensures universal signage application. BUT…and it’s a big but (I love them and I cannot lie!), the humor also attracts attention which might make the signs more effective, speaks to a localized/regional cultural character, and offers some relief from the other formal highway signage that we encounter while driving. As for favorite signage, the example provided in the article — ‘Use Yah Blinkah’ — is a perfect example of regionally specific humor that makes the point clearly.” –Murray F., Roxbury

“I like them and I would leave them. But I agree that they’re distracting drivers and may cause an accident.” –Eve