A guide to snow removal services in Greater Boston and beyond

Despite the lack of snow in December, the first weekend of January saw widespread snowfall across Massachusetts.
The snowstorm resulted in much of the state receiving over a foot of snow, with some communities recording snow totals up to 18 inches.
While the snowy season is now in full swing, many residents are still in need of a quick and reliable snow removal service to help dig themselves out.
In order to make sure our readers are prepared for when the flakes start falling, we asked if any of you offer snow shoveling, snow blowing or snow plowing services.
Each provider on this list is available all winter and we’ll be updating the guide with new names as we receive them.
|Name
|Service provided
|Service area(s)
|Contact information
|Paul Edwards
|Shovel,
Snowblower
|Allston
Brighton Brookline
Cambridge
Dedham
Dorchester
Hyde Park
Jamaica Plain Mattapan
Milton
Roslindale
Roxbury
|857-285-8285
|Reliable Marine
|Snowplow
|Swansea, Somerset
|508-558-7392
|Rick Sotiropoulos
|Shovel,
Snowblower
|Ayer
|978-419-6904 [email protected]
|Sean Murphy
|Snowplow
|Boston, Stoneham
|413-320-3289
|Tony Cruz
|Shovel,
Snowblower
|Fall River and surrounding areas
|603-294-6850
[email protected]
Are you available to help a neighbor in need this snow season? Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] to share the services you offer. We’ll reach out to confirm details ahead of including your information in an update to this guide.
