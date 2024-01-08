Readers Say A guide to snow removal services in Greater Boston and beyond Readers offer their snow shoveling, snow blowing and snow plowing services for the winter season. A snow plow at work during a winter storm in Worcester. Nathan Klima/The Boston Globe

Despite the lack of snow in December, the first weekend of January saw widespread snowfall across Massachusetts.

The snowstorm resulted in much of the state receiving over a foot of snow, with some communities recording snow totals up to 18 inches.

While the snowy season is now in full swing, many residents are still in need of a quick and reliable snow removal service to help dig themselves out.

In order to make sure our readers are prepared for when the flakes start falling, we asked if any of you offer snow shoveling, snow blowing or snow plowing services.

Each provider on this list is available all winter and we’ll be updating the guide with new names as we receive them.

Name Service provided Service area(s) Contact information Paul Edwards





Shovel,

Snowblower Allston

Brighton Brookline

Cambridge

Dedham

Dorchester

Hyde Park

Jamaica Plain Mattapan

Milton

Roslindale

Roxbury 857-285-8285 Reliable Marine Snowplow Swansea, Somerset 508-558-7392 Rick Sotiropoulos Shovel,

Snowblower Ayer 978-419-6904 [email protected] Sean Murphy Snowplow Boston, Stoneham 413-320-3289 Tony Cruz Shovel,

Snowblower Fall River and surrounding areas 603-294-6850

[email protected]

Are you available to help a neighbor in need this snow season? Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Fill out the survey below or e-mail us at [email protected] to share the services you offer. We’ll reach out to confirm details ahead of including your information in an update to this guide.

