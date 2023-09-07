Readers Say Is it ‘sprinkles’ or ‘jimmies’? Here’s what 350 Boston.com readers said. One of the most popular ice cream toppings is sprinkles, but readers have a certain name for them depending on the variety. Rainbow sprinkles make the cookie an even bigger party. Kate Krader/Bloomberg

Ice cream, a dessert loved by many, is the perfect treat to cool you down on a hot summer day like today.

One of the most popular ice cream toppings is sprinkles, small rod-shaped candies that generally come in either a chocolate or rainbow-colored variety. In New England, however, they are frequently referred to as “jimmies.”

The origins of the term jimmies are unclear, however there are some possibilities for how it came to be, according to a recent Boston.com Wickedpedia story.

One possible origin story comes from Just Born, a candy company based in Pennsylvania that claims to have invented jimmies and named them after the machine’s original operator.

Another possible theory connects the term to racist origins, as some say the name originated from Jim Crow laws. However, researchers have been unable to find substantive evidence for this theory.

We asked readers if they called the rod-shaped topping sprinkles or jimmies. For the 350 readers who responded, the terminology largely depends on the flavor. About 87% of readers said they call the chocolate variety jimmies, whereas around 71% said they call the rainbow kind sprinkles.

For chocolate ones, do you say jimmies or sprinkles? Jimmies 87% 304 Sprinkles 13% 46 For rainbow ones, do you say jimmies or sprinkles? Jimmies 29% 102 Sprinkles 71% 248

For many readers who say jimmies, the reasoning behind their choice was simple — jimmies was what they called the topping growing up.

“It’s just how I grew up,” said reader Aviva from Somerville. “Even when I moved to Atlanta for a few years I still called them jimmies, though I didn’t realize why no one understood what I wanted.”

About 13% of readers who responded, however, said they refer to the chocolate variety as sprinkles. Some of the readers who voted this way said since there are possible racist origins to the term jimmies, they feel uncomfortable saying it.

“I used to say jimmies until I heard the name stemmed from a racist nickname. Not sure if it is true, but I don’t want to use it anymore,” said reader Linda C. from Revere.

No readers referred to the topping varieties as chocolate sprinkles and rainbow jimmies.

Read below to see how readers refer to the topping and why they chose the way they did.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Chocolate Jimmies, Rainbow Jimmies

“I worked for Brigham’s, and they were called jimmies (I don’t think we had rainbow colored).” — Scott E., Boxford

“I grew up in the Boston area in the 50s and 60s. I didn’t know any other name for them. I still call them jimmies.” — Lou G., Margate, Fl

“Always called them jimmies. Grew up in metro Boston area and South Shore. Jimmies, tonic, supper — all part of our vocabulary.” — Sue V., Plymouth

“Because Jimmy loves jimmies. I am glad that my parents didn’t name me Sprinkles.” — Jimmy D., Natick

“I actually call the rainbow ones ‘rainbow jimmies’ to differentiate from regular jimmies.” — Erin, East Boston

“They are all jimmies and always have been in our home.” — Jonathan S., Middletown, R.I.

Chocolate Jimmies, Rainbow Sprinkles

“That’s the way I grew up saying it. It brings me back to my childhood memories when stopping for ice cream, my father would ask, ‘who wants jimmies on theirs!’” — John S., Middleboro

“I don’t call the rainbow ones anything. They should not exist. Only chocolate jimmies are needed.” — Tom D. Jamaica Plain

“This is what my parents called the topping, so it just stuck!” — Amy H., Sandown, N.H.

“I would never get rainbow sprinkles. Only chocolate jimmies … on a black raspberry ice cream in a sugar cone. Mmmmm yum!” — Alex, Chicago (formerly New England)

“It’s just how I grew up. Even when I moved to Atlanta for a few years I still called them jimmies, though I didn’t realize why no one understood what I wanted.” — Aviva, Somerville

“I only ever get jimmies because I prefer chocolate. But if I did want the others I’d say sprinkles.” — Steve, North Cambridge

“I’m 40 years old (born, raised, and still living in MA) and I have always called the chocolate ones jimmies and the rainbow ones sprinkles — and I’ve never felt the need to clarify by saying ‘chocolate jimmies’ or ‘rainbow sprinkles’ because it was always understood each was its own thing!” — Kristen, Worcester

Chocolate Sprinkles, Rainbow Sprinkles

“They are sprinkles! Jimm(ies) is someone’s nickname! Also, makes no sense that only chocolate ones would be called jimmies … I have never heard about racist origins but the idea that only chocolate sprinkles would be jimmies seems to give some credence to the idea and yet another reason they should always be called sprinkles!” — Brigid G., N.J. (formerly Boston)

“I used to say jimmies until I heard the name stemmed from a racist nickname. Not sure if it is true, but I don’t want to use it anymore.” — Linda C., Revere

“Called them shots growing up in Connecticut.” — Suzanne, Newburyport

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.