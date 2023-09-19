Readers Say Readers prefer Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte over Dunkin’s. Here’s why. "I am a Dunks girl through and through, but Starbucks gets this one right." The pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks. AP Photo/Richard Drew

You know that fall is just around the corner when you step into a cafe and see the pumpkin spice latte appear on their menu. It’s hard to resist the combination of coffee and steamed milk, flavored with pumpkin and featuring notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. The two most popular lattes probably come from Starbucks and Dunkin’, so we put the question to our readers: who makes the better one?

It turns out that Boston.com readers prefer the PSL from Starbucks, which can be ordered hot or iced. Of the 158 readers who voted, 52% selected a barista-made drink from Starbucks, while 37% told us they get theirs from Dunkin’. A handful of readers said that they don’t enjoy either, with some citing the sugar contents as deterrents. Reader Kristy S. from Spencer explained why she believes the Starbucks PSL is the best.

“It’s a well balanced beverage, made even more delicious when topped with pumpkin cold foam,” she said. “It perfectly captures the flavors of fall.”

Find out why readers voted the way they did over the classic, autumnal drink, and see if you buy the argument for why Starbucks makes a better beverage.

Who makes the better PSL, Dunkin' or Starbucks? Dunkin' 37% 59 Starbucks 52% 82 Neither 9% 15 Other 1% 2

Readers share the pumpkin spice latte that they prefer

Starbucks

“Spice and pumpkin notes. Coconut milk adds a richness and takes it to another level.” —Fefe S., Georgia

“It has a lot more flavor, and you can even taste some of the coffee. Sure, it’s sweet, but it’s not really overwhelming.” —Lisa, Tennessee

“I am a Dunks girl through and through, but Starbucks gets this one right. Stick with the basics at Dunks.” —Alison, Wrentham

“Flavor and quality is pretty consistent across locations, and it never fails to spark that OG, nostalgic dopamine we crave when fall hits.” —Danielle, Indiana

“Much more flavorful than the rest!” —Lynne S., Scituate

“Starbucks wins for me, not because it has the better tasting drink, but because of the quality that surrounds the whole Starbucks experience (compared to Dunkin’s lackluster ‘in and out’ business model). Not to mention the friendlier staff at Starbucks. … Starbucks has two variations: the PSL (pumpkin spice latte) and the PSCTL (pumpkin spice chai tea latte) [that] it offers [for] those who want to get into the spirit [of the season] without the coffee flavor!” —Ryan W., New Jersey

“The traditional PSL from Starbucks is packed with calories, so I’ve opted for a lower calorie option that I can no longer gate-keep from the rest of the world. The order is this — grande iced shaken espresso (blonde roast), no classic syrup, one pump of chai, one pump of pumpkin, topped with cinnamon powder. You heard it here first!” —Kait, North Reading

Dunkin’

“It’s the perfect amount of pumpkin spice and sweetness. So much better than Starbucks’ [and] at a better price.” —Holly S., Ohio

“I do like a PSL, but I find they are sometimes bitter. But at Dunkin’, the coffee is always flavorful and smooth, which makes it better.” —Marita K., Ohio

“It [doesn’t have] an overpowering espresso taste or spice [notes]. It’s a very nice blend of all the flavors to make it [a] smooth, enjoyable drink.” —Tracy

“Dunkin’s is better. Starbucks’ coffee always tastes burned, and their PSL is cloyingly sweet and tastes of nothing but artificial chemical flavorings. At least with Dunkin’s, I don’t feel like I need a shot of insulin after a few sips.” —Mike, Maynard

“Taste[s] just like a pumpkin pie, and that’s what you [want]!” —Jen R., Connecticut

Neither

“The amount of sugar in these drinks is disgusting… No wonder there is a diabetes and obesity crisis in America. We need to hold corporations accountable for the services they provide. This is a public health crisis.” —Matt S., Walpole