Readers Say State officials want phones out of classrooms. Here’s why readers agree. "It's clear our children are losing the ability to socialize, occupy their minds without a screen, and just plain read." Most readers think schools should restricts cell phone use in schools.

As cellphones have become ubiquitous in our society, schools struggle with how to control their use in classrooms. Last week, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said it wants school districts to do more to limit cellphone use during the school day.

The department has $1 million from COVID relief funds that it wants to split among districts that can pilot new solutions to restrict or ban cellphone use. We asked Boston.com readers if Massachusetts schools should adopt policies to ban cellphones from classrooms and 87% of the 315 readers polled said they are in favor of banning cellphones from classrooms.

Many of the readers who responded to our survey said they were educators concerned about how phones have disrupted the learning environment for students.

“I have been teaching since before cellphones existed and I have not witnessed any benefit to their presence in a classroom,” said Gideon F., an educator from Florence. “Rather, it has become one of the greatest sources of frustration for teachers as well as a detriment to many students’ learning. We have policies to restrict cellphone usage in the classroom but it has basically become a cat-and-mouse game trying to get compliance.”

Studies have shown that social media use can double the risk of poor mental health and harm neurological development in children and teens. A majority of parents surveyed in a Pew Research Center study said they worry about their children spending too much time with screens. Despite these concerns, most children in the U.S. have their own smartphones — 53% by age 11 and 89% by the time they’re 16.

Cassie, a Framingham parent, told Boston.com she’s “all for” cellphone bans at school.

“Our kids have enough distractions to begin with. While we’re at it, can we also limit Chromebook overuse at schools, too? I’m not a luddite by any means, but it’s clear our children are losing the ability to socialize, occupy their minds without a screen, and just plain read,” she said.

Districts across the state have already started experimenting with ways to get students to keep their phones away during school hours. Marlborough High School prohibits cellphone use in the classroom but allows them during lunch. Milford High School extends its cellphone ban to hallways and the Eliot School has students place their phones in magnetically sealed pouches at the start of every school day.

Some students, however, aren’t thrilled about the idea of their cellphones being locked away. In another Pew survey, a majority of American teens said they use their phones to pass time, connect with others, and learn new things. Few report using their phones to avoid interacting with people. Tori K., a student from Weymouth said adults should remember that cellphones have benefits as well.

“I think schools should not ban phones, I think every school in Massachusetts should have the same rule as Marlborough High School where you’re able to use your phone during lunch [or in the classroom] if the teacher gives you permission,” she said. “Teachers will say there should be no phones allowed because it starts ‘fights.’ But when students go home they’re just going to use their phones and troll. So no matter what, having phones in school and out will cause fights. There are ways for phones to have educational purposes, phones don’t always have to be about drama or fights.”

Still, a majority of our readers think the dangers of cellphones in the classroom outweigh the benefits. Below you’ll find a sampling of responses from readers outlining their stance on the issue.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Should Massachusetts adopt a policy of banning cellphones from classrooms?

‘100% lock phones away during the school day’

“This needs to happen as cellphone usage is damaging education in the classroom. Students are so hyper-focus on their phones and media outlets that classroom engagement and participation are almost non-existent. On average, roughly seventy-five percent of my day is dealing with cellphone usage. Teachers need state support to help districts in banning cellphones in schools.” — Keri M., Leominster educator

“Schools are for learning and engaging with fellow students. Not playing with cellphones and searching social media apps. The content that is available and accessible to young students on their phones, can be information that they should not have in a school environment. I also understand that phone calls have to be made and emergencies do arise. We have two middle school students here in Massachusetts that don’t have cellphones. I doubt they will be scarred for life because of our decision to say no to phones. 100% lock phones away during the school day.” — Peter H., Oak Bluffs parent

“This would be the single most effective policy DESE could adopt. The phones are literally ruining the educational atmosphere, student mental health, and school security. That being said, there are a lot of ‘rules’ on the books that DESE and individual municipalities make it impossible to enforce, so while we’re at it, let’s put some teeth in the rules as well because everybody knows a rule not enforced is a rule not followed.” — Boston educator

“There is no need for cellphones for students at school. If there is an emergency schools should contact parents like how it was done for many years in the past. Cellphones are distractions, nothing more, in the classrooms.” — Newton parent

“Why on Earth would a student need or be allowed to use a cellphone during class time? I just don’t comprehend what the purpose would be. The only reason I can see to have a cellphone in between classes in this day and age is (sadly) for emergencies such as an active shooter.” — Lisa A., Quincy parent

‘Embrace the technology, don’t run from it’

“Our responsibility as educators is to teach. Banning cellphones doesn’t teach students anything about using them safely and responsibly. It’s 2023, and cellphones and mobile technology are here to stay. Let’s teach students how to use them for more than texting and TikTok. Districts should be encouraged to incorporate cellphone use into teaching and learning, especially with older students. Instead of sitting kids down to complete a worksheet (which yes, is still happening even though we know it’s antiquated and not an effective method of instruction!), students could complete an assignment that involves…their phones.

“Anticipating that folks will complain about equity and access, the same way we provide classroom laptops for students that don’t have their own, schools could use funds to have functioning mobile devices for the same purposes. The bottom line? Embrace the technology, don’t run from it.” — Sarah, Fall River educator

“Ridiculous! More of the ‘nanny state’ using schools as parent substitution! If they implement this, they better fund the personnel to enforce it.” — Eric S., Waltham parent and educator

“I absolutely do not think that completely banning phones in class is a good idea. First of all, the school Wi-Fi already blocks social media, so in school, I only use my phone to make lists and reminders to keep track of my work, communicate with people for things like rides home and group projects, and much more. I think students should have the personal responsibility of using their phone productively in class or not using it at all as their own choice since teachers have the option to confiscate phones from certain students as necessary. Phones are students’ personal property, and unless there is an individual reason to take phones, schools have no right to.” — Devan R., Canton student

