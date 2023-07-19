Readers Say We asked readers for their best summer garden photos. Here are our favorites. A bumblebee and a praying mantis make appearances in some of these reader-submitted pictures. Lacecap hydrangea. Katie L.

Summer started approximately a month ago, and residents of Boston can feel it. Temperatures in the city are peaking this week around 86 degrees. For some Boston.com readers, this weather means the garden is flourishing.

Gardening increased in popularity around the world in 2020 during COVID-19 lockdowns. Interest in gardening generally peaked with a country’s first wave of COVID-19. For the United States, this was about 15 weeks into 2020, or around early April.

Participating in either gardening or some form of landscaping is still popular today, with about 80% of U.S. households taking part in lawn or gardening activities, according to the 2023 National Gardening Survey.

Advertisement:

We asked our readers with green thumbs to show us pictures of their summer gardens this year. They range from dedicated spaces for plants in backyards to blossoming flowers in a community garden space.

Readers’ summer gardens 2023

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity

“Backyard flower garden.” — Andrew P., Norwood

“I took this photograph of my dad’s clematis plant in Hopkinton. He passed away in December. However, even in his absence, the plant grows and flowers. He loved his gardens and was a master gardener. His flowers in his garden are one of the many ways we keep his memory alive!” — Anonymous, Hopkinton

“17-year-old hydrangea, transplanted 2 years ago from family home, in Medford, MA.” — Louise M., Medford

“Lacecap hydrangea.” — Katie L., Framingham

Mark B., Norwood

“This is a borage flower that I grew for the first time in my herb garden. The plant itself is tall and spiny and the flowers are small and delicate and the most gorgeous shade of blue.” — Diane, Natick

Ron, Attleboro

TomRen, Georgetown

Anonymous, Fall River.

“Giant Asiatic lilies.” — Joanna S., Lincoln

“Praying mantis.” — Manny V., Attleboro

Brooke S., Boxford

Edward M., Saugus

Colleen M., Fiskdale

Milena C., Marblehead

Shobitha, Upton

“Sprouts Community Garden.” — Laura G., Charlestown