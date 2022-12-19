Readers Say Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it “Mowah fa ya dollah.” Priscilla Moss, a Market Basket point of sale coordinator, draws a 'thank you' chalkboard sign out side the Rowley Market Basket. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Wilson

The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might.

Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.

“I love their culture and can-do attitude!,” gushed Cathy of Winchester, while Katrina of Littleton apparently spoke for many MB admirers when she effused, “Wow, Market Basket! Love you!”

Advertisement:

In total, of the more than 750 responses we received, a full 45% chose Market Basket as their fave, with the other dozen or so that made the list left to scramble for the remaining scraps. Wegmans and Roche Bros. managed 11% and 10%, respectively, to take second and third place, and Stop & Shop was a distant fourth with 7%. Whole Foods, meanwhile, staggered over the finish line with 5% to round out the top 5.

Which supermarket most holds a special place in your heart? Big Y 3% 20 Crosby's Marketplace 1% 6 Hannaford 3% 19 Market Basket 45% 341 Price Chopper 1% 5 Price Rite 0% 1 Roche Bros. 10% 73 Shaw's 2% 13 Star Market 1% 7 Stop & Shop 7% 56 Target 0% 0 Walmart 0% 2 Wegmans 11% 85 Whole Foods 5% 35 Other 12% 93

That’s not to say the other stores didn’t have their own devoted followings, sometimes for very specific reasons. Take Karen VK from Upton, who chose Wegmans: “It’s the cheese section that wins me over every time,” she wrote. “They have associates assigned to help with cheese selections. I love that you can get samples just for asking! This has broadened my knowledge of cheeses and directly affected the purchases I make.”

As for ambience, the music played in the stores came up surprisingly often. “I love Wegmans vibe and aesthetic. However, they could have a better music selection,” reader Megan wrote. “It’s definitely geared towards older folks … Every time I’m in there, they’re playing classic rock from the ’60s and ’70s, whereas I’m more of a Top 40 fan.” And Richard H. of Groton praised the classical music at Donelan’s, “which makes shopping there almost pleasant.”

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Stop & Shop, while not tops when it came to value or quality, appears to be the store most likely to spawn long-running marriages. “Met my husband when we both worked there 28 years ago!” declared CSR, and David and Jackie M. of North Weymouth even had that beat: “As teenage employees my wife and I met at the long-gone North Weymouth location in 1963. So ‘Stopie’ will always hold a special place in our hearts,” David wrote.

And some people picked none off the above, like ME of Weston, who claims to only shop at farm stands and farm stores. “The only thing that can be counted on among the supermarkets mentioned is the meat at Whole Foods. Every other supermarket squeezes every day of non-rottenness out of everything to maximize profits,” he wrote. “It’s a damn shame and the Commonwealth should do something about it.” Well, alrighty then.

Below, see what a variety of Boston.com readers had to say about No. 1 Market Basket, followed by representative remarks about the other supermarkets that made the list.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Market Basket:

“Mowah fa ya dollah.” — Jon B., Middleton

Advertisement:

“Freshest food, almost never ever an empty shelf. The store is always fully stocked and always organized and clean, with capable, informed employees. And a great variety of items. But most importantly the very lowest prices. I like their management style, you always see the managers in the aisles or up front working and communicating to employees! Wow, Market Basket! Love you.” — Katrina, Littleton

“Usually well-stocked, actively has stock straightened and in place marked for it; ask an employee where a certain item is and they stop and take you there a majority of the time; if a worker cannot give you an answer they tell you to wait, and go get someone who knows the answer. Usually cashiers will make eye contact with you. People shopping there are polite to each other.” — Patty R., Swampscott

“I drive an HOUR and 45 MINUTES to get there. Passing endless Stop & Shops, Shaw’s, and a Whole Foods. MB rarely runs out, the place is spotless, prices incomparable. Just on the dairy aisle alone I save $25!” — Javelin P., Cape Cod

“Nostalgia! I grew up going to Market Basket, so those tiles, the horse ride outside, the best prices, Market’s Kitchen are super nostalgic. The prices feel like they’re nostalgic, too. While I don’t get to shop there very often living in Boston, when I go back, it feels like home (and the savings feel great too).” — Lena, Boston

“Market Basket doesn’t mess around. The produce (at least at their busier locations) is better than this survey gives credit for because the turnover rate is so damn high. Efficient checkout teams too. A well-oiled machine that keeps the faint of heart away, and that’s the way I like it. I had to move from Somerville and there isn’t a convenient one near me anymore, but I take every opportunity to plan my shopping around when my day-to-day travels put me near one. Several Stop & Shops are more convenient, but only for urgent grocery needs as far as I’m concerned.” — Andrew M., Dorchester

Advertisement:

“It’s where my daughter worked during high school. They taught her so much more than just checking people out. It was a great education into the world of work.” — Sara G., Reading

“The CEO, Arthur T. Demoulas is an outstanding leader. The strike of 2014 is evidence of his talent as a CEO. The strike by non-union employees was a reaction to the attempts of his cousin to try and fire Arthur T. It speaks volumes about how well Arthur T. treats his people. In addition, the prices, selection and quality are terrific. I like the variety of ethnicities who shop there, it reminds me of NY. The store always has an aisle devoted to the cultural needs of the area in which the store is located. Clearly, I’m a fan.” — Barbara G., Fairhaven

“The prices, the atmosphere, the employees. Like the man said: It’s tough to beat the Basket. And the ’70s-’80s music is a nice bonus. Rock on!” — Peter C., Hubbardston

All the rest:

Aldi: “So much cheaper than any other store. The selection is limited, self-bagging and cart rental, plus the store layout is quirky (just like the original German locations), but most store brands are reliably half the price of any other store around. Love the center aisles with Aldi Finds!” — Aimster, Lee

Big Y: “I loved the Big Y in Quincy. They treated their staff like family and their prices were incredible, especially for sales. And they had a lot of vegan options for a traditional grocery store! Now Stop & Shop is my only walkable option for a full grocery store (I don’t have a car) and their prices are terrible.” — Amy, Quincy

Advertisement:

BJ’s: “Better meat and produce selections and prices. There are a lot fewer choices for some items and they don’t carry the ‘full grocery store’ compliment of goods, but what they do carry is a better buy than any grocery chain AND I don’t run into dolts leaving their cart in the middle of the aisle while they wander off for 20 minutes in search of red clam sauce.” — Jim, Berlin

Crosby’s Marketplace: “Crosby’s is local, has the basic necessities as well as some decent pre-made and/or specialty items (no one should go here for bulk buying), and employs both local youth and those with disabilities. Crosby’s isn’t the place for buying two weeks’ worth of food for a family, but they have everything that a family needs and I have never, EVER experienced anything other than customer-focused service and kindness at their stores. Local + convenience + kindness > overall cost.” — Elizabeth

Donelan’s: “Donelan’s in Littleton is not too large, has good quality produce, and carries a number of specific brands I like. In addition, they play classical music rather than the usual elevator music, which makes shopping there almost pleasant. I actually drive past Shaw’s and Market Basket, both of which I find rather depressing, to go to Donelan’s.” — Richard H., Groton

Hannaford: “Local company. Love their approach to sustainability. Zero food waste to landfills is huge. Places like Whole Foods claim to be good for the Earth but are they actually? And Market Basket, I check their website and they have no goals.” — Matt, Boston

Advertisement:

Price Rite: “It is cheap — as I am a student I don’t have much spending power.”

Roche Bros.: “I can’t say enough good things about this store. But a HUGE one for me is that, as well as excellent product and a helpful and engaged staff, they have nice music, low volume in the background, and they don’t scream at you over the loudspeakers all the time you’re shopping with advertisements for their own store or for anything else they want to assault you with. I have begun carrying earplugs in my pocket when I go shopping — the one place I don’t need to wear them is Roche Brothers. I also appreciate the fact that they are not huge, like Wegmans, but still carry almost everything I need. Another BIG advantage of Roche Brothers is NO SELF CHECKOUT! I can’t thank this store enough for not going down that road of exploitation of both the customers and the cashiers. I appreciate this store so much that I recently wrote a letter to Roche Brothers corporate, thanking them.” — Luanne C., Westborough

Shaw’s: “Their rewards program cannot be matched. I get free items all the time and redeem my points for even more. I shop only the weekly sale items which are on major special. They consistently have BOGO and markdowns. No store can beat them, and I’ve shopped them all.” — KC, Reading

Stop & Shop: “Produce staff recognize me and will make sure to have the freshest lettuce available when they see me coming. Staff overall are great, and the location is convenient.” — Janice A., Walpole

Advertisement:

Trader Joe’s: “Prepared frozen foods are really good quality — no artificial anything; best coffee for the best price; many organic options that are reasonably priced; great cheese, wine & beer selections. Pita crackers! BonBons! But perhaps one of my favorite things is that the workers are friendly, knowledgeable and above all, know how to pack grocery bags!” — Amy, Nashua N.H.

Village Market: “It’s right in Roslindale Square, so it’s easily accessible by bus, there’s a variety of places to check out nearby (including a butcher and a pharmacy!). Generally good perceived dollar value for goods.” — C., Boston

Wegmans: “Going to Wegman’s is like going to Disney. There is good music going on as you enter the store. Happy and smiling customers and workers walking/running around. Exceptional quality of food — especially Deli & Bakery section. Cafe and cooked food availability makes it even nicer to meet up with friends for a quick bite or cup of coffee without going to the busy Dunkin’ or Starbucks. Last but not the least, happy staff tells you they are being treated well as the staff continues to provide exceptional service.” — Anonymous

Whole Foods: “The range of products at Whole Foods, which does natural/organic better than anyone else here, and their really great fish counter, means I give them the nod.” — Bruce S., Reading

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.