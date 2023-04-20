Readers Say ‘Roads should be safe for all users’: Readers weigh in on new road rules A new law aims to make streets safer for "vulnerable" road users. A cyclist rides along the D Street corridor in Boston on December 14, 2022. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Massachusetts took additional steps to protect “vulnerable” road users earlier this month with a new state law that requires motorists to leave a safe passing parameter of at least three feet when driving.

The groups who would be protected by this new rule include people who are walking or biking; roadside workers; people using wheelchairs; people riding motorized bicycles, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, or other micro-mobility vehicles; horse riders and horse-drawn carriages; and farm equipment, according to MassBike.

The new law also requires that cyclists use rear red lights at night “to ensure cyclists are visible on our roadways.”

Advertisement:

We asked Boston.com readers if they support the new road rules and heard from 700 readers. A slight majority, 51% of the people polled, said the law was a good idea for road safety. Another 44% said they were against the new requirements.

Those in favor cited the danger that cars and other large motor vehicles pose to cyclists and pedestrians.

“Unfortunately, many motorists don’t realize how much room a cyclist needs to ride safely, and often pass with less than a foot of space, leaving no room to avoid even small road obstacles. This law will help ameliorate that. Along with providing an extra margin for error on the part of motorists and other more vulnerable road users,” Matthew from Jamaica Plain told Boston.com.

Others argued that the state has done enough to protect cyclists and want to see more done to ensure driver safety on the roads.

“Roads are meant for cars and trucks. It’s not safe to ride a bike on the road and I shouldn’t have to be put in a situation where they are in my way,” said John W. from Needham.

Below you’ll find responses from readers sharing their thoughts on the latest vulnerable road users laws and suggestions for more that can be done to make roads safer for all Massachusetts residents.

Do you think the new law to protect cyclists and pedestrians is a good idea? Yes 51% 357 No 44% 311 Other 5% 32

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Do you think the new law to protect cyclists and pedestrians is a good idea?

Yes

“I drive and ride my bike all the time, and I reject an ‘us vs. them’ mentality. All road users need to find a way to safely share the road. I’ve had a number of quite dangerous near-miss experiences on my bike that were caused by aggressive and impatient drivers who passed me at high speed without enough distance. This has included a few incidents with my two-year-old daughter in a kid’s seat on her way to preschool. Just a few weeks ago, a driver blew by me on the left side while my left arm was out signaling a turn. They passed me going at least 40 mph and I felt the air when the car whizzed by.

Advertisement:

My daughter heard me drop an F-bomb for the first time that day. I hope this law will start to educate drivers about our responsibility not to risk injuring cyclists, pedestrians, and other people on the road.” — Michael, Newton

“The roads should be safe for all users. If this distance has been judged to provide the greatest safety to ‘vulnerable’ road users, then I support it.” — Linda B., Cambridge

“I ride a bike and have lots of close calls. Also, the speed and weight disparity between cars and everyone outside the vehicle means crashes between these two groups cause serious injury or death to those outside the car.” — Robin C., Cambridge

“The law is just making common sense and courtesy a law. Some drivers don’t pay enough attention to the road and their surroundings. Some just don’t seem to care. I know this all too well. I cycle and walk outside frequently. Sometimes cars come so close that I swear that they will nail me. I was sideswiped by a car when riding my bike in a crosswalk. The woman that hit me said she didn’t see. Clearly, she was not paying attention to the road in front of her. Maybe if drivers realize that they could be penalized, they might behave differently. Still, I am not sure how this can be enforced unless there is contact between a vehicle and a person. Of course, then it’s too late.” — Lorrie T., Quincy

Advertisement:

“I am a biker and bikers are extremely vulnerable and we should protect the people who are trying to lower greenhouse gas emissions and commuter traffic.” — Kelly, South End

“I commuted by bike in Boston for years. I can’t count the number of close calls I had during that time, and I followed all of the rules and was courteous to motor vehicles. These groups protected by this law are vulnerable and the amount of time it will cost an auto or truck driver to slow down until they can pass is insignificant and not worth endangering a life for. I do want to add that many bike riders in the Boston area are no better than drivers. It is very important for safety that all parties involved follow the rules.” — George M., Framingham

No

“I believe that many if not most cyclists and pedestrians are unaware of the necessity of making themselves visible to drivers. Pedestrians will wear all black and often walk right out into the road where there are cars coming. I think there is an unmistakable incorrect estimate by these people as to where, how, when, and why drivers see them. As a driver, at least eight to ten times a year, I experience frightening close calls with people using the road as if there were no automobiles on it. What gives? How is this possible? The driver is usually the first to be blamed. I truly believe that more must be done about the science of people navigating around amidst automobiles.” — Christine M., Brookline

Advertisement:

“Complicating movement with laws doesn’t make people safe. It forces them to begin making calculations rather than focusing on watching obstacles and driving safely. Plus, it puts the burden on the vehicle driver and removes it from the bike rider, for instance, who often breaks the law about staying in their lane, driving straight, or having multiple riders next to each other. The law pushes the vehicle driver, oftentimes, into an oncoming lane.” — William, Brookline

“As a former cyclist, the primary responsibility is on the cyclist. Cyclists repeatedly fail to follow currently established rules of the road and it often results in mishaps. These mishaps are often caused by cyclists but do not involve them. I have seen this with club riders ignoring the rules prohibiting side-by-side riding, encroaching on the driving lane, or blowing through stop signs or red lights. The rule of old was that road cycling was at your own peril, the roads are primarily for motor vehicles. Now, they seek to impose more unenforced rules upon drivers.” — Peter J., Swansea

“The cyclists need to stay in their lane and no side-by-side riding. So many times we see two and three wide ridings taking up most of the travel lane. This should be standard everywhere. There is no common sense when these riders are out on the streets.” — Tony Z., Pittsfield

“This is a ridiculous solution for a situation where motorists have nowhere but the streets to drive and a million obstacles in the way. As a cyclist, motorist, pedestrian, and citizen of Massachusetts, this is a band-aid to what the problem really is: poor roadways, poor pedestrian pathways, and poor management of state finances for proper usage of the road.

Advertisement:

“Cyclists should have their own paths and not share the road with motorists. This is not a fix and will only cause more stress and more liability. It does not address the issue which is the lack of space on the road. Ultimately, the question should be, where should we drive our cars? Or, why are we using such antiquated means of travel?” — Tecia X., Fairhaven

What more should Mass. lawmakers do to protect “vulnerable” road users?

“Create more ‘physically protected’ bicycle lanes. Hire more police officers strictly for traffic control. Something needs to be done to curtail the epidemic of road rage as there is not enough police visibility.” — Peter D., Fall River

“We have to find a way to improve cyclists’ behaviors like weaving in and out of traffic, passing without alerting pedestrians and other cyclists, e.g., calling ‘on your left.’ Bells or horns on bicycles should be obligatory.” — Molly A., Belmont

“I’d like to see a concerted educational advertising campaign, both to educate drivers to this and other laws and to change attitudes of drivers who regard cyclists as annoyances. Basically, a campaign encouraging everyone to be friendly on the road.” — Charles H., Cambridge

“Create safe lanes, create and enforce cycling and scooter legislation, and enforce it. Just because cars are bigger doesn’t mean they bear all the responsibility, especially when cyclists are out there acting like they’re alone on the road with the privilege of doing whatever they want.” — MG, Brookline

Advertisement:

“Automated speed limit and red light enforcement in cities. Automated crosswalk enforcement, if we can figure out how to do that. More separated bike lanes/paths would help and places like Davis Square and Harvard Square should probably be car-free. Another thing to try, apparently coming soon in Europe, and already done here for rental e-scooters, is to use GPS to automatically enforce a top speed on automobiles. This just works and also gets rid of speeding tickets since the speed limit is automatically enforced.” — David C., Belmont

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.