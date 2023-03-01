Readers Say ‘More than doubled’: Readers are making sacrifices to pay high energy bills 92% of respondents said their energy bills increased in the last year. Boston.com readers say their energy bills are so high they've had to forgo other expenses to cover the costs. Tamir Kalifa for The Boston Globe)

An increasing number of Americans have had to make hard choices to afford their energy bills. Last year, 11 percent of Americans cut back on basic expenses like food, water, and medication to cover their bills, according to Carlos Martín, the project director of the Remodeling Futures Program at the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.

We asked Boston.com readers about their spending habits and many said they, too, had to reduce necessary costs to afford their heating and electricity.

Of 88 respondents, 81 reported increased energy bills last year, and 30 said they sometimes forwent basic needs to pay their energy bills. Twenty-five readers reported struggling to pay a few energy bills last year. Here’s what readers had to say about their energy costs.

In 2022, did your energy bills decrease, increase, or stay the same? Increased 92% 83 Decreased 3% 3 Stayed the same 4% 4 How often did you forgo basic needs (food, water, medicine) to pay an energy bill? Never 56% 50 Sometimes 33% 30 Always 11% 10 How often were you able to pay your energy bill? I never missed an energy bill. 69% 61 I struggled to pay a few of my energy bills. 28% 25 I was unable to pay my energy bills. 2% 2

Responses lightly edited for clarity.

‘Our bills have remained double the average’

“I’m an elderly person who has owned my home for 45 years and this is the first year that I am cold most of the time because I keep my thermostat low to avoid a high bill. My gas bill doubled over last year and it has been a warmer winter so I can’t imagine if it was colder.” — Inez, Hyde Park

“In November, our gas heating bill was double what it typically would be. I have lived in the same place for 12 years and have never seen our gas bill run above $200. That was scary because it wasn’t even cold yet. I checked for drafts and made a few low-cost improvements before December, but our bills have remained double the average since then. Seeing $300 gas bills, it’s stressful!” — Amber, Brighton

Advertisement:

“I have lowered the temperature to 64 degrees throughout my home. I keep warm with firewood and blankets. My electric and oil bills have doubled this past year. I am a senior retired citizen without any income.” — Karen, Duxbury

“Bills have more than doubled. Not ok.” — John, Hanover

‘Rising rates have increased my focus on energy conservation’

“I doubt my case is very common. I burn wood in an outdoor boiler designed for the purpose. The wood is free for the effort of clearing deadfall and selective thinning on a four-acre lot. Many hours are invested and much left to do. There is an oil-fired backup. Filling three tanks at the beginning of the season at the premium price hurt but it’s been so mild, I’m now good on oil through next year, too. That leaves the nearly doubled electricity rates, no fun but conservation and changing to LED lighting has made a big difference in kilowatt consumption over previous years. More upgrades to come.” — Larry, Danville

“Gut punch. The price per kilowatt went from 10 cents last year to 15 cents this year. Propane is $2.70/gallon. Had to pre-pay 1100 gallons to get the lower price of $3.09. Feel fortunate that I had $3,400 available to pre-pay.” — George, Boston

Advertisement:

“I’m fortunate enough to comfortably pay my bills, but rising rates have increased my focus on energy conservation. Home heating oil is very expensive so I set my furnace really low. I shut all the doors in the house and supplement the heat in habitable rooms with small electric space heaters. Fortunately, this winter hasn’t been too extreme.” — David, Medford

“Every dollar spent on energy bills is money not spent on vacations, home improvements, or going out to eat at a restaurant.” — Carl, Hanover

‘They haven’t been high’

“We have several solar panel arrays that have supplied us with just enough power throughout the year. Our house does not have oil, propane or gas.” — Anonymous

“They haven’t been high. It’s a myth. Certain energy companies are gouging their customers on false claims of inflation.” — Dan, Hingham

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.