Readers Say Where to get the best bubble tea in Greater Boston, according to readers Readers recommended 13 spots across the region, and what to order when you go. Readers share where to get their favorite bubble tea in Greater Boston, and what to order when you go. jcomp on Freepik

Bubble tea is a drink that goes by many names — boba, milk tea, or pearl tea. Regardless of what it’s called, the market for the sweet drink is exploding, and Greater Boston is no exception.

We asked Boston.com readers for their favorite places to get bubble tea, and they shared 13 spots across the region, from Braintree to Lexington to Needham, including what to order. Some of the more popular places were Yi Fang Bubble Tea and Kung Fu Tea, which both have multiple locations. Reader Nicole from Chinatown and Malden likes Kung Fu Tea because they offer flavors that are hard to find, like winter melon.

Below, check out these 13 bubble tea places in the Greater Boston area recommended by Boston.com readers. Take a look at the map to find the best bubble tea near you.

Some responses have been edited for length or clarity.

287 Adams St., Dorchester

“Depends on my mood, I like to try various flavors but the soursop & avocado are my favorite. -Kristine, Dorchester

1764 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington (multiple locations)

“The store feels very relaxed [and] clean, and the Bubble Gaga tea is an absolute must.” -Anonymous

1480 Dorchester Ave., Boston (multiple locations)

“Iced matcha with boba.” -Beau C., Canton

“Black tea.” -Malia C., Dorchester

250 Granite St., Braintree (South Shore Plaza)

“Mango Slush, because its made with fresh mangos and and so refreshing! It’s a perfect balance between sweetness and fruit.” -Bill, Boston

50 Church St., Cambridge (multiple locations)

“Strawberry Milk Tea and Chai Tea Latte. Friendly staff and stools at a front window area is comfy and interesting views! Extremely clean spot!” -Nancy S., Danvers

“Strawberry milk tea with boba.” -Wayne, Tewksbury

66 Kneeland St., Boston (multiple locations)

“Large half sweet winter melon with bubbles. I like Kung Fu because it’s difficult to find winter melon. -Nicole, Chinatown/Malden

“Mango green tea. They have mango cubes in their mango green tea that are so good.” -Stephen H., Brighton

249 Highland Ave., Malden

“Thai Tea with Boba. This is a small store with a mom and pop feel to it. They hire local kids and are active in the community. They are always trying new things and growing their menu. Their snacks and ice cream are delicious too. You can’t go wrong. Best crab rangoon!” Natalie, Malden

1032 Great Plain Ave., Needham (multiple locations)

“I usually get a brown sugar milk tea boba or a strawberry milk tea boba. The name ‘sweet boba’ doesn’t lie. It really is sweet, and so so good. Some boba I’ve had is too bitter or too watery, but the milk tea they make is so good and the perfect consistency. They also have real ingredients in the tea like pieces of strawberry or brown sugar syrup, and they include plenty of tapioca pearls which I also love. Everyone should try it!” -Tessa N., Wellesley

1259B Hancock St., Quincy (multiple locations)

“Coconut smoothie with boba. I love this place because not only do they make the best bubble tea in Boston but you can sit outside by the water and enjoy your tea. The staff is always friendly too.” -Yasmina, Watertown

“Tbaar’s mango slush is great as well.” -Bill, Boston

8 Tyler St., Boston

“I love their Brown Sugar or Passionfruit Smoothie, the staff are very nice and usually pretty quick! It’s a nice area with games, even though I never partake I love to see other people having fun.” -Lonnie A., Revere

3 North Beacon St., Allston

“I usually get either the black milk bubble tea or the black sesame bubble tea. The flavors are just better here than every other place I’ve tried, and the owner is really nice.” -Em, Boston

31 Harrison Ave., Boston

“Four Seasons Oolong tea with tapioca pearls. Real brewed quality tea and no powders used!” -Andy C., Franklin

215 Newbury St., Boston

“Mango pomelo sago! It’s a sweet and sour frozen drink that’s perfect for summer time. In the winter I like a classic milk tea.” -Gracie, Malden

“Pineapple Green Tea — it reminds me of the fresh fruit and brewed tea drinks I enjoy in Taiwan.” -Peter C., Boston