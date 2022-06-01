Readers Say We asked for the best places to camp in New England. Here are your favorites. Two states tied for first place — and doesn't include Massachusetts. Baxter State Park in Millinocket, Maine. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

When we asked Boston.com readers the best New England state for camping, two states reigned supreme: Maine and New Hampshire.

Out of 53 responses, both Maine and New Hampshire received 38 percent of the vote, Massachusetts came in third at 15 percent, Vermont fourth with 8 percent, and Rhode Island last with 2 percent.

“Mt Desert Island campground is remarkable,” wrote Jim C. from Harwich about the Maine camping location. “Beautifully maintained, kayaking with porpoises, and the squeals of kids crabbing were all confirming evidence that we’d found an amazing spot. Throw in that you are 10 minutes from Bar Harbor or Acadia National Park and it was obvious why all our camping neighbors had been going for generations.”

“The White Mountains — because of its spectacular beauty,” wrote Linda W. from California about the popular New Hampshire destination.

However, not all readers were willing to share their favorite camping destination.

“Not telling my secrets,” wrote an anonymous reader.

“I will never divulge the name of the campground only that it has the most incredible wilderness campsites I have ever seen,” wrote another anonymous reader.

Crawford Notch State Park in Hart’s Location, N.H. – Eric Wilbur/Boston.com Staff

Here’s a list of reader-recommended camping spots in the top-voted states, Maine and New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

Maine

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.