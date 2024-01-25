Readers Say Here are the best places to dine solo in Greater Boston This popular spot has "little nooks through the restaurant to sit and feel comfortable alone.” Union Oyster House. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In today’s world, social interaction is everything. This encompasses meal times, whether it be eating lunch with your coworkers or getting dinner with a group of friends. But sometimes, a meal with someone else just isn’t on the table.

According to data from The Hartman Group, a research collective that studies American food and beverage culture, the COVID-19 pandemic “reshaped the composition of eating habits,” resulting in an average of 42% of adults across age groups eating alone in 2021, a decrease of about 5% from 2019.

But in a post-COVID world, eating alone doesn’t have to be obligatory — it can be a “form of self-care,” a way to destress from the day, or even just a new type of dining experience.

In the spirit of embracing alone time, we recently asked readers for their favorite spot to dine solo. Nearly 70 readers recommended 47 restaurants and bars in Greater Boston.

“Boston is the perfect city for dining solo because there are a lot of people who are traveling for business who are also dining alone, so there is a sense of camaraderie,” Eli in Brookline wrote. He also recommended finding a nice bar setup with plenty of seating, where it can be less intimidating.

The raw bar at Union Oyster House in Downtown Boston was among the most popular places to go without company. The experience can be compared to “dining in a museum” due to its storied history, said reader Kristen A.

Liesa W. from North Andover says that the oyster shuckers at the bar “provide an interactive and entertaining experience” for customers, giving patrons both dinner and a show to look forward to. If you don’t want to sidle up to the bar, the restaurant also has “little nooks through the restaurant to sit and feel comfortable alone,” says Joya B. from Lynnfield.

Other popular picks among readers included Time Out Market in Fenway, Pressed Cafe in Back Bay, South Street Diner in the Leather District, and Frenchie Wine Bistro in the South End.

“The bar [at Frenchie Wine Bistro] is the best place to sit alone,” said reader Emily A. from the South End. “It’s quaint and cute, but the best part is how the staff is super friendly, so you don’t actually feel too alone — not that being alone is bad.”

We’ve created an interactive map of all reader recommendations, and list of restaurants named in Greater Boston. Scroll to find out where you can get a solo meal near you.

